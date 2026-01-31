My early days posting on Substack Notes were frustrating.

Some Notes would get a few likes. Most got nothing. Some days I’d gain a couple subscribers, other days I’d lose one or two.

I had no idea what was working or why.

The worst part? I’d write a Note that got 100+ likes and zero subscribers. Meanwhile, I’d see other writers posting casually and growing their newsletters effortlessly.

I was confused, inconsistent, and honestly ready to give up on Notes altogether.

Then I made 5 simple strategic shifts and that’s when things started moving.

Once I got clear on my strategy and committed to 20-30 minutes every day writing simple Notes, my newsletter finally started growing consistently.

Not explosive overnight growth. But sustainable, month-over-month progress that actually compounded.

I went from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in one year. Notes was the primary driver of that growth.

Here are the 5 shifts that made the difference.

Shift #1: Pick Your Niche and Stay in Your Lane

I used to write about everything. Random thoughts, different topics. Whatever felt interesting that day.

And the algorithm had no idea what to do with me.

I learned this lesson on LinkedIn first. People on that platform know me for job search and career content. When I write in that lane, my posts perform well. When I try to write something random, the post tanks.

The same is true for Substack Notes.

You need to pick 3-4 core content pillars and stick with them. I’m not telling you that you have to stay in a box forever, but choose what you want to write about and then stay consistent.

Let the algorithm learn who you are and who to show you to.

When I was all over the place with my Notes, the algorithm couldn’t figure out my audience. Once I got focused (newsletter growth, monetization, Notes strategy, digital products) my reach improved dramatically.

Your audience needs to know what you’re about. The algorithm needs to know who to show your work to. Clarity creates growth.

If you’re writing about productivity one day, parenting the next, and cryptocurrency after that, you’re not giving the algorithm enough signal to work with.

Pick your lane and stay in it long enough for momentum to build.

Shift #2: Learn Which Note Types Actually Work

Not every type of Note will work for your voice or your audience.

I’ve written a lot about the 3 main types I use: Community Notes, Educational Notes, and Motivational Notes. Each one serves its own purpose and brings in subscribers. Together, they create a well-rounded Notes feed.

But you need to test things out and find what works best for you.

Track what actually brings subscribers, not just what gets likes. There’s a huge difference between vanity metrics and real growth.

Some Notes will get tons of engagement but zero subscribers. Others will quietly bring 5, 10, 15 new readers without much fanfare.

I wasted months chasing likes and comments, thinking that meant I was doing something right. But my subscriber count barely moved.

Once I started tracking which specific Notes brought actual subscribers, I could write more of those and less of the stuff that just looked good on the surface.

Figure out which types convert for you, then double down on those.

Shift #3: Turn Your “Tips” Into Stories

This is the fourth type of Note I’ve learned to write in the last few months, and honestly, it’s become my most effective.

I started shifting a lot of my Notes from “tips” to stories. And here’s the thing: almost any Note can shift from “tips and tricks” to a story.

For example, maybe you want to write about “3 tips that help you get better sleep as a busy mom.” That’s fine, but it’s a little boring.

Can you turn that into a story? Can you tell the story about how your sleep changed when you incorporated these 3 tips into your own nightly routine?

That’s a lot more interesting and will connect with people on a deeper level.

Here’s what I mean:

Before (tip-based): “3 tips for better sleep: drink herbal tea, wind down with a book, and don’t eat an hour before bed.” After (story-based): “My sleep used to be awful. I’d be up and down all night, exhausted every morning. Then I started doing these 3 things in my nightly routine: I drink herbal tea, I wind down with a book instead of TV, and I don’t eat an hour before bed. Now? I sleep like a baby. It’s changed my entire day and energy.”

See the difference?

Same information but different impact. People scroll past tips, but they stop for stories.

The tip version gets a quick “that’s helpful” and then gets forgotten. The story version makes someone think “that’s exactly how I feel” and hits the subscribe button.

Stories create connection. Connection creates subscribers.

Shift #4: Build Your Own Community

One of the coolest things I’ve done with Notes over the last year is start my weekly Notes Boost.

Each week in my Substack Chat, I open up a thread allowing subscribers to share their best Note. It helps give the Note a boost, but more importantly, it builds a community.

Other writers find each other, follow, support, collaborate. Real relationships form. I’ve seen writers discover each other in my Chat and go on to become regular supporters of each other’s work.

If you can’t find a community that you feel you fit in, just create your own.

Host a weekly thread. Start a conversation. Invite people to participate. The community you build will compound your growth faster than any tactic.

When I first started on Substack, I felt like I was on an island. I didn’t know other writers. I didn’t have a support system. I felt alone in the process.

So I created what I needed. And it turned out a lot of other writers needed it too.

Now I have over 200 writers who show up to my weekly Notes Boost. We support each other. We celebrate wins together. We help each other grow.

That community has become one of the most valuable parts of my newsletter business.

Shift #5: Show Up Consistently (every single day)

I committed to at least 20 minutes a day to write my Notes, every single day for the last 12+ months.

And the results? My newsletter has consistently grown. Some months it’s a little, some months it’s a lot from Notes, but it’s consistent.

I don’t skip a day of writing and posting Notes.

I found a routine that works for me. I write my Notes on the treadmill in the morning, and by the time I’m done with my walk, they’re all written and scheduled for the day.

They don’t need to be perfect. They just need to be authentic and posted.

Consistency will pay off. Keep writing every day on Notes until you hit momentum.

Don’t quit before the compound effect kicks in.

I see so many writers post on Notes for two weeks, don’t see immediate results, and disappear. They quit right before things would have started working.

The algorithm needs time to learn your voice. Your audience needs time to find you. Trust the process and show up every single day.

This strategy is simple, but it requires commitment

This isn’t some complex growth hack.

It’s not time-consuming—20-30 minutes daily is all you need.

It’s not about going viral or gaming the algorithm.

It’s about showing up strategically and consistently. Letting the algorithm learn who you are. Building real community. Writing content that connects.

The compound effect does the rest.

I spent a year figuring this out so you don’t have to waste time guessing. These 5 shifts work. They grew my newsletter from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in one year.

You can do the same thing. The strategy is simple. The execution just requires showing up every day and trusting the process.

Most writers overcomplicate this. They’re looking for the secret shortcut or the viral hack that will change everything overnight.

But sustainable growth doesn’t work that way. It works through simple strategies executed consistently over time.

Learn the complete system in my Notes Growth Workshop

Understanding the strategy is one thing. Actually executing it is another.

Knowing which Notes to write, how to format them, when to post, how to build the daily habit that actually sticks…that’s what separates people who try Notes from people who grow with Notes.

That’s what I teach in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, you’ll learn:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get my most recent 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge. I’ve packaged these 7 templates up into a Google Doc, and you’ll get them as a little treat when you join. Basically, 7 Notes templates to get started with writing this week

I’ve proven it works. 10,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year

You can join below and start writing better Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question : What’s holding you back from writing everyday on Notes? Share any questions below, I’ll do my best to chime in and help.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