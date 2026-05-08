Most writers on Substack are optimizing for the wrong thing.

They’re focused on subscriber count. Refreshing the dashboard. Celebrating milestones.

Comparing their number to everyone else’s. Convinced that if they could just get to 5,000 or 10,000 subscribers everything would finally click into place.

Hey, I’ll be the first to admit I’ve fallen into this trap before, too.

So they chase growth tactics. They post more, try different formats, and study what other writers are doing and try to reverse engineer it.

And their subscriber count moves slowly if at all.

Then comes the specific moment most writers know well…

You post something you were convinced was going to go viral. This is the post that’s going to make your Substack take off.

…and nothing. Maybe a few likes and a new subscriber or two.

That moment isn’t a writing problem. It’s almost always the same two things missing.

Subscriber count is a vanity metric. But trust is the metric that actually matters.

The first thing the fastest growing writers have is trust.

Not followers. Not likes. Genuine trust between a writer and a specific group of readers who feel like that newsletter was written specifically for them.

This is rarer than most writers think. And it’s built through specificity and vulnerability — not polished writing or clever headlines.

Writing about real experiences and admitting real mistakes. Speaking directly to the exact person you’re trying to reach instead of everyone who might stumble across your newsletter.

I had a reader message me recently who said she had been reading every single email for nearly a year before she bought anything.

She never liked a Note. Never left a comment.

But when I launched a product she bought it within an hour because she already trusted me completely. That’s what trust looks like in practice.

It’s built over time.

Most writers never build this because they’re writing for everyone. Writing for everyone means nobody feels specifically spoken to. And readers who don’t feel specifically spoken to don’t trust you — they just follow you loosely and eventually forget why they subscribed.

Your story, your specific voice, your positioning — that’s what builds trust. And, it’s the one thing AI could never replace.

Without a system you’re just posting and hoping. Here’s what a real system looks like.

The second thing is having a writing system. Specifically, a Notes writing system.

Not just posting on Notes occasionally. But, a consistent daily routine built around the right types of Notes that teach the algorithm who you are and who your ideal reader is.

The algorithm isn’t judging the quality of your writing. It’s looking for consistent signals.

It watches who engages with your content, who subscribes, who restacks your stuff.

The more consistently you show up with the right types of Notes, the better it understands your audience — and the harder it works to connect you with new readers every single day.

Most writers either don’t use Notes at all or use it randomly. They post when inspiration strikes.

The writers growing consistently aren’t more talented or more inspired. They just show up every single day with a system the algorithm can learn from.

That consistency is what makes the growth compound over time in a way that eventually feels almost automatic.

Notes has consistently brought me 500+ subscribers every month for over a year, all from a 20-minute routine every morning. That’s what a real Notes system builds.

Trust + a System = a Substack where people stay. Here’s how they work together.

Here’s what most writers miss: The system brings readers in. Trust makes them stay.

But there’s a third thing that happens when both are working at the same time — the right readers start finding you and immediately feel like they’ve found exactly what they were looking for.

That’s when the growth stops feeling like a grind and starts feeling like momentum.

This is the growth engine most writers never build because they only focus on half of it.

They work on their writing but not their system. Or they post on Notes every day but never build the trust that makes those new subscribers want to stick around.

The fastest growing writers on Substack aren’t doing more. They’re doing both of these things consistently at the same time. That’s the whole answer.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a simple, sustainable way.

(📌 Last chance before everything goes up Monday May 11th. I’ve extended the deadline just one more week.)

Quick reminder — all of my trainings are increasing in price on Monday May 11th. This is the last weekend to get in at the current price before that happens.

If you want the complete system for building trust and growing consistently on Substack — this is your moment. Here they are:

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

This Notes Workshop will teach you the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, the Notes system, and how to monetize once the audience is building. It’s the strategy behind 17,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

How to monetize your audience — the exact digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue, built around simple products that sell consistently

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it: “I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi “This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Price goes up Monday May 11th. This is the last chance to get either at the current price:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: Which of these two do you think you’re missing right now — the trust or the system? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where most writers feel the gap.

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