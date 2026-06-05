Most writers who struggle with Notes don’t have a writing problem.

They have a consistency problem.

They know Notes works. They’ve seen the results. They start strong for a week or two and then life gets in the way and the habit breaks.

Starting over after that always feels harder than it did the first time. So they post occasionally. Then rarely.

Then barely at all — and every week that passes without a real Notes routine is a week the algorithm learns nothing about them and sends them nobody new.

That pattern is incredibly common. It’s also completely fixable. That’s exactly why I built this.

I’ve watched hundreds of writers start strong on Notes and then quietly disappear. Here’s why.

The writers who stay consistent on Notes almost always have one thing the ones who quit don’t — a clear framework to follow every single morning instead of a blank page.

When you sit down to write a Note and have no idea what to post, you skip it.

Then you skip it again the next day. Then the habit is gone and rebuilding it feels harder than starting from scratch.

The 7-Day Notes Challenge exists because that gap between knowing Notes matters and actually showing up every day is where most writers get stuck.

Not because they’re lazy or uncommitted. Because nobody ever gave them a system simple enough to follow without thinking too hard about it.

Seven days of templates fixes that. You open your inbox every morning and the framework is already there waiting.

Seven days of templates starting Tuesday. Here’s what each one does.

Every morning for seven days a Notes template lands in your inbox.

Not a generic writing prompt. A specific framework built around the exact types of Notes that consistently bring subscribers — based on 18 months and over 1,000 Notes of real data on what actually converts.

Each day is a different type. Templates like a story Note, an honest admission, a community Note that opens a real conversation, and a vulnerable moment your reader will recognize in themselves.

By day seven you’ve written every type of Note that works and have a template for each one saved for whenever you need it going forward.

The goal isn’t just seven good Notes. It’s building a habit that outlasts the Challenge itself.

The window closes this weekend. Here’s how to get in before Tuesday.

The June 7-day Notes Challenge is included when you join the Notes Growth Workshop this weekend.

The Workshop teaches the complete system — the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm who your readers are.

The Challenge gives you seven days of templates to put it all into practice immediately starting Monday.

Once the Challenge starts you won’t be able to join mid-week. The window is open right now and closes this weekend.

Writers who go through both come out the other side with a routine that actually sticks.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes.

In just a month from now, you could be telling a story just like Charlotte Stephens — a Substack bestseller who was skeptical of my system and then gained 10+ new subscribers every single day after trying it.

“I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft! 😂” — Charlotte Stephens, Substack Bestseller

The templates. The framework. The daily routine that keeps the algorithm learning your voice. That’s all inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Here’s exactly what you get when you join this weekend:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine that has helped me grow to 18,000 subscribers with consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

The June Notes Challenge — starting Tuesday one proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it. Brand new templates built around the exact types that convert.

The Challenge starts Tuesday (June 9th). After that you won’t be able to join mid-week. If you’re in, now’s the time to join below:

Join the Workshop & Challenge

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s your biggest challenge with staying consistent on Notes? Drop it in the comments — I’d genuinely love to know what gets in the way most.