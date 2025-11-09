Everyone’s chasing the same dream: build a paid newsletter so valuable that subscribers can’t live without it.

Be the Netflix of your niche. Create endless content. Keep people hooked month after month.

Sounds great, right?

Here’s the problem: Netflix has unlimited money and entire teams creating content 24/7. You’re one person trying to justify $8/month while also living your actual life.

I learned this the hard way after years of burning out on one-on-one client work. I thought paid subscriptions were my ticket to freedom. Just get enough people paying monthly, and I’d finally have predictable income without trading time for money.

But the math doesn’t work for most of us.

The 1,042 Subscriber Problem

To make $100K/year at $8/month, you need 1,042 paid subscribers. And that’s just to get there…you still have to keep them.

Most creators convert 2-4% of free subscribers into paid ones. That means you need somewhere between 26,000-52,000 free subscribers just to hit that number.

Every month, you’re worried about churn. Did this month’s content justify the price? Will they cancel?

You can’t take a week off without guilt. You can’t have a slow month. You’re trapped by the very freedom you were trying to create.

When I finally stopped playing Netflix…

About nine months, I stopped asking “how do I create enough content to keep subscribers paying?” and started asking “what problem can I solve that’s worth $50?”

That one question changed everything.

Here’s what I realized: people don’t want more paid content to read. They’re drowning in content already. Their inbox is a mess. They have 15 browser tabs open.

What they actually want is a solution to their problem. Right now.

A $37 template that solves their problem in 20 minutes beats access to your entire content library. And when you actually solve someone’s problem (when they use your product and get results) they become loyal advocates, not just subscribers hoping next month’s content is worth it.

Now I write free content that showcases what I know. Then, in some posts, I mention a digital product that solves a specific problem. People who need it buy it. People who don’t, keep reading for free.

The result? I’m making $3K-5K per month with 3,300 subscribers—most of them free. Daily sales. No content treadmill.

(Now before I get hateful comments, of course you still need to have a paid subscription. This is Substack after all, and we’re going to play by the rules. Substack does paid subscriptions very well…

However, I think it’s a good idea to diversify. You can offer paid subscription + a few simple digital products. Find what works for you.)

Why One $50 Sale Beats Six Months of Subscriptions

Here’s the math on this:

Selling a $50 product to 67 people = $3,350

Getting 417 people to pay $8/month = $3,336

But with the product, you make it once. With subscriptions, you’re on the hook forever.

I spent over a decade doing one-on-one work. I know what burnout feels like. I wanted freedom, the kind where I can take my dogs to the park on a Tuesday afternoon without checking my phone. Where a slow writing month doesn’t mean financial panic.

That’s what digital products gave me.

My week now: Write 3-4 helpful posts. Share them on LinkedIn and Substack Notes. Let the “hero posts” do the selling. Products sell while I’m sleeping or actually living.

Less than 10-15 hours a week. No monthly panic about retention.

If the Treadmill is Breaking You, There’s a Better way

If you’re exhausted, if you’re not breaking $2K/month despite having subscribers, if the thought of creating “enough value” every month makes you want to quit—there’s a better way.

A way where you serve your audience by solving their problems instead of adding to their reading list. Where you build a business that gives you freedom instead of trapping you in a new obligation.

I’ve mapped out the entire framework inside my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

How to identify problems your audience will pay to solve…

How to create simple products that deliver real results…

My exact strategy that brings in $5K+ monthly while I work less than 10 hours a week…

This is the last weekend before the price goes back up.

Join now and you’re also getting my brand new Digital Product Bootcamp at no extra cost (which comes out next week). Everyone who gets in before the price change gets it automatically.

If you’re ready to stop chasing paid subscribers only and start building products that solve real problems (while creating some more breathing room) this is your moment.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can join 100’s of writers inside the masterclass above.

Question: What’s one big problem you could solve for your audience with a simple digital product?

