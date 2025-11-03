You know that feeling when you see another writer posting consistently on Notes and gaining subscribers every day?

You want to do the same. You know Notes is important. But every time you open the app to write something, you freeze.

What do I even say? What format works? How do I make this convert to subscribers instead of just likes?

So you close the app and tell yourself you’ll figure it out tomorrow. Except tomorrow becomes next week, which becomes next month, and your subscriber growth from Notes stays at exactly zero.

Meanwhile, you’re watching other writers somehow crack the Notes code. They’re gaining 10, 15, 20 subscribers daily from Notes, building real momentum, creating sustainable growth.

And you’re left wondering what secret they figured out that you’re missing.

I lived this exact frustration for months.

When I started my newsletter last year, I thought I needed to be everywhere…LinkedIn, X, YouTube. Every “expert” told me to hustle across multiple platforms or wait until I built a massive audience before Notes would work.

But I didn’t have time to wait. And the math was rough. I was spending hours on social media that didn’t care about my newsletter, getting maybe 2-3 subscribers a day.

That felt unsustainable when I was trying to build something real.

Then I discovered something that actually moved the needle: I didn’t need to be on five platforms or have some viral moment. I just needed to show up consistently on Notes with the right types of content.

Notes became my path to real growth.

But not immediately. My first attempts weren’t great. Random thoughts that got likes but no subscribers. Posts I spent 30 minutes crafting that nobody cared about. Notes I was too scared to actually publish because they felt too vulnerable.

Then I got obsessed with figuring out the patterns.

What made some Notes consistently convert to subscribers while others didn’t?

What were successful writers doing differently?

How could I write Notes people actually subscribed from instead of just scrolling past?

After months of testing and tracking every single Note I wrote, I developed a system. Not just for what to post, but for the entire process—from understanding which formats convert, to writing them in 5 minutes, to building a sustainable daily practice.

The results speak for themselves.

I went from stuck at 2-3 subscribers a day to consistent 10-20+ daily. I cut my social media time from hours across multiple platforms to 20 minutes on just Notes. I gained predictable growth I could actually count on.

In the last year alone, I’ve grown from 0 to 14,000+ subscribers, and about 70% of that growth came directly from Notes.

Here’s one key insight that changed everything for me:

Most writers overcomplicate Notes. They think they need perfect timing, viral moments, thousands of followers before Notes will work.

But what actually converts? Simple, clear, authentic Notes that communicate value. A relatable moment. An honest story. A straightforward explanation of who you help.

The single most effective approach I’ve discovered is what I call the “Template Method.” Instead of staring at blank screens wondering what to write, you have proven formats you can use immediately that the algorithm consistently surfaces to new subscribers.

Here’s the framework:

Identify what converts: Not what gets likes, but what brings actual subscribers

Use proven templates: Formats the algorithm rewards with discovery

Post consistently: 2-3 Notes daily, each taking 5 minutes max

Focus on clarity: Who you help, what they get, why it matters

Engage genuinely: Build real connections, not just broadcast

This single framework has helped me go from stuck at slow growth to 10+ subscribers daily, all from 20 minutes a day on Notes instead of hours across platforms.

But knowing one framework isn’t enough to build sustainable growth.

You need a complete system. How to identify which Note formats actually convert. How to write them quickly without overthinking. How to work with the algorithm instead of fighting it. How to build this into a daily practice that doesn’t burn you out.

That’s exactly what I’m teaching in the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

The cart closes tonight at midnight, and this is your last chance to join before the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starts tomorrow (Tuesday Nov 4th).

When you join before midnight tonight, you get immediate access to:

→ The complete “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop

The exact types of Notes that consistently convert to subscribers

How to write compelling Notes in 5 minutes or less

Which Notes waste your time with engagement but bring zero growth

How to build a sustainable daily practice without burning out

→ 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge (starts tomorrow, worth $47)

One new Notes template delivered daily for a week

Real examples from my own growth

Why the algorithm surfaces each format

No more staring at blank screens

→ My Personal Substack Swipe File

My best-performing Notes with subscriber counts

Exact formats that brought 20+ subscribers each

What worked and why

This is your final chance to join before the Challenge starts tomorrow .

The cart closes tonight at midnight (Pacific Time) and I won’t be reopening enrollment for several months. The 7-Day Challenge won’t be offered again until next year…

If you’re tired of watching other writers grow on Notes while you’re stuck wondering what to post, join hundreds of writers below. See you on the inside:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Remember: you don’t need thousands of followers to start growing with Notes. You don’t need to go viral. You don’t need to spend hours crafting perfect posts.

You just need proven notes that convert. And you need to show up consistently with the right types of content.

Here’s proof people actually are building real growth from Notes:

Emma said: “I was randomly posting on Notes for months with barely any results. After getting the templates, I gained 30 new subscribers in one week. I finally understand what I’m supposed to be writing.”

David went from 3-4 subscribers per week to 10+ per day using the templates: “Having a starting point every day completely removed the stress. I actually enjoy Notes now instead of dreading it.”

And Cindy was stuck at 400 subscribers for months. After implementing the templates, she added 180 new subscribers in three weeks: “Why did I waste so much time guessing when these templates just work?”

The Challenge starts tomorrow Tues Nov 4th.

I can’t wait to see you grow.

—Wes