A few weeks ago I had a quick idea while scrolling on my phone.

Nothing profound. No big strategy behind it. I opened the Notes tab, typed it out in less than five minutes, hit post, and went back to whatever I was doing.

Then the notifications started coming in.

That Note now has 2,600+ likes and is still bringing new subscribers to my Substack every single day. Weeks later. Without me doing anything else.

If you’re sleeping on Notes, you’re missing out on some serious growth.

Substack Notes wasn’t working for me either. Until it was.

For the first several months on Substack, I was showing up every single day and barely growing.

The same small group of people were engaging. My subscriber count was sitting almost completely still while I kept wondering what I was missing.

I started questioning whether Notes actually worked or whether I was just wasting 30 minutes every morning for no real reason?

What changed wasn’t effort, I was already putting in the effort.

What changed was understanding which types of Notes actually bring subscribers versus which ones just feel productive.

Once I focused on understanding how the Notes algorithm really works, things clicked. Notes became the engine behind 500-700 new subscribers every single month.

Did that Note I mentioned above come from luck? Nah.

It came from showing up long enough to figure out what actually resonates with my specific audience.

The question I ask after every (good) Note

After that Note took off I sat with it and asked myself one question: why did this work so well?

Was it the hook? The vulnerability? The specific contrast? The way it made people feel seen before they even finished reading it?

You can do this with any Note that performs well. (and I really hope you do)

Pull it apart. Look at the structure underneath. Figure out what made people stop scrolling and subscribe.

You can even paste it into Claude or ChatGPT and ask “why did this Note perform well and what’s the underlying structure I can replicate?” You’ll get genuinely useful insight you can apply to your next Note immediately.

Understanding why something worked is worth more than the Note itself.

Most writers post a Note once and move on. That’s a mistake.

Here’s what I did next that most writers never think to do.

I reposted the same Note. (yes, really.)

Then posted it again a couple more times after that.

It got traction every single time.

Your audience is always turning over. New subscribers haven’t seen your best Notes. The ones who have probably needed to see it again anyway.

When you find a structure that works with your specific audience don’t retire it. Repost it strategically. Build new ideas off the same framework.

Then, turn your best performing Notes into templates.

Not to copy yourself endlessly but to have a proven starting point every morning instead of facing a blank screen.

The writers who grow consistently aren’t coming up with something original every single day. They find what works and build from it.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes (every single day)

(📌 Quick reminder — all of my trainings are increasing in price on May 1st. This week is the last chance to get in at the current price before that happens.)

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about the Notes Growth Workshop — this is your moment.

The Notes Growth Workshop is the complete system for writing Notes that actually grow your Substack. My system takes me about 20 minutes every morning and it consistently grows my Substack every single day.

Here’s what’s inside:

Stop guessing what to post — the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers not just likes, with real examples from my own growth to 17,000+ subscribers

Write Notes in 5 minutes or less — so this never becomes another exhausting task competing for your limited time every morning

Avoid the engagement trap — learn exactly which Notes feel productive but do nothing for your actual subscriber count

Master the formatting that stops the scroll — the structure that makes people actually read your Note instead of swiping past it

Build a 20-minute daily routine that compounds — because consistency only works if it’s sustainable and doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I totally want to just shout out @Wes Pearce for a minute. I did his 7 day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscriptions from notes over the last month..” — Leah Steele

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November..” — Laura Howard

Price goes up May 1st. This is the last chance to get it at the current price. Join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: Have you ever had a Note perform way better than you expected? Drop it in the comments — I'd love to know what it was and why you think it worked.

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