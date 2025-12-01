You’ve been hearing about Substack everywhere.

The idea excites you. Finally, a place to just write. To share your thoughts without fighting an algorithm that hates you. To build something that’s actually yours.

But then you start researching how to “do it right.”

Growth strategies. SEO optimization. Content calendars mapped out three months in advance. Monetization plans. Analytics dashboards. Posting schedules based on engagement data. Audience avatars. Lead magnets. Email sequences.

Suddenly, writing sounds exhausting before you’ve even started your first draft.

Maybe you’re even overwhelmed by MY posts and advice. I get it. I put out a lot of content about growing on Substack, and it can feel like drinking from a fire hose when you’re just trying to figure out where the on-ramp is.

But here’s what I want you to know: You just want to write. Not become a marketing expert overnight. Not master some complex system before you’re allowed to hit publish.

Your first 30 days are supposed to be a mess

Let me tell you something that nobody else will: Your first 30 days are for making mistakes. A lot of them. And that’s completely okay.

I made TONS of mistakes in my first month on Substack. And honestly? Way beyond that first month too.

I wrote about topics nobody cared about…I ignored Notes entirely because I didn’t understand how they worked…I published posts at random times with zero strategy behind any of it.

This is your learning time. Your crawling-before-you-walk phase. Your permission slip to not have your shit together yet.

Nobody expects you to have it all figured out on day one. You’re not supposed to publish perfect posts with perfect headlines that go instantly viral and attract thousands of subscribers.

You’re supposed to be messy. A little confused even. Experimenting with what feels right and what falls flat.

That’s literally the entire point of your first 30 days.

So, here’s all you really need to do:

I started thinking about it, and I think it all comes down to just 3 things. These are what you should be focusing in during your first 30 days:

1. Just write and hit publish (seriously, that’s most of it)

Write and publish 2-3 times per week. That’s it. No fancy content calendar required. No perfect posting schedule to stress over.

Just show up and write about what you want. Think “what could I write about that would help me ideal subscriber?” (even if you only have three subs)

Your first 10-20 posts aren’t about going viral. They’re about finding your voice and figuring out what you actually want to say when nobody’s watching yet.

Some posts will flop completely. You’ll spend three hours writing something you think is brilliant, and it’ll get four views. Some posts will surprise you with engagement you didn’t expect from people you’ve never met.

The Substack algorithm rewards consistency over perfection. It wants to see that you’re serious about this. That you’re not going to disappear after three posts like 90% of people who start a newsletter.

Every post is data, even the ones that feel like failures. Every post teaches you something about what resonates with your audience, even if that audience is just five people right now.

You’re learning by doing. There’s no other way to figure this out.

2. Turn your posts into Notes (this is where growth actually happens)

After you publish a post, don’t just move on to the next one. Turn it into 3-5 Notes.

This is your growth engine. Not SEO. Not paid ads. Not some complex funnel strategy you read about in a marketing newsletter that made your head spin.

Notes. Simple, short, shareable Notes.

Pull out a powerful quote from your post. Turn a key insight into a standalone thought. Share a mini-story or a contrarian take that makes people stop scrolling.

Post them throughout the week, not all at once.

This is how Substack’s algorithm discovers you and puts your work in front of new readers who have never heard your name. Notes are the distribution engine that most beginners completely ignore because they’re too focused on “building their archive” or “perfecting their brand.”

I’m telling you right now: Notes matter more than you think they do.

It feels weird at first. You’ll feel like you’re being repetitive or annoying or too self-promotional. Do it anyway.

You’re not being annoying. You’re being visible. There’s a massive difference between those two things.

This is the unsexy, repetitive work that actually moves the needle on your subscriber count. Most writers quit before they ever figure this out because they’re waiting for some magical viral moment instead of doing the boring work that compounds.

3. Show up for other writers (community beats strategy every time)

Leave real comments on posts you actually enjoy reading. Not generic “great post…” comments that sound like a bot wrote them. Real, thoughtful responses to ideas that made you think.

