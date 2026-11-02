In my first months on Substack, I was close to quitting.

I’d been writing for a while, I had a handful of subscribers, and I was pretty sure nobody was reading any of it.

Then someone left a comment on one of my posts. It said, “Thank you for this post. I’ve been reading all your posts and they’re really helpful…”

That one comment kept me going for months. I still think about it, because it’s the reason I spend part of every day leaving comments just like it for other writers.

Today my Substack is past 21,000 subscribers.

Notes has been the main driver behind that growth. My whole Notes routine takes me about 20 minutes a day (really).

Here’s what I do, and roughly how those 20 minutes split.

(1.) Write Two Notes a Day, and Decide the Type Before You Sit Down

This takes me about 8 minutes. Two Notes is the sweet spot for me. It gives a stranger two chances a day to find you, and it’s small enough that I never skip it.

The biggest change I made was deciding what kind of Note I’m writing before I open the app.

If you start by asking “what should I post?” you end up scrolling and posting nothing.

If you start by saying “today is a story Note,” the hard part is already done.

Here are the types I pick from:

Story: one short moment from your own start

Community: one easy question people can answer in the replies

Encouragement: a few kind words for someone having a rough day

Tip: one action and one reason

Opinion: a clear stance on something in your niche

I write the first Note and post it. Then I write the second one and use Substack’s schedule feature to send it later in the day.

I show up twice, but I only sit down once.

Here’s a recent story Note of mine as an example: “During my first month, I got a negative comment saying my writing was boring. I almost deleted everything that day. The only way to prove them wrong wasn’t to argue. It was to keep writing anyway. And I did.”

That Note got a ton of traction because of its brutal honesty.

(2.) A Restack With One Sentence Beats a Restack With None

This one takes about 2 minutes.

Pick writers in your niche, ideally a little smaller than you, whose work you’d happily send to a friend.

Restack one of their Notes or posts, then add a line about why it landed for you.

For example: “This is the clearest explanation of scheduling Notes I’ve read. Saving it.”

Their readers see your name, and the writer remembers you took the time.

I only restack writers I’d actually recommend. If I’d hesitate to send it to a friend who reads my newsletter, I skip it.

(3.) Liking Notes is the Cheapest Growth Habit There is

I spend about 5 minutes scrolling the feed and liking Notes, especially from newer writers.

A like takes maybe second, but for a new writer it can be the first sign anyone is reading.

I also leave a few real comments before I publish anything of my own. Show up for people first, and it changes how people show up for you.

(4.) Reply to Everyone, Because That’s Where Friends Come From

The last 5 minutes go to replies. When someone responds to one of your Notes, reply back. A good reply is short and specific. A few that work:

“Great question. Here’s what worked for me.”

“Thank you for restacking this. What do you write about?”

“I went through the same thing. Keep going.”

This is the part that turns readers into a community. Most of the writers I’m closest to here started with a reply, either one I left or one I got.

The Whole Routine in One Place

Screenshot this one:

Pick your Note type before you open the app

Write two Notes, post one, and schedule the other

Restack one or two writers in your niche, with a line on why

Like Notes and leave a few comments

Reply to everyone who responds

That’s about 20 minutes a day. And if you’re looking to grow your Substack, it’s the best 20 minutes you can invest.

Notes Bring Strangers to Your Profile. A Clear Pitch Makes Them Subscribe.

This routine gets people to your profile. What makes them subscribe once they land there is knowing who your newsletter is for and why it’s for them.

That’s what I help with inside my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass .

You’ll get:

A one-sentence answer to why a stranger should subscribe to you instead of the thousands of other newsletters

Positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

A step-by-step plan so you know what to work on each week instead of guessing

You’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook, a separate file with 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates, so you always have something to post.

The price of the Masterclass goes up this Friday, November 6, and it won’t come back down. If you’ve been thinking about it, this is the best time to join.

Get the Substack Masterclass & Playbook

Pick one of the four and do it today.

Keep writing, Wes

📌 P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: Which of these four are you already doing, and which one are you skipping?