Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann's avatar
Ann
4d

I am not posting to Notes yet because I am still creating content. I am using Solo Shannon's Spoke by Spoke, and I LOVE it. I am almost finished with Spoke 1. Once I am up and running I hope that I will be able to post daily then. I am creating content for homeschooling families. My first one will emphasize De-schooling the family in order to get creativity back in their lives. I am nervous, but I am also going to share this with Notes. Oh, by the way, I am a retired 30 year teacher with 2 credentials. One is Elementary Education, and one in Special Education. So, I guess I am posting to Notes. Yay

Reply
Share
2 replies
Woman on the Spectrum's avatar
Woman on the Spectrum
2d

Thanks Wes for your amazing information here. I just found you and listened to several articles. Makes total sense. I also have a bad feeling about making ppl pay to read my stuff. I prefer to have prerecorded goodies I can sell again and again and I don't need to push out "amazing" content when I don't feel like it. Very smart approach. I am buying the first one of your workshops.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture