Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Zachary Alexander's avatar
Zachary Alexander
9m

Doing the best I can to build an audience while I write. I worry that what I do is too technical. However, I see people more technical than I am building audiences. So, I soldier on.

--Zachary

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Fi Bengtsson🌺's avatar
Fi Bengtsson🌺
1h

Hi Wes i enjoy your direct writing style. Thanks. I started on Substack to build an audience for my book which I'm still writing. The challenge is in doing both!

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