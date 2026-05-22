Most writers on Substack have the same plan for summer:

Keep showing up. Keep posting. Hope something finally clicks before September.

Summer comes and goes and the subscriber count looks basically the same as it did in May — not because the effort wasn’t real but because the foundation was never properly built in the first place.

That’s almost never a content problem. It’s a sequence problem.

The writers who consistently have big growth seasons aren’t more talented or more prolific — they just built the right things in the right order before the summer started.

This weekend is your window to do that.

I was showing up every day and going nowhere. Here’s what actually changed that.

When I started my Substack, I was doing everything out of order:

I was writing Notes without understanding what the algorithm actually rewards.

Publishing posts to an audience that had no real reason to trust me yet.

Trying to sell a product before I had built any kind of foundation worth selling from.

I was consistent and still going almost nowhere for months.

The problem wasn’t effort. It was sequence.

The moment I stopped guessing and started following a clear strategy, everything changed.

The growth got consistent. Subscribers started compounding. And, revenue followed.

That sequence is what’s inside these three products — and because it’s Memorial Day Weekend and people actually have time to sit down and start something, I’ve dropped pricing across all three so you can get the complete system before summer starts.

Prices go back up after Monday.

This summer is either three months of momentum or three months of posting and hoping. Here’s the difference.

There are basically two options moving forward.

Option A: Keep figuring it out on your own.

Piecing together advice from everywhere, posting and hoping, watching summer pass without the growth you were expecting. That works for some writers eventually. It just takes a lot longer than it needs to.

Option B: Get the complete system this weekend at the most accessible price it’s ever been.

The foundation, the growth engine, and the monetization — all three work together or you can start with the one that fits where you are right now.

Most writers try to figure out growth, Notes, and monetization all at once with no clear order. That randomness is exactly what keeps most Substacks stuck.

The moment you follow a clear sequence instead of guessing everything starts compounding.

Here’s how the three products work together as a system.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

The Masterclass helps you clarify your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

Most writers skip this step and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation is how I was able to grow to 18,000 subscribers (without burning out).

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is how you grow once the foundation is right.

Notes drives the majority of my subscriber growth every single month — 500 to 700 new subscribers consistently from a 20-minute daily routine.

The Notes Workshop teaches exactly which types of Notes bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and the system that makes it sustainable long term.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you get paid for all of it.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

You don’t need a massive following. You just need one focused product and the right process to bring it to market.

This is what generates the weekly Stan Store payouts that now feel like a normal part of my week.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start with any one of these depending on where you are right now.

But if you want the complete picture — the foundation, the growth engine, and the monetization — all three work together and this weekend is the window to get them before summer starts and pricing goes back up.

Before you head into the long weekend I want to say one more thing.

Either way — whether you grab one of these or not — I’m here to help you grow. Every post I’ve written is sitting right here on Substack. Pick any one of them and jump in.

But if you’ve been thinking about getting serious this summer, this is the moment.

The writers who have a big growth summer don’t wait until August to start building. They set themselves up now while there’s still time to let it compound.

Prices go back up Monday night.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which of these three feels most relevant to where you are right now — foundation, growth, or monetization?

If you have questions about where to start just drop them in the comments or send me a DM.

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