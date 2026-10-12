I started my Substack with genuine excitement and absolutely no idea what I was doing.

So I did what felt productive…I wrote.

Post after post, week after week, checking my subscriber count an hour after hitting publish and seeing the exact same number.

After awhile that wears on you.

I’d started this newsletter because I was burned out after years of back-to-back client calls, so every flat week on Substack felt heavy.

My early posts were helpful, maybe, but they were generic and forgettable, and I kept writing more of them instead of fixing what was actually holding me back.

So, today I wanted to offer five things I’d fix first if I were starting over.

Four take less than an hour….and the last one is a simple 20-minute daily habit.

(1.) Your About Page Has Ten Seconds to Say “This Is for You”

My “About page” tells my story.

I spent five years in back-to-back client calls as a solopreneur, burned out, then started my Substack and ended up with more income and more breathing room.

That story works because a burned-out reader sees themselves in it right away. They don’t need my credentials to know I understand where they are.

Cut the long bio and the list of achievements…

Lead with the struggle your reader shares, then show where it led. When someone finishes your About page, they should be able to say who the newsletter is for.

(2.) Your Subscribe Pitch Should Fit in One Sentence

The line under your newsletter name is the first thing most people read. Make it a sentence a stranger can repeat.

Use this formula: “I help [who] [do what] so they can [result].”

Mine sounds like this: I help burned-out professionals build a Substack that brings in subscribers and income.

If you can’t fill in the blanks, your readers can’t either.

(3.) Your Welcome Email is the Most-Read Thing You’ll Ever Write

Every new subscriber opens your welcome. Use it to:

Tell your story in a few lines

Say what to expect and how often

Point to one post to read first

Invite them to reply

Replies from new subscribers are one of the best ways to learn what readers need, and they’re how real relationships start.

Some of my best product ideas began as a reply to a welcome email.

(4.) Pin the Post That Shows a Real Result

Pick a post with a real number or a real story, not your newest one, and let it be the first proof a stranger sees.

Mine is a pst about how I went from zero to 20,000+ subscribers. A new visitor lands on it and sees the result, the system behind it, and where to go next.

I wrote this post months ago, but I point every new reader to it. Why? It tells me story and builds a real connect, plus it links to my free resources and paid offers.

(5.) Stop Waiting for Readers to Find Your Posts. Go Where the New People Are.

A new Substack has almost no readers, so more posts reach almost no one.

However, Notes puts your writing in front of people who don’t follow you yet. Smart, right?

Notes now brings me around 20-30+ new subscribers every single a day, and one Note I posted reached 13,002 people who didn’t follow me.

It’s become my biggest growth driver.

Set aside 20 minutes a day and post a mix of Note types instead of the same kind every time. Fixes one through four make strangers say yes. Notes brings the strangers.

Growing Your Substack Feels Easy When You Have a Plan

The About page, the subscribe pitch, the welcome email, the pinned post, and your Notes all work better when they point the same direction.

Without a plan, you’re guessing on every one of them, and that’s what makes growth feel hard.

That’s what my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass gives you. It’s the same foundation that took me from zero to 20,000+ subscribers, and it’s built for writers who are tired of winging it.

Inside, you’ll get:

A clear way to find your story and say it in a way that stands out from the thousands of other newsletters

The positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

A simple, step-by-step plan so you know what to do each week instead of guessing

The foundation that makes your Notes, your welcome email, and your pitch work together

If you’re ready to really grow, you can join us below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Honestly, growing Substack doesn’t need to be complicated.

When you keep it simple and make these fixes, you’re golden.

Question: Which of these five is the weakest on your Substack right now?