You’re posting on Notes consistently. Writing things you genuinely believe in.

Showing up every day like everyone says you should.

And your subscriber count barely moves.

So you do what most writers do: You try to write better Notes. More polished. More insightful. More carefully crafted.

You spend more time on each one. You rewrite the hook four times before posting.

And still nothing changes.

I get it because I was there once, too. But, the problem is somewhere else entirely.

You could be the best writer on Substack and still not grow. Here’s why.

Notes isn’t a writing competition. It never was.

You could be the most talented writer on the entire platform and land completely flat on Notes if you don’t understand how it actually works.

I see it all the time — genuinely talented writers posting carefully crafted Notes to almost no one.

Meanwhile a brand new writer with three months on Substack is gaining 50 new subscribers a week because they tapped into the right system and stayed consistent long enough for the algorithm to kick in.

That’s actually the most encouraging thing about Notes. It’s a level playing field in a way that almost no other platform is.

Your credentials don’t matter here. Your follower count from LinkedIn or YouTube doesn’t matter.

Your years of writing experience don’t give you an automatic advantage.

A writer with 200 subscribers who understands the system will outgrow a writer with 5,000 subscribers who doesn’t. I’ve watched it happen inside my community more times than I can count.

What matters is whether you understand which types of Notes actually bring subscribers versus which ones just feel productive.

And whether you show up consistently enough for the algorithm to figure out who you are and who to show your work to. Without those signals it can’t connect you with new readers, no matter how good the writing is.

The moment I stopped obsessing over my writing, my Substack grew.

When I stopped trying to write the perfect Note and started building a routine around the right types of Notes everything shifted.

I figured out which types of Notes consistently brought subscribers versus which ones just got likes and disappeared.

I built a simple 20-minute daily routine around those specific types.

I started restacking strategically…my own best Notes to give them fresh life, and other writers in my niche to signal to the algorithm who my audience is. I engaged genuinely instead of performatively.

The writing didn’t get dramatically better overnight. The system did. And the results followed immediately.

Notes now brings in 500-700 new subscribers every single month. All from a morning routine that takes me about 20 minutes.

A brand new writer who figures this out today can build the same momentum.

The system doesn’t care how long you’ve been writing. It rewards consistency and the right types of Notes. That’s it.

This is the actual fix. And, it’s not what most writers think.

Here’s my advice: quit trying to write the perfect Note.

Start building the right daily habit around the right types of Notes.

The routine looking like 20-30 minutes of writing the right types of Notes each morning. Then, you’ll spend a bit of time engaging with other writers and building relationships.

Lastly, you’ll look to strategically restack your own content and other writers in similar niches. It sounds simple because it is. And, that’s why it works.

Let me show you how to write daily Notes that grow your Substack

(📌 Reminder: this is the last weekend to get the Workshop before pricing goes up)

The “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop is the complete system for writing Notes that actually bring subscribers every single day.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that convert, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are and who to show your work to.

It’s the system behind 500-700 new subscribers every month — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Here’s what’s inside:

Stop guessing what to post — the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers not just likes, with real examples from my own growth to 17,000+ subscribers

Write Notes in 5 minutes or less — so this never becomes another exhausting task competing for your limited time every morning

Avoid the engagement trap — learn exactly which Notes feel productive but do nothing for your actual subscriber count

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A 20-minute daily routine you’ll actually stick to — because consistency only works if it’s sustainable and doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge and as a direct result gained 87 subscribers from Notes in a single month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” — Leah Steele Barnett “Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

Over 300+ writers have gone through this system and built real momentum on Notes. Writers who showed up every day with no clear direction — and left with a routine, a system, and a Substack that finally started growing consistently.

The Workshop & Challenge pricing go up after this weekend officially, so now’s the best time to jump in.

This is the last chance to get it at the current price:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: What have you been changing when your Notes don’t perform — the writing or something else?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious what most writers try first.

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