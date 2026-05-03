Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Human Potential & Resilience
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“Measure yourself against your own previous month. That’s the only comparison worth making.” - it’s just you vs you - my writing leans reflective and often I don’t publish my numbers because I want readers to know it’s about them first and only

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