You open Substack, see someone’s subscriber count, and suddenly your own progress feels like nothing.

You were fine five minutes ago. You were showing up consistently, writing things you believed in, slowly building something real.

Then one number on someone else’s profile made all of it feel inadequate.

Most writers have felt this. But, almost nobody talks about it.

And I think it’s doing more damage to the Substack writing community than anything else right now.

Why most writers quit before things get good — and it has nothing to do with their writing

Before subscriber counts were public, writers just wrote.

They showed up, built their audience, figured out their voice. They had no idea what anyone else had and it genuinely didn’t matter. The work was the work.

Now every writer knows exactly where they stand against everyone else. And that visibility is quietly changing how people write, what they write about, and how long they stick around.

You start writing for the number instead of the reader.

You chase what seems to be working for writers ahead of you instead of figuring out what works for you specifically. Your voice gets quieter. Your content gets more generic.

Then there’s the bestseller leaderboard.

Substack shows the top 100 paid newsletters in each niche. And while most of those writers are genuinely talented and have earned their spot — some game it.

Temporary price drops to drive paid subscription spikes.

Special pushes to outside audiences just to move up the list.

Tactics designed to hit a number rather than build something real.

A new writer sees that leaderboard and immediately measures themselves against it.

It pulls their attention away from their own audience and toward a ranking system that doesn’t tell the full story. And it sets an expectation that has nothing to do with where they actually are in their journey.

I spent months measuring myself against the wrong number

Early on seeing other writers’ numbers made me question my own progress.

Whether my growth was good enough…Whether the platform was working for me…Whether I was just too far behind to ever catch up, etc.

I’d see someone announce 10,000 subscribers and immediately audit everything I was doing wrong. I’d change my approach and second-guess my niche.

Start writing like them instead of like myself.

None of it worked. Because I was solving the wrong problem.

The shift came when I stopped looking at what everyone else had and started measuring myself against my own previous month.

Not against someone else’s 50,000. Against my own number from 30 days ago. That’s when growth started feeling real instead of perpetually inadequate.

17,000 subscribers didn’t happen because I chased someone else’s number. It happened because I stopped looking at theirs entirely and focused on showing up consistently for my own audience every single day.

The only metric that actually tells you if your Substack is working

Here’s something most writers completely overlook:

The majority of your subscribers read your posts in their inbox.

They never click over to the Substack app. They never hit “like” or comment.

They just open your email every single week and read every word.

Your quietest subscribers are often your most loyal ones. The person who has never once liked a Note but has opened every email for six months.

Public metrics don’t show you any of that.

So stop checking the bestseller leaderboard (please…). Stop measuring yourself against writers who may be playing a completely different game.

Measure yourself against your own previous month. That’s the only comparison worth making.

Grow at your own pace. Build something authentic. The writers who do that are the ones still here two years from now with audiences who actually trust them.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a simple sustainable way.

📌 Two ways I can help you build this — regardless of where you’re starting.

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

The Workshop teaches the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are. If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

And this week when you join, you also get access to May’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting Thursday May 7th. Every morning for seven days a proven Notes template lands in your inbox. You open it, make it your own, and post it.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and how to monetize once the audience is building. It’s the strategy behind 17,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

How to monetize your audience — the exact digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue, built around simple products that sell consistently

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation.

Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

This is the last chance to get either at the current price (before they go up Monday):

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: Have you ever let someone else’s subscriber count make you question your own progress? Drop it in the comments — I think more writers feel this than admit it.