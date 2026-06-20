You’ve been publishing consistently.

Writing posts every week. Putting real effort into your content. Showing up even when you don’t feel like it.

And your subscriber count barely moves.

That’s not a writing problem. That’s a traffic problem. And most Substack writers have no idea they have it.

Why Would I Write a Note When I Can Write a Post? Here’s the Simple Answer.

Posts vs Notes. I get this question constantly.

I had the same question when I started, and it took me an embarrassingly long time to work out the answer. Nobody explained it clearly, so here it is.

Your posts go to your existing subscribers. The people already on your list. That’s it. When you hit publish you’re talking to the same room you were talking to last week. Notes are different. Notes go to strangers. People scrolling the feed right now who have never heard your name. The algorithm shows them to readers whose interests overlap with your audience, so they’re already primed to care about what you write.

One keeps the conversation going with people who already know you. The other starts conversations with people who don’t.

That’s the whole difference. It sounds obvious when I say it out loud. It did not feel obvious to me for the first three months.

Notes Replaced the Thing That Used to Exhaust Every Writer on This Platform

A few years ago, if you wanted to grow your Substack you needed an outside traffic source. Instagram. Twitter. LinkedIn. YouTube.

You had to build an audience somewhere else and then convince those people to cross over to your newsletter. It was a ton of friction, and most writers burned out trying to be everywhere at once just to get a trickle of new subscribers.

Notes changed that.

Now you have a discovery engine built right into Substack. Every Note you write is a chance for a new reader to find your work and decide they want more.

You don’t need to be on five platforms. You don’t need to funnel anyone over from somewhere else.

Notes is your traffic source, already sitting inside the platform you’re using.

After Watching 300+ Writers Every Week, Here’s What I See

Every Tuesday I run a Notes Boost in my Substack Chat with 300+ writers. I get a close look at who’s growing and who isn’t, and after doing this for over a year the pattern is pretty clear.

The writers growing fastest aren’t more talented. They’re not working twice as hard or writing twice as well. They’ve made one mental shift that sets them apart.

They treat Notes as its own daily practice, separate from their newsletter.

Most writers use Notes to promote their latest post. “Hey, I just published something, go check it out.”

That’s using a discovery engine as a billboard. It’s like walking into a party and immediately handing everyone your business card. Nobody wants that.

The fastest growers don’t do that. They show up in Notes every single day with stories, honest observations, and real moments that make a stranger feel something and want to know who wrote it.

That daily habit is the whole thing. Not the perfect hook or ideal posting time. Just showing up every day in a place where strangers can actually find them.

“Okay But What Do I Actually Write About on Notes?”

This is where most writers get stuck. They understand why Notes matters. Then they open the app and have no idea what to say.

So here are three hooks you can use right now. Pick one and write your Note before you close this tab.

“I used to think [common belief in your niche]. Then [specific thing happened] and I realized I was completely wrong.”

“The advice everyone gives about [topic] is technically correct. It’s also useless. Here’s what actually works.”

“I almost quit [thing] on day [number]. Here’s what happened when I posted one more time anyway.”

Take one. Fill it in with something real from your own experience. Post it today. That’s how the habit starts.

Let me show you the exact daily Notes system (and grab the Playbook this weekend)

A month from now you could be looking at your dashboard and seeing new subscribers every single day. Strangers finding your writing in the feed and deciding they want more.

That’s what my Notes Growth Workshop is built to give you.

Inside you’ll learn my full 20-minute daily Notes system, the types that bring subscribers, and the routine that turns “I should be doing Notes” into something you actually do every morning without thinking about it.

And this weekend only, when you join the Workshop you’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook included. 30+ of my highest converting hooks plus templates you can adapt to your niche, so you never sit down to a blank screen again.

After this weekend the Playbook goes away for good.

Over 300 writers have already joined. Here’s what Gilbert from Fit to Teach told me after following the system:

“I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.” — Gilbert, Fit to Teach

The writers growing fastest on Substack figured out Notes early. You can join below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Playbook

Sunday night is the deadline.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you treating Notes and posts as two separate practices, or are you still mixing them up? Tell me where you’re at in the comments.

Leave a comment