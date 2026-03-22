Most mornings I’m done writing my Notes before most writers have even decided what to say.

Coffee and phone in hand. Swipe file open. Twenty minutes later my two Notes are written, and I can go on about my day.

That’s the whole system.

No algorithm hacks, no secret growth strategies. No spending hours trying to crack some code that nobody else has figured out.

Just learning which types of Notes actually work, writing them every single day, and staying consistent long enough for the momentum to build.

The writers who treat it that way are the ones who grow.

Why Notes Matters if You Want to Grow Your Substack

When you publish a post it goes to your existing subscribers. That’s it. But Notes is different.

Notes is how brand new readers find you before they ever subscribe to anything. The Substack algorithm actively surfaces your Notes to readers who’ve never heard of you…people who are likely to click through to your newsletter and subscribe.

Notes is the front door to your Substack. And without it you’re writing in a house with the door closed.

Writing daily Notes is what helped me newsletter grow to over 16,000 subscribers, with over 70% of that coming from my daily system.

Not from LinkedIn or any other platform. Just Notes. Showing up every single day with the right types of content and letting the algorithm do the rest.

The Daily Notes System is Simpler Than You Think

I recommend writers stick with writing two Notes everyday. One in the morning and one in the afternoon / evening.

The spacing matters because it gives the algorithm two separate windows to surface your content to new readers. When you’re just starting out two is the perfect number, consistent without being overwhelming.

Every morning I open my Notes Playbook / Swipe File, pick a hook, and write. I never sit down and stare at a blank screen wondering what to say. The hook gets me started and the rest flows naturally from there.

Then I post it without overthinking.

That’s the part most writers struggle with. You want every Note to be good. You’re afraid of posting something that doesn’t land. But the writers growing consistently on Notes aren’t writing perfect Notes — they’re writing honest ones and showing up every single day.

The growth comes from the consistency.

More Strategy Won’t Fix This. Here’s What Actually Will.

You know Notes matters. You’ve read the posts. You understand why it works.

But every time you sit down to write one you have no idea where to start.

The blank screen stares back and you either write something generic or close the app entirely.

More strategy won’t fix that. But a swipe file will.

So I put together the Notes Writing Playbook — 30 of my highest converting hooks plus 10 Note templates you can adapt to your niche immediately. That’s one hook for every single day of the month.

You simple open it, pick one, and write. You’re not wondering what to say anymore…you’re just writing.

The Playbook is a brand new tool built from my best hooks and templates from the last year of daily Notes writing.

This Weekend Only — Get the Notes Writing Playbook (brand new tool)

The Notes Writing Playbook is included when you join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass this weekend.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation — your story, your voice, your positioning. The same steps behind 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in yearly revenue. Over 500 writers have built their Substack foundation here over the last year and here’s what one of them said:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

And this is the last weekend at the current price. After tonight the Masterclass goes up to 3X permanently and the Notes Writing Playbook bonus disappears with it.

I know that’s a real decision for some of you. But if you’ve been thinking about it all week this is genuinely the best time — the most complete offer at the lowest price it will ever be.

This weekend you get the foundation to build your Substack the right way and the daily writing system to start growing it immediately. You can join here:

Join the Masterclass + Playbook

Sunday night is the deadline.

Keep writing, Wes

Are you currently writing Notes every day? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know where you’re at.

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