Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Alania Starhawk's avatar
Alania Starhawk
18m

I need the human element to flow through everything I read. You definitely have that! But I wonder who you’d be if that one comment didn’t push you to stand in your power? 💙 Years ago, while writing my first book, someone told me I wasn’t sharing enough details about my trauma. At first I felt defensive and protective of my writing. Then I t fired me up to realize people already have their own details! They need to know how I rose, not how I fell. That one critical comment gave me so confidence!

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Natsuko du Marais's avatar
Natsuko du Marais
1h

Great advice, thank you Wes!

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