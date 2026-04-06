I want to tell you about Leah and Micah.

Two different writers with two completely different niches. Both convinced Notes probably wouldn’t work for them.

Leah had 100 subscribers and one nagging thought she couldn’t shake, her niche was too specific for Notes to make a difference.

Micah writes about finance and AI. Had 200 subscribers and his own honest admission…he had no idea what he was doing on Notes.

They both joined the Notes Growth Challenge anyway.

They Didn’t Overhaul Their Strategy. They Just Showed Up for Seven Days.

Every morning for a week, they each got a new Notes template in their inbox.

They opened it. Made it their own. Posted it.

That’s the whole thing. No complicated strategy or hours of work.

Just seven days of showing up consistently with a proven framework and letting the system do what it’s designed to do.

A month after the challenge Leah messaged me out of nowhere — I hadn’t asked her for a thing:

“Totally want to just shout out to Wes Pearce for a minute. I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscribers from Notes over the last month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. One month ago I was at 100 subs and today I’m at 221.”

A few days later she messaged again. She was up 100 new subscribers in a single week.

Today she’s at 500+ and one of the most consistent writers I see in my feed every single day.

Micah’s story is just as cool.

He joined the February Notes Challenge with around 200 subscribers and sent me this a few weeks later:

“Hey Wes, I decided to jump into your Notes Challenge back in February when I had around 200 subscribers. I was just starting to write on Notes, but like most of us here, I had no idea what I was doing. I took the Challenge and used the template you sent each day. I just crossed 800 subscribers, it’s wild. I’d highly recommend everyone take this Challenge at least once.”

200 to 800 subscribers in less than a month. Writing about finance and AI.

Here’s Why It Worked and Why It’ll Work for Your Niche Too

Ok, this is honestly the most important part to understand:

When Leah and Micah showed up consistently for seven days straight they weren’t just following templates.

They were giving the Substack algorithm exactly what it needs to start working for them.

The algorithm learns your voice over time. It watches who engages with your Notes, what they subscribe to, who else they follow.

Once it builds a picture of who you are and who your ideal reader is it starts surfacing your writing to new readers who look exactly like the ones already subscribing to you.

That’s why the week after the Notes Challenge hit even harder than the first for both of them.

The Notes Challenge didn’t just give them templates. It gave the algorithm enough signal to kick into gear.

And once that happens the growth starts compounding in ways that feel almost effortless.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes

In just a month from now you could be telling a story just like Leah’s or Micah’s.

The templates they used, the framework behind why they work, and the daily routine that keeps the algorithm learning your voice. That’s all inside the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

If you’ve been wondering whether Notes will work for your niche — Leah went from 100 to 500+ subscribers and Micah went from 200 to 800 in less than a month. Their results are a better answer than anything I could say.

Here’s exactly what you get when you join tonight:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 16,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

April’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge — starting this Thursday April 9th, one proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it.

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30 of my highest performing Notes templates from the last year ready to model and adapt immediately.

The challenge starts this Thursday and tonight is your last chance to join. Once it begins you won’t be able to join mid-week. To be clear, you can still join the Notes Workshop anytime, but the Challenge will be closed.

If you’re in — now is the time. You can join below:

Join the Notes Workshop + Challenge

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now — I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up daily. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions about the Workshop & Challenge? Just send me a message or drop them in the comments.

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