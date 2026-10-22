Most writers who struggle with Notes know how to write. What gets them is showing up every day.

They know Notes works. They’ve seen other writers grow from it.

So they post a few times, get a handful of likes, and then life gets busy and the habit slips.

Starting again feels harder than it did the first time, so they post once in a while, then rarely, then not at all.

I’ve watched this happen to a lot of writers. The ones who stay consistent usually have one thing the others don’t: they know what they’re posting before they sit down.

If You Open Notes With No Idea What to Say, You’ll Skip It

You’ve probably had that morning. You open Notes, scroll for fifteen minutes, post nothing, and tell yourself you’ll do it tomorrow.

Then tomorrow looks exactly the same.

That has nothing to do with being lazy or uncommitted. Nobody gave you something simple enough to follow without thinking too hard.

That’s why I’ve revamped the 7-Day Notes Challenge and running it again. It starts Sunday, November 1. This has become my most popular Challenge by far.

Every Morning for Seven Days, a Notes Template Lands in Your Inbox

These aren’t generic writing prompts.

Each one is built around a type of Note that brings in subscribers, based on two years of posting Notes almost every day and watching what actually worked.

You open it, make it yours, and post it. By day seven, you have a template saved for every type of Note that works, so you never open Notes with nothing to say again.

Twenty Minutes a Day Is Enough

Notes now brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and one Note I posted reached 13,002 people who don’t follow me. I spend about 20 minutes a day on it, then I’m out the door with the dogs.

You don’t need hours. You need a simple routine and a clear idea of what to post, and the Challenge gives you both for seven days straight.

Join the Workshop Before November 1 and the Challenge Is Included

The November 7-Day Notes Challenge comes with my Notes Growth Workshop. The Workshop teaches the full system:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple, repeatable way to know what to post every day

The Challenge gives you seven days to put it into practice right away, with a new template waiting for you each morning starting November 1.

Charlotte Stephens, a Substack Bestseller, was skeptical when she joined. She told me:

“I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since.”

The First 10 Writers Get a Note Makeover

The first 10 writers to join will also get a Note Makeover. During the Challenge, send me one Note you’ve written and I’ll send back personal written feedback on how to make it hit harder.

Enrollment closes Thursday, October 29, at midnight Eastern. Once the Challenge starts, you can’t join mid-week.

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

You Don’t Have to Wait for November 1 to Start

Even if the Workshop isn’t right for you at the moment, I’d love for you to start posting Notes anyway.

Pick one Note this week, post it, and do it again tomorrow. That’s the whole habit.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the hardest part of posting on Notes every day? Tell me in the comments, because I read them.