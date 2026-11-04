People can get any answer they want in seconds now. Google, AI, YouTube.

If you’re a writer, that changes things, because writing to explain something isn’t enough on its own anymore.

What’s left is your story. The real, lived, a little messy version that nobody else has.

I think that’s what readers are looking for now, and it’s what sets one writer apart from the thousands of others they could be reading.

This post covers a few simple ways to find yours.

Everyone Has the Tips. Nobody Has a Story Quite Like Yours.

We’re drowning in information and starving for something real.

You can find a list of ten tips on almost any topic in no time. What you can’t find is the person who tried it, struggled with it, and figured out what actually worked.

That’s the reason someone picks your writing over everyone else’s. Readers want to hear from someone who’s been where they are.

I Almost Deleted Everything Because of One Silly Comment

During my first month on Substack, someone left a comment saying my writing was boring. I almost deleted everything that day.

I kept writing instead.

Six months later, I checked back on that comment. They had deleted their Substack. I’m still here.

Somewhere in those months, I stopped trying to sound like everyone else and started telling the truth about what I was going through.

That’s when I started writing the way I’d talk to a friend, and it’s the foundation behind a Substack that’s now past 21,000 subscribers.

You Can Find Your Story in Ten Minutes With a Notebook

If you’re not sure where to start with finding your start, here’s a few steps to help:

Start with the moment you almost quit. Think about the time you wanted to give up on whatever you write about. That moment is usually your most relatable story, because everyone in your niche has had a version of it. Look at the questions people ask you. Your replies, comments, and messages show you what readers need from someone who’s been there. If three people asked the same thing this month, that’s a story waiting to be told. Write down what you wish someone had told you on day one. That’s your first-day advice, and it’s exactly what a beginner needs to hear. It’s also an easy Note to write. Say it in one sentence. Fill in the blank: “I help [who] [do what] so they can [result].” If you can’t finish it, that’s the part to work on. If you can, put it at the top of your About page.

A Clear Story Makes Everything Else Fall into Place

Once you know your story and who it’s for, the rest gets simpler.

Your subscribe pitch, your About page, and your Notes all start pointing in the same direction, so a stranger who lands on your profile knows right away whether it’s for them.

That’s what my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is built around. Inside, you’ll get:

A one-sentence answer to why a stranger should subscribe to you instead of the thousands of other newsletters

Positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

A step-by-step plan so you know what to work on each week instead of guessing

You’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook, 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates.

📌 Quick Note: The price of the Masterclass goes up this Friday, November 6, and it won’t come back down. If you’ve been thinking about it, this is the best time to join.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Pick one of the four and write it down today.

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What’s the one moment in your own journey you think someone else needs to hear about?