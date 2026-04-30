Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Celeben Arinya's avatar
Celeben Arinya
10h

So...If I post a note every day for a month or two, the algorithm will notice my consistency, read the notes to see what my niche is, and connect me with like-minded people?

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2 replies by Wes Pearce and others
Lexis Johnson's avatar
Lexis Johnson
10h

Sorry for the last-minute join. I had to wait for the new card in the mail! lol! I’m in… 🤪🤑

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