Substack writer, this post is for you.

Not writers in general. Not some hypothetical person thinking about starting a newsletter someday.

You. The one who showed up this week.

You wrote. You posted. You engaged with other writers even when you didn’t feel like it.

Maybe you published something you were genuinely proud of and heard almost nothing back…

Maybe you checked your dashboard three times hoping the numbers had moved and they hadn’t…

Maybe you almost didn’t show up at all…

But you did.

And that matters more than you know right now.

The Silence Isn’t What You Think It Is

I’m not going to tell you the early days are easy. They’re not.

The silence is real. The slow growth is real. The Sunday evenings where you wonder if any of this is ever going to add up, those are real too.

Every writer you admire has sat exactly where you’re sitting right now.

Wondering if their voice matters…

Wondering if anyone is actually reading…

Wondering if the gap between where they are and where they want to be is ever going to close…

I sat there too.

I remember weeks where I did everything right and gained almost nothing. Weeks where quitting felt like the rational decision.

But here’s what I know now that I didn’t know then.

The consistency you’re building right now is doing something you can’t see yet.

The algorithm is learning your voice. Readers are watching before they subscribe. Trust is being built one post at a time even when the numbers don’t reflect it.

What feels like silence from the outside is actually momentum building underground.

And at some point (and I promise you this point comes) it stops feeling silent.

For me it was Day 31.

Thirty days of showing up and hearing almost nothing. Then one Note landed differently. It went semi-viral and brought in hundreds of new subscribers.

Not because I suddenly got better. Because the consistency finally compounded.

It Was Never About Talent. Here’s What It’s Actually About.

I want you to hear this clearly.

The writers building real audiences on Substack right now aren’t the most talented ones in the room…

They’re not the most credentialed or the most experienced or the ones with the biggest following somewhere else…

They’re the ones who showed up on the days it felt pointless.

Just like you did this week.

The gap between where you are and where you want to be isn’t about talent. It isn’t about luck. It’s about consistency compounding over time. Every single day you show up you’re closing that gap…whether you can see it happening or not.

So don’t quit before it gets good.

Because it gets really good.

Now go enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

You showed up this week.

That’s everything.

Keep writing, Wes

