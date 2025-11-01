Everyone’s been talking about Notes this week. And for good reason. Substack’s just announced it’s become the biggest growth driver for writers.

You’ve basically got two choices when it comes to growing with Substack Notes:

Option 1: Figure it out on your own through trial and error. Post randomly, hope for the best, and maybe gain a few subscribers here and there over the next year.

Option 2: Get proven Notes templates that have already helped hundreds of writers grow and start seeing results in the next 7 days.

Yesterday, I got a message from a subscriber:

“Wes, I love your posts about Notes, but honestly? Every time I open the app to write something, my mind goes completely blank. I just stare at the screen. Can you just give me exactly what to write? Like, actual templates I can use?”

Very fair question.

So, here’s my answer, and it’s exactly why I created the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting next Tuesday, November 4th.

For seven days straight, you’ll get an email with a new Notes template delivered to your inbox. Templates like my “Value Statement” Note, the “Relatable Moment” Note, the “Question Starter” Note, and more…each one designed to work with how the Notes algorithm actually surfaces content to new subscribers.

No more staring at blank screens. No more guessing what to write. Just clear, proven templates you can use immediately.

That’s it. Seven days. Seven templates. Real growth.

Why Going Solo with Notes Keeps You Stuck in Slow Motion

I watch this happen all the time with writers in my community.

They start out excited about Notes. They post their first few times, get some likes, maybe a restack or two…

But after a couple weeks, reality hits. They’re posting regularly but barely gaining any subscribers from it. So, they start second-guessing everything.

They’ll spend hours scrolling through other writers’ Notes trying to reverse-engineer what works. Try copying different styles for a few days, don’t see immediate results, then try something completely different.

Meanwhile, they’re missing the fundamentals that actually drive subscriber growth on Notes.

They’re posting without understanding which types of Notes convert...

They’re writing random thoughts instead of strategic content the algorithm rewards...

They’re focused on getting likes instead of getting subscribers...

Two months later, they’re either burned out from daily posting with nothing to show for it, or they’ve given up on Notes entirely, convinced it “just doesn’t work for them.”

The worst part? They usually blame themselves or their writing instead of realizing they just never had proven templates to begin with.

What Hundreds of Writers Have Already Figured Out

Here’s what writers in my Notes training discover that shifts their results:

Not all Notes are created equal. Understanding which formats the algorithm actually surfaces to new readers is key.

The blank screen is the real enemy. It’s not that you can’t write, it’s that you don’t know WHAT to write. Once you have a template, the words flow naturally.

Consistency beats perfection every time. Writers who post 3 simple Notes daily grow faster than writers who spend an hour crafting one “perfect” Note per week.

You can start seeing results within days, not months. With the right templates, writers tell me they gained their first subscribers from Notes within the first week.

The algorithm is actually trying to help you. Notes is optimized for subscriptions, not scroll time. But you have to give the right signals to work with.

People Are Getting Real Results with Notes Templates

Emma said, “I was ready to give up on Notes after two months of random posting. After getting your templates, I gained 23 new subscribers in one week. I finally understand what I’m supposed to be writing.”

David started using the templates and went from 3-4 subscribers per week to 10+ per day. He told me, “Having a starting point every day completely removed the stress. I actually enjoy Notes now.”

And Sarah was stuck at 400 subscribers for months. After implementing just the template system, she added 180 new subscribers in three weeks. Her exact words: “Why did I waste so much time guessing when these templates just work?”

These aren’t special cases. This is what happens when you follow proven templates instead of making it up as you go.

Your Chance to Join Before the Challenge Starts

Next Tuesday, November 4th, the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge officially begins.

Every day for a week, you’ll get an email with a new Notes template. Real examples. Clear explanations of why the algorithm surfaces this type of content.

Here’s what you get when you join:

7 proven Notes templates (one delivered to your inbox each day starting Tuesday)

Real examples from my own Notes that brought in subscribers (so you can see exactly how to use each template)

Why the algorithm rewards each format (understand the strategy, not just copy the template)

The “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop (the complete system that took me from 0 to 14,000+ subscribers)

Access to Private Group of 600+ writers to connect with, collaborate, and help each other grow together

And here’s the best part thing: When you join my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Challenge, you get access to the upcoming Challenge included.

We’ve Cracked the Notes Algorithm (and it’s simpler than you think)

Look, you can keep trying to figure out Notes on your own.

Or you can get the proven training and templates that are already working for hundreds of writers and start implementing them next Tuesday.

The writers who’ve used my Notes templates aren’t more talented than you. They just decided to learn from someone who’d already done the work instead of starting from scratch.

You can join 100’s of writers inside the Workshop + Challenge below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Can’t wait to see you grow.

—Wes