Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Kasper's avatar
Kasper
Oct 12

The best way to launch something truly epic in your life doesn't happen all at once. First, it's advisable to be in a state of delirium tremens at the time (direct contact with the cosmos). Second, drastically change your habits: walk backwards, say "goodbye" instead of "hello" when you meet someone, and gnaw the grass on the neighbor's lawn. As a bonus, lean out the window at 3 a.m. and bellow at the top of your lungs: "Hey, you sinners! Repent, for the hour is nigh!" Then call a fire crew for the neighbor and go to sleep on the doormat outside his door.

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Daniel Vos's avatar
Daniel Vos
Oct 13

"A sentence a stranger can repeat" works as a test for all five, not just the pitch. If a new reader can't say back who the About page is for, it is still describing the writer instead of the reader.

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