Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Shirley.Jackson58@aol.com's avatar
Shirley.Jackson58@aol.com
6h

Wes, I liked your article. I just joined Substack 4 days ago. I will wait 30 days and if I don't get more free subscribers then I will join your master class. But currently my newsletter is free. Intentionally SJ

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Laura Lynch's avatar
Laura Lynch
6h

Thank you so much! I have started implementing the strategies from your Substack Notes Growth Workshop! I'm trying to get into a good rhythm with it, not because it's difficult, but I'm just in a very busy season. But, I feel like it has been really helpful!! Appreciate your encouragement and direction in your articles and for the workshop! Thank you so much!

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