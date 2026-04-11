Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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John | Creating to Heal & Grow's avatar
John | Creating to Heal & Grow
2h

I own your Notes course and use it all the time. My sub count is growing nicely.

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Sarah Morrell's avatar
Sarah Morrell
4h

I am definitely treating notes as a separate practice. However I keep wondering if I should be promoting my long-form more in notes? Like how often in comparison to a emotionally authentic notes practice?

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