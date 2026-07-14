I came across a statistic recently that’s been bugging me:

It claimed that most indie authors sell fewer than 100 copies of their book.

Whether that exact number is right or not, the point is hard to ignore.g

So many talented writers spend months, sometimes years, on a book. Then they hit publish.

And wait.

Not because the book isn’t good. Because almost nobody knows it exists.

The truth is, most indie authors are taught how to write a book. Very few are taught how to build an audience. Or grow a community. Or create demand before launch day.

And if I’m being honest, I’ve started to believe something stronger than that. For indie authors, the audience might matter more than the book.

Sorry, I said it.

Traditional publishers figured this out a long time ago

There’s a reason publishers take such a large percentage of every book sold.

They’re not just printing your book. They’re investing in distribution. Marketing. Publicity. Relationships with booksellers, reviewers, and media.

Getting your work in front of readers is the actual job they do, and it’s a massive one.

When you go indie, you keep the bigger share of every sale. But every bit of that responsibility transfers to you.

Think about what that means in practice:

You’re the one who has to find your readers.

You’re the one who has to earn their attention and their trust, long before launch day.

You’re the one who has to give them a reason to care that your book exists. And nobody handed you a marketing department to do it.

You’re not just the writer anymore. You’re the publisher too. The authors who accept that early are the ones whose books actually get read.

Books don’t build communities. Communities build successful books.

For years, writers were told to finish the manuscript first. Then worry about finding readers.

I think that advice is backwards.

Imagine spending the year you’re writing your next book also building a newsletter alongside it. Sharing your ideas. Behind-the-scenes stories.

The lessons you’re learning as you go. Connecting with readers every single week.

And before you think that sounds like a second full-time job, it isn’t. I’m talking about an hour or two a week. One honest post about what you’re working on or few short Notes sharing what you’re thinking about.

Readers don’t need volume from you. They need consistency and a real voice.

Now imagine launching your book to thousands of people who already know that voice and followed the whole process.

That’s a completely different launch. You’re not asking strangers to buy your work. You’re inviting your community to celebrate something they watched you create.

The first person I ever subscribed to on Substack has now sold me two books

Her name is Emma Gannon.

Long before I bought either book, she was the very first writer I subscribed to on this platform. Every week she shows up. She writes. She shares ideas. She builds trust.

She has the coolest little weekend post called “Sunday Scroll.”

So when she releases another book, she’s not starting from zero.

She’s launching to thousands of readers who already feel connected to her work. Including me.

I didn’t buy her books because of a launch campaign. I bought them because I’d been reading her every week and wanted more.

Your book is the product. Your Substack is the relationship. And over time, the relationship is what sells every next book.

Build the audience before the book (or product) needs it

This is exactly why I created my Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, I teach the same system I’ve used to grow my own publication past 19,000 subscribers, and the framework hundreds of other writers have used to grow theirs.

You’ll learn how to clarify your story, your positioning, and a simple strategy for growing every single day.

Because I don’t think writers should have to rely on algorithms, luck, or launch week to find readers.

And this week only, the Notes Writing Playbook comes included as a bonus. It’s 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates, so you always know what to share with your readers between books. Minutes a day, not hours, your writing time stays yours.

Build the audience first. The next book becomes much easier to sell. Check it out below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you building your audience while you write, or planning to figure it out after the book is done? I’d love to hear where you’re at in the comments.

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