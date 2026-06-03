Most writers who come to Substack genuinely want to grow. (I know I did.)

They hear about Notes, start posting, show up consistently for a few weeks and then check their subscriber count expecting something to have moved.

It barely has.

Not because their writing is bad or because their niche is too small.

Because nobody ever showed them what to actually write on Notes — or why some Notes bring subscribers every single day while others collect a handful of likes and then disappear.

That’s the gap most writers are stuck in right now. Showing up without knowing what to write that actually converts.

A Substack bestseller tried my Notes system. Here’s exactly what she said.

Charlotte Stephens writes about parenting on Substack and has a bestseller badge.

She’s not a beginner. She knows what she’s doing. Which is exactly why her message meant something when it landed in my inbox this week.

She was skeptical (which I totally understand). Not a new writer desperate for any advice that might work — an experienced writer who had heard plenty of systems before and wasn’t easily impressed.

Here’s what she said after trying mine:

“Hi Wes, I just wanted to let you know I finally got around to watching your Notes Growth Workshop and putting your tips into action. I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft! 😂”

10+ new subscribers every single day. Consistently. From someone who wasn’t even sure it would work.

That’s not a lucky week. That’s a system doing exactly what it was designed to do.

This isn’t about going viral. It’s about steady, sustainable growth.

Before Charlotte tried the Workshop, she was doing what most writers do — posting on Notes without a clear understanding of which types actually bring subscribers versus which ones just get engagement and disappear.

The Workshop teaches you exactly that distinction. Not how to write Notes that go viral or how to post more.

How to write the specific types of Notes that consistently bring new subscribers every single day and build a simple daily routine around them.

When I started writing on Substack, I knew I had to make this simple. I was looking for a system that I could plug into every morning without really thinking.

That’s how I created my Notes Writing System (inside the Workshop).

The goal is 10+ new subscribers from Notes every single day. That’s 300+ new people a month or 3600+ in a year.

A sustainable daily habit that compounds over weeks and months into real meaningful growth — whether you’re having a great writing week or a slow one.

Charlotte figured this out in a month or two. Most writers are still posting randomly and wondering why the number barely moves.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes.

In just a month from now you could be telling a story just like Charlotte’s.

The templates Charlotte used. The framework behind why they work. The daily routine that keeps the algorithm learning your voice.

That’s all inside the Notes Growth Workshop .

If you’ve been wondering whether Notes will work for your niche — Charlotte’s results are a better answer than anything I could say (and she writes about parenting).

Here’s exactly what you get when you join this week:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 18,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

The June Notes Challenge — starting next week (June 11th) you get one proven Notes template in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it. The are BRAND NEW templates built around the exact system Charlotte used.

The June Notes Challenge is only available this week when you join the Workshop (and pricing goes up Friday). Once it begins you won’t be able to join mid-challenge. If you’re in — now is the time.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Substack Growth Masterclass is Open, too

If you want to go deeper and build the complete foundation first — the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass covers your story, your positioning, your voice, and the full Notes system behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue.

This is usually “step one” for writers who aren’t quite ready to jump head-first into Notes:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(most students will grab all three of my trainings and put them together as a system)

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now — I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes