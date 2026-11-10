In my first months on Substack, I was close to quitting.

I’d been writing for a while, I had a handful of subscribers, and I was pretty sure nobody was reading any of it.

Then someone left a comment on one of my posts that said, “Thank you for this post. Your writing matters to me.”

That one comment kept me going for months.

I still think about it to this day because it’s the reason I still spend part of every day leaving comments like it for other writers.

Today my Substack is past 21,000 subscribers. Notes has been the main driver behind that growth, and my whole routine takes about 20 minutes a day (really).

In case you haven’t used it yet, Notes is the short-post feed inside Substack.

A post goes by email to people who already subscribe to you, but a Note can be seen by people who have never heard of you. That’s why it’s behind most of my growth.

Here’s what I do, and how the 20 minutes split.

1. Pick Your Note Type Before You Open the App, and Write Two a Day

This takes me about 8 minutes.

Two Notes is my sweet spot. It gives a stranger two chances a day to find you, and it’s small enough that I never skip it.

The biggest change I made was deciding what kind of Note I’m writing before I sit down.

If you start by asking “what should I post?” you end up scrolling and posting nothing. If you start by saying “today is a story Note,” the hard part is already done.

Here are the types I pick from:

Story : one short moment from your own start

Community : one easy question people can answer in the replies

Encouragement : a few kind words for someone having a rough day

Tip : one action and one reason

Opinion: a clear stance on something in your niche

I write the first Note and post it. Then I write the second one and use Substack’s schedule feature to send it later in the day.

I show up twice, but I only sit down once.

Here’s a story Note of mine that did well: “During my first month, I got a negative comment saying my writing was boring. I almost deleted everything that day. The only way to prove them wrong wasn’t to argue. It was to keep writing anyway. And I did.”

That Note got a ton of traction because of its brutal honesty.

2. Restack Other Writers, and Add One Sentence

This takes about 2 to 3 minutes.

If you’ve never used it, restacking is Substack’s version of sharing. When you restack someone’s Note or post, it shows up for your followers with your name on it, and you can add a line of your own on top.

Most writers skip this because it feels like it only helps the other person. Restacking helps you too.

Your readers get something good, and the writer you restacked remembers who showed up for them. Their readers see your name, so people who’ve never heard of you find you.

Substack also looks at where audiences overlap, so restacking writers in your niche helps it show your Notes to people who follow them.

I pick writers in my niche, ideally a little smaller than me, whose work I’d happily send to a friend.

If I’d hesitate to send it to a friend who reads my newsletter, I skip it.

Then I add a line about why it landed for me, like “This is the simplest explanation of restacking I’ve seen. Saving it for later.”

It takes about ten seconds, and it’s the difference between a restack that gets ignored and one that starts a relationship.

3. Spend 5 Minutes Liking Notes, Especially From New Writers

I scroll the feed and like Notes, especially from newer writers. A like takes a second, but for a new writer it can be the first sign anyone is reading.

I also leave a few real comments before I publish anything of my own. Show up for people first, and it changes how people show up for you.

4. Reply to Everyone Who Responds

The last 5 minutes go to replies. When someone responds to one of your Notes, reply back. A good reply is short and specific. A few that work:

“Great question. Here’s what worked for me.”

“Thanks for restacking this. What do you write about?”

“I’ve been there. Keep going.”

This is the part that turns readers into a community. Most of the writers I’m closest to here started with a reply, either one I left or one I got.

The Hard Part Is Knowing What to Post. That’s What the Notes Workshop is For.

Notes is how a brand new subscriber finds your Substack, so if you skip it, you’re waiting for people to stumble onto your posts.

If you’ve ever opened Notes, scrolled for a while, and closed it with nothing posted, that’s the part my Notes Growth Workshop fixes.

Inside the Notes Workshop, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide, with templates you can start using today

A private community of writers working on the same thing

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

Here’s what one writer sent me after the Workshop: “Hey Wes, just wanted to let you know I crossed my first 100 subscribers. I was at around 15 last month before your Workshop & Challenge, Notes really has been working for me.” - Kyle

I’m extending the sale through this Friday at midnight Eastern, and that’s a hard cutoff.

After that, I’m updating the Workshop, adding new materials, and raising the price.

Join now and you get all of the updates too.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Pick one of the four and do it today.

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, would you consider restacking it so another writer can find it?

📌 Question: Which of these four are you skipping right now?