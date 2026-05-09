You’ve got two choices right now.

Option 1 — keep showing up consistently. Writing good content. Publishing posts. Writing Notes. Doing everything you’re supposed to do. But growing slowly…

Option 2 — get comfortable sharing your work every single day. Your ideas. Your writing. Your content. And get the system that shows you exactly how to do that consistently so the right people actually find you.

I learned the hard way that Option 1 doesn’t really work.

When I started writing online, I published content and then waited for people to find it.

I thought good writing would speak for itself, right?. Promoting felt “pushy and desperate” so I kept quiet, kept writing, and kept wondering why nothing was growing.

Randomness dressed up as humility.

The moment I started sharing my work consistently — restacking my own Notes, mentioning my posts, showing up in conversations, putting my ideas in front of people every single day — my Substack started growing.

The growth got consistent. Subscribers started compounding. Revenue followed.

You’re showing up every day. Nobody is noticing. Here’s why.

I see the same pattern everywhere inside my community:

Writers showing up consistently. Publishing posts. Writing Notes. Engaging with other writers. Doing everything they’ve been told to do.

But they’re not sharing their work. Not really.

They write a Note and hope the algorithm picks it up…

They publish a post and don’t tell anyone about it…

They have ideas worth reading and keep them hidden behind a quiet profile that nobody visits…

Most talented writers never get seen because they’re too afraid to promote themselves.

And I don’t just mean their products or offers. I mean their writing. Their ideas. Their perspective.

The world deserves to see your writing. But if you don’t share it, nobody else will.

Promoting your work isn’t what most writers think it is.

This isn’t about turning every post into a sales pitch or spamming your audience with offers. It’s much simpler than that. (and less used car salesman-y)

Promoting your work might look like this:

Restack your best Notes so new subscribers see content they missed.

Share your posts instead of just publishing them and walking away.

Engage in conversations that naturally lead back to your writing.

Show up in your niche consistently enough that people start recognizing your name before they’ve even visited your profile.

Build relationships with other writers for collaborations and recommendations

And when you have something to offer — yes, mention it.

At the end of your posts. In your emails. As a natural part of showing up for your audience.

Not desperately. Not apologetically. Just honestly.

Writers who get seen aren’t more talented. They’re just less afraid to be seen.

Let me help you grow and monetize your writing in a simple, sustainable way

(📌All three of my trainings are increasing in price Monday May 11th.)

Tonight and tomorrow are the last chance to get in at the current price. Here’s which one is right for where you are right now:

(Step 1) The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — if you’re just starting out or stuck on the foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers every single day.

The complete picture for building a Substack that actually grows and pays you back for the work you’re already putting in.

This is the system I’ve used to grow to 17,000+ subscribers and $100K in revenue:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) The Notes Growth Workshop — if you’re growing but Notes isn’t clicking yet.

The Notes Workshop teaches you how to write Notes that grow your Substack.

You’ll learn specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working this is what fixes that:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) The Digital Product Masterclass — if you have an audience and you’re ready to turn it into income.

Once you’re ready to monetize and create your first simple product, this Masterclass will walk you through every step.

You’ll learn the exact process from idea to first sale. Simple products, real income, no complicated funnel required:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Here’s what Sumu Sathi said after going through the Substack Masterclass:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

Over 500 writers have gone through these trainings and built something real. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Good writing that nobody sees is just a journal. Let’s fix it.

You can keep showing up quietly — writing good content and hoping someone eventually notices.

Or get comfortable putting your work in front of people, and start building the audience your writing already deserves.

Keep writing, Wes

Be honest — are you promoting your work consistently or are you still keeping quiet and hoping people find you? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know.