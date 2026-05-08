Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Daily Brew Connection's avatar
Daily Brew Connection
4h

It’s the trust.

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Drew English's avatar
Drew English
4h

Trust is such a huge thing that people overlook because they want results before they have people trusting them.

For me, I need notes to work harder for me! I’m good at building the trust part.

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