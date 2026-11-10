Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Tim Gmahle's avatar
Tim Gmahle
15h

I write and post and comment on peoples posts and engage with lots of them.

I get 4 impressions on a note. Maybe 3 sometimes.

Articles, the 70 people that joined my mailing list, see it every week in their emails.

I either suck the worst or people pay for engagements or Substack has a super secret code that keeps you hidden from people.

I’m not saying that your 4 things don’t work.

I saying clearly I might suck. 🤷🏻‍♂️

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Leigh Prideaux's avatar
Leigh Prideaux
3h

Thanks Wes… very useful. 🙏

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