Reply to Notes that make you feel something. That challenge your assumptions. That say what you’ve been thinking but couldn’t articulate.

Have genuine conversations with other writers. Not transactional networking where you’re obviously just trying to get noticed. Not leaving comments with a hidden agenda.

Support the writers whose work you genuinely love. Tell them specifically why their post resonated. Ask them a question you’re actually curious about. Share your own experience that relates to what they wrote.

They’ll discover your work naturally. They’ll click your profile out of curiosity. They’ll read your stuff because you’re already part of their world.

Community builds your newsletter faster than any growth hack ever will. Plus, this is the fun part. This is why you wanted to write online in the first place, right? To connect with people who get it. Who see the world the way you do.

Five to ten real interactions every day will change your entire experience on this platform.

Why these 3 things actually work (when everything else feels like noise)

These three things are simple enough to do every single day without burning out or hating your life.

They work WITH Substack’s algorithm instead of against it. Substack actually wants you to succeed, which is wild if you’re coming from other platforms. The algorithm is literally designed to help writers grow and find their audience.

They focus on what you actually want to do: write and connect with other humans who care about similar things.

Everything else is noise until you master these fundamentals.

Content calendars? Email sequences? Paid subscriptions? Free lead magnets? You can layer on all the advanced stuff later, once you’ve built momentum and figured out what your newsletter is even about.

But if you skip these basics, nothing else matters. You’ll be optimizing a system that doesn’t exist yet. You’ll be strategizing about monetization when you don’t even have 50 subscribers yet.

Get the fundamentals down first. Everything else becomes easier after that.

The thing nobody tells you about starting anything new

You will mess up in your first 30 days. Probably more than you want to admit.

You’ll publish posts with embarrassing typos in the headline

You’ll write 2,000 words about a topic that gets absolute crickets.

You’ll forget to cross-post to Notes for a week straight.

You’ll second-guess every single word you write and delete entire paragraphs that were actually fine.

I did all of this. Every single mistake you can imagine, I made it.

I published posts that got four views total. I wrote about career coaching stuff when nobody on planet Earth cared about career coaching. I went entire weeks without engaging with anyone because I was too in my head about having a “strategy” before I did anything.

And I still grew to 10,000+ subscribers in a year.

Not despite the mistakes. Because I kept going anyway. Because I didn’t let the mess stop me from showing up the next day.

Most people quit before they ever give themselves a real chance. They publish five posts, see no traction, and disappear forever.

Don’t be most people.

Let me help you grow during those first 30 days (and avoid the mistakes)

These three things will get you started and keep you from drowning in overwhelm during those critical first weeks.

But once you’ve got your first 30 days under your belt and you’re ready for more, you’ll want the complete roadmap for sustainable growth that doesn’t burn you out.

The strategies that took me from zero subscribers to 14,000+ in a year while building a business that generates $5K+ monthly consistently.

I’ve put everything into my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Here’s what you’ll be able to do after going through it:

• Stop wasting months on strategies that don’t work — learn exactly which growth tactics actually drive subscribers so you’re not spending half a year on approaches that bring nothing

• Turn Notes into consistent daily growth instead of random engagement — discover the specific Note formats that convert browsers into subscribers, not just likes that go nowhere

• Build genuine partnerships that unlock new audiences fast — learn how to find the right writers and create collaborations that brought me 100+ subscribers in a single week

• Start making money in your first few months, not your first year — create simple products that generate revenue quickly while deepening trust with the subscribers who buy them

• Turn your most engaged readers into growth partners — build the kind of community that actively shares your work and brings you subscribers without you constantly asking

This is the complete system. The one that took me a year of trial and error to figure out, so you can skip straight to what actually works. You can join 100’s of writers below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

But for now? Just focus on your first 30 days.

Write. Post Notes. Engage with other writers.

Make mistakes. Learn from what happens. Keep going even when it feels pointless.

That’s all you need to do right now.

The rest will come.

