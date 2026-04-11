You’ve been publishing consistently.

Writing posts every week. Putting real effort into your content. Showing up when you don’t feel like it.

And your subscriber count barely moves.

That’s not a writing problem. That’s a traffic problem. And most Substack writers have no idea they have it.

Why Would I Write a Note When I Can Write a Post? Here’s the Simple Answer.

Posts vs Notes. I get this question constantly.

I had the exact same question when I started. Took me an embarrassingly long time to figure out the answer. Nobody explained it clearly, so here it is:

Your posts go to your existing subscribers. That’s it. The people already on your list. The ones who already found you. When you hit publish on a post you’re talking to the same room you were talking to last week. Notes are completely different. Notes go to strangers. People scrolling the feed right now who have never heard your name. The algorithm shows your Notes to readers whose interests overlap with your existing audience — people already primed to care about what you write.

One keeps the conversation going with people who already know you. The other starts conversations with people who don’t.

That’s the whole difference. I know. It sounds obvious when I say it out loud. It did not feel obvious to me for the first three months.

By the way, Substack themselves defines exactly like this:

Substack Notes is a dedicated feed within the Substack platform for short-form, micro-blogging content, designed for writers and readers to share ideas, images, links, and quotes.

It’s a dedicated place for us to share ideas, images, links, quotes. Man, I love that, don’t you?

Notes Solved a Problem That Used to Exhaust Every Writer on This Platform

A few years ago if you wanted to grow your Substack you needed an outside traffic source. Instagram. Twitter. LinkedIn. YouTube.

You had to build an audience somewhere else and then convince them to cross over to your newsletter. Major friction. Most writers burned out trying to be everywhere at once just to get a trickle of new subscribers.

Notes changed that completely.

Now you have a built-in discovery engine right inside Substack. Every Note you write is a chance for a new reader to stumble across your writing and decide they want more.

You don’t need to be on five platforms. You don’t need to be funneling people over from somewhere else.

Notes is your traffic source. Already built into the platform you’re using.

After Watching 300+ Writers Every Week, I Finally Figured it Out

Every week I run a Notes Boost in my Substack Chat with 300+ writers. I see who’s growing and who isn’t. After doing this for over a year, it’s pretty obvious now why.

The writers growing the fastest aren’t necessarily more talented. They’re not working twice as hard or writing twice as well.

They’ve made one mental shift that sets them apart.

They treat Notes as a completely separate daily practice from their newsletter.

Most writers use Notes to promote their latest post. “Hey I just published something — go check it out.” Or they drop a random thought.

That’s using a discovery engine as a billboard. Showing up to a party and immediately handing everyone your business card. Nobody wants that.

The fastest growing writers don’t do that. They show up in Notes every single day with stories, honest observations, raw moments — things that make a stranger feel something and want to know who wrote it.

That daily habit is the whole thing. Not the perfect hook or the ideal posting time.

Just showing up every day in a place where strangers can find them.

Gilbert Posted Three Notes a Day and Grew to 2,300 Subscribers.

Your posts deepen the relationship with people already subscribed. Your Notes build new relationships with people who’ve never heard of you.

New readers find you through Notes. They subscribe, they start reading your posts, they become loyal readers.

They restack your Notes to their own audiences, more strangers find you.

Gilbert from Fit to Teach joined my Notes Growth Workshop and followed the system.

Here’s what he told me: “Hey Wes, I’m a big fan of your work. I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I posted about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.”

That’s not a viral moment. That’s what the compounding effect looks like when you treat Notes as a daily habit instead of an afterthought.

“Ok But What Do I Actually Write About on Notes?”

This is where most writers get stuck. They understand why Notes matters. Then they open the app and have no idea what to say.

So, here’s three hooks you can use right now to get you started. Simply pick one and write your Note before you close this tab:

“I used to think [common belief in your niche]. Then [specific thing happened] and I realized I was completely wrong.” “The advice everyone gives about [topic] is technically correct. It’s also completely useless. Here’s what actually works.” “I almost quit [thing] on day [number]. Here’s what happened when I posted one more time anyway.”

Take one. Fill it in with something real from your own experience. Post it today.

That’s how the habit starts.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with a simple daily Notes system

A month from now you could be looking at your Notes dashboard and seeing something that surprises you.

New subscribers every single day. Strangers finding your writing in the feed and deciding they want more. The compounding effect Gilbert described starting to kick in for you.

That’s what my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop is designed to build.

Gilbert joined and followed it to the letter, posted three Notes a day consistently, and grew to 2,300 subscribers. He didn’t get lucky. He followed a system that works when you work it.

Inside the Workshop you’ll learn exactly my 20-minute Notes system that will help bring new people to your Substack on the daily.

This is the system behind the habit. The thing that takes “I should be doing Notes” and turns it into something you actually do every morning without thinking about it.

Over 300+ writers have already joined. Here’s what one of them said:

“I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.” — Gilbert, Fit to Teach

The writers growing fastest on Substack figured out Notes early. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you treating Notes and posts as two separate practices or are you still mixing them up? Tell me where you’re at in the comments.