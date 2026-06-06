The most common thing I hear from writers who haven’t started on Notes yet is some version of the same sentence:

“That probably works for writing or business niches. But my niche is different.”

It’s the objection that keeps more writers from trying Notes than almost anything else. And it’s almost never true.

Esther is a nutritionist who gains 100+ new subscribers every single month from Notes.

Her newsletter is about food, health, and helping people fix their relationship with eating. About as far from a writing or business niche as you can get.

Before she tried my Notes system she was gaining two or three new subscribers a week.

The content was good. The writing was consistent. But new readers weren’t finding her because regular posts only reach people who already subscribed.

Notes is how NEW readers discover you and she wasn’t using it at all.

Esther was gaining 2-3 subscribers a week before this. Here’s what changed.

Once Esther understood which specific types of Notes actually bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes, things grew.

She started writing “story Notes” about her own complicated relationship with food — honest specific moments her readers immediately recognized in themselves.

Then, she added in “community Notes” that opened real conversations instead of just broadcasting information.

And lastly, she built a simple daily routine around those types consistently enough for the algorithm to start learning who she was and who her readers were.

The result? New subscribers started arriving every single day instead of the occasional trickle she’d been seeing for months.

The algorithm started connecting her with the exact readers who needed what she was writing about.

Within a month she crossed 100 new subscribers and has been consistently growing by 100+ subscribers every month since.

The reason this works has nothing to do with your niche.

The Note types that bring subscribers work because of human psychology, not because of topic.

A “story Note” works because readers recognize themselves in an honest specific moment from someone else’s experience.

That’s just as powerful coming from a nutritionist writing about her own complicated relationship with food as it is coming from a newsletter writer sharing a business lesson.

The connection it creates is identical. The subscribers it brings are just as real.

Notes brought in over 900+ subscribers to my own Substack last month alone. If you’re looking to grow your newsletter, Notes is the best place to focus.

The June 7-Day Notes Challenge starts Tuesday.

The Challenge starts on Tuesday.

You get seven days of Notes templates delivered to your inbox every morning — one per day — built around the exact types that brought Esther 100+ new subscribers every month.

Each template is ready to customize and post so you always know what to write and why it works regardless of what niche you’re in.

Monday night is the last chance to join before it starts. After that you won’t be able to join mid-challenge.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes.

In just a month from now you could be telling a story like Esther’s. Charlotte Stephens — a Substack bestseller who writes about parenting — felt the same way before she tried the system.

“I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft! 😂” — Charlotte Stephens, Substack Bestseller

The templates. The framework. The daily routine that keeps the algorithm learning your voice. That’s all inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Here’s exactly what you get when you join this weekend:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine that has helped me grow to 18,000 subscribers with consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day regardless of your niche.

The June Notes Challenge — starting Tuesday one proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it. Brand new templates built around the exact types that brought Esther and Charlotte their results.

Monday night is the last chance to join before the Challenge starts. After that you won’t be able to join mid-challenge. If you’re in now is the time to join below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now, I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What niche are you writing in and have you tried Notes yet? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious how many writers are still holding back because they think their niche is too different.

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