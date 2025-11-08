Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graham MedLegal Research's avatar
Graham MedLegal Research
9h

Thank you for pointing out that those of us who joined Substack in 2025 weren’t late to the party at all, but actually early.

I just wrote your statement down and stuck it on my fridge that, “the writers who win in 2026 won’t be the ones doing the most. They’ll be the ones doing the right things consistently.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Cheray's avatar
Joe Cheray
8h

Most of my growth in October came from my activity on Substack. Showing up consistently on this platform is key.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wes Pearce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture