Most writers on Substack believe the same thing.

If they could just write better, their newsletter would grow. If they could find the perfect topic, nail the perfect headline, craft the perfect post…the subscribers would come.

So they spend hours on every post. They edit obsessively. They compare their writing to the best writers in their niche and wonder what those writers have that they don’t.

Meanwhile their subscriber count sits completely still.

They refresh the dashboard. Nothing. They publish again. Still nothing. And slowly the quiet doubt sets in, “maybe I’m just not good enough for this?”

That doubt is wrong. And I can prove it.

What the platform actually rewards (and why most writers have it completely backwards)

Substack wasn’t built to surface the best writing. It was built to connect writers with readers who will actually subscribe.

The algorithm learns from consistency and community. It watches who engages with your content, who subscribes, who restacks your work.

The more consistently you show up the better it understands who you are and who your ideal reader is. Once it figures that out it starts connecting you with new readers every single day without you having to do anything extra.

Most writers never give it the chance to figure that out. They’re so focused on perfecting their posts that they never build the consistency the algorithm needs to actually work for them.

Polished writing gets you in the door. Consistency and community is what grows your list.

I’m not the best writer in my niche. I have 17,000 subscribers anyway. Here’s why.

I came to Substack eighteen months ago as a burnt out career coach. Mediocre writer at best.

I did have a LinkedIn audience in a completely different niche, but I was starting from scratch on Substack. No real plan or reason to think this would work.

I watched better writers in my niche stay stuck at the same subscriber count for months.

What separated me from them wasn’t the quality of my writing. It was showing up the way the platform was actually designed to be used.

I started writing Notes every single day. I engaged genuinely with other writers in my niche.

I restacked strategically. I showed up consistently enough that the algorithm slowly figured out who I am and who my readers are — and then started connecting us automatically.

Eighteen months later Notes brings me 500-700 new subscribers every single month.

Not because my writing is the best on the platform. Because I understood what the platform actually rewards and gave it exactly that.

What the fastest growing writers do differently (and what you can start doing today)

The writers I see growing consistently on Substack share one thing:

They’ve stopped treating this like a publishing platform and started treating it like the community platform it actually is.

They show up on Notes daily. Not occasionally, not when they feel inspired — every single day.

They engage genuinely with other writers. They restack content from writers whose audiences overlap with theirs.

And, they show up consistently enough that the algorithm has something real to work with.

The writers who stay stuck are almost always making the same mistake…spending most of their time crafting posts while barely touching Notes.

Posts matter. But Notes is what grows your list every single day in between.

The shift isn’t about becoming a better writer. It’s about showing up differently. And that’s available to you right now regardless of where your writing is today.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a simple, sustainable way.

(📌 Last chance before everything goes up May 1st)

Quick reminder — all of my trainings are increasing in price on May 1st. This is the last chance to get in at the current price before that happens.

If you want the system that actually grows your Substack the right way — here are two ways I can help:

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

This Workshop will teach you the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and how to monetize once the audience is building. It’s the strategy behind 17,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

How to monetize your audience — the exact digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue, built around simple products that sell consistently

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi “This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Price goes up May 1st. This is the last chance to get either at the current price:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: What do you think matters more on Substack — writing quality or consistency? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where everyone lands on this.

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