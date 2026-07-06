You publish a post you’re proud of and almost nothing happens.

A couple of likes from the same handful of people. Maybe one new subscriber, maybe none.

And that nagging thought starts to creep in, “Maybe I’m just not good enough for this?”

Let me take that worry off your plate right now.

I’ve read thousands of posts and Notes from writers at every stage, and the thing holding most of them back has almost nothing to do with how well they write.

It’s almost always one of three things instead. Once you see them, you can’t unsee them. And every single one is fixable, starting today.

#1. You’re too scared to tell people what you do. So they never find out.

This is the big one, and I understand it.

Somewhere along the way we learned that talking about our own work is bragging. So we don’t.

We publish something, go quiet about it, and hope people somehow stumble onto it.

Here’s the problem with this: Nobody can support you, share you, or buy from you if they have no idea your work exists.

When you hide what you do, you’re not being humble. You’re doing your readers a disservice, because the thing you’re too shy to mention might be the exact thing they needed.

The writers who grow aren’t necessarily the most talented ones. They’re the ones brave enough to say “I made this, and I think it can help you.”

That single willingness to be seen changes everything.

#2. You’ve edited all the personality out of your writing. It’s why it’s forgettable.

You’re trying so hard to sound professional and polished that you’ve filed every interesting edge off your work.

No strong opinions. No messy stories. Nothing anyone could possibly disagree with.

And that’s exactly the problem. Safe is forgettable. Nobody has ever subscribed to a newsletter because it was inoffensive.

People follow a voice. A real point of view. YOUR point of view.

Someone willing to say the thing everyone’s thinking but nobody will put into words.

The posts and Notes that actually grew me were almost always the ones I hesitated before hitting “publish,” the ones that felt a little too honest or a little too bold.

That hesitation is usually the sign you’re onto something worth saying.

So, say the true thing. Share the opinion you’ve been sitting on. That’s what makes someone stop scrolling and decide they want more of you.

#3. You’re working hardest in the one place that can’t grow you.

This one isn’t about nerve. It’s about mechanics, and it’s the part almost nobody explains.

You pour hours into your posts. But remember: your posts only reach people who already subscribed to you.

No matter how good they are, they can’t bring in anyone new. So you feel invisible because, to everyone who hasn’t found you yet, you genuinely are.

New people don’t discover you through your posts. They discover you through Notes.

It’s the one place your writing gets put in front of NEW people who can actually become readers.

I spend about 20 minutes a day on Notes, and it brings in new subscribers around the clock, even while I sleep. 10-20+ new subscribers every single day.

If your growth has stalled, this is almost always why. You’re pouring your best energy into the one place that was never going to grow you.

Look at all three of these together.

None of them are about talent. None of them are about writing prettier sentences.

They come down to whether you let yourself be seen, whether you’re willing to say something real, and whether you show up where new people can actually find you.

That’s it. And you can start fixing all three today.

So which one is it for you?

Here’s the good news buried in all of this. Not one of these three is permanent. You could start fixing them this week.

Imagine actually looking forward to hitting publish, because you finally sound like you.

Imagine opening the app to new subscribers who found you on their own, people you’ve never met, deciding they want to hear from you.

That’s not luck. It’s just knowing what to do.

The first two come down to your voice and your nerve, and that’s the whole heart of my Substack Growth Masterclass. It helps you find the story only you can tell and say it in a way people can’t scroll past:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The third one I mentioned is about where you show up. My Notes Growth Workshop hands you the exact 20-minute routine I use to get found by new people every single day.

This has become my most popular training by far, and it will help you understand how to write Notes that bring subscribers every day:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You were never invisible because you weren’t good enough. You just needed to see what was in the way.

Now you do. The rest is just deciding to fix it.

Be honest. Which of these three is the one holding you back most right now? Drop it in the comments. I read every single one.