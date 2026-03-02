I want to tell you about a writer I used to follow closely.

He’s smart, educated, years of experience.

He had a massive following built entirely on authority and expertise.

Then something quietly changed.

The comments thinned out, the engagement slowly dropped. The audience that had taken years to build started drifting away.

And I started noticing it wasn’t just him. It was happening everywhere.

The gurus are losing their audiences, folks. Not because they got worse at what they do. Because people finally figured out there are no shortcuts…and they’re done being sold them.

AI Didn’t Kill Writers. It Killed the Gurus.

Here’s what I think is happening…

Open any AI tool right now and type “how to grow a newsletter.”

In thirty seconds you’ll have a perfectly structured ten step guide that sounds exactly like something an expert would write.

Because it does sound like that. And because it sounds like that it means nothing anymore.

AI made expertise cheap.

What AI cannot generate is your lived experience. The specific mistakes you made, that week everything fell apart and you kept going anyway.

The moment something finally clicked after months of silence.

That’s what people are hungry for right now. Not more advice but more truth.

Nobody Wants a Guru Anymore. Here’s What They Actually Want.

People aren’t looking for experts anymore. They’re looking for someone who’s been where they are and figured something out.

Not a guru on a pedestal. A real person who struggled, made mistakes, kept going, and came out the other side with something honest to share.

That’s not expertise. That’s just honesty. And honesty is now the single most powerful thing you can bring to Substack.

People don’t want to follow an expert anymore. They want to follow a friend who happens to be a few steps ahead.

That friend could be you. It already is for a lot of writers who just haven’t realized it yet.

I Was Figuring It Out in Public. 16,000 Subscribers Later Here’s What I Know.

When I launched my Substack I wasn’t an expert in newsletters or writing.

I was a burnt out career coach who had spent years doing 5-7 client calls a day and finally decided enough was enough.

I had a LinkedIn following and some ideas. And I had absolutely no guarantee any of this was going to work.

I remember one week about two months in, I’d written something I was genuinely proud of. Shared it everywhere and waited.

Almost nothing.

I sat there wondering if I had anything worth saying to anyone. Quitting felt like the rational decision that week.

But instead of hiding the struggle, I wrote about it. I documented everything in real time…the wins, the failures, the strategies that flopped, the things that worked when I least expected them to.

And that honesty is what resonated.

Not because I was an expert. Because I was real.

I grew to 16,000 subscribers and over $100,000 in yearly revenue by documenting my experience honestly. Not by pretending to be someone I wasn’t.

Put This Into Practice Before You Close This Tab

Before I tell you how I can help here’s something concrete to take away right now.

(1.) Write about what you’re figuring out, not what you’ve already mastered.

The most magnetic Notes or Posts aren’t the ones where you have all the answers.

They’re the ones where you’re in the middle of something real. I wrote a Note once about a week where I gained four subscribers and lost two by Friday. It brought in more readers than posts I’d spent hours perfecting.

(2.) Replace one piece of advice in your next post with a personal story.

Don’t tell them what to do. Tell them what you did.

Write about what happened. What surprised you.

Advice is forgettable. Your specific story is not.

(3.) Stop waiting until you feel qualified.

The writers winning on Substack right now didn’t wait for credentials or a massive platform.

They started sharing their experience honestly and let the right audience find them.

That’s available to you today.

Let me show you my system to grow your newsletter, authentically.

I realize the slight irony here, a guy who just told you authenticity beats expertise is now going to tell you about something you can buy to help.

But here's the truth.

Understanding that your story matters is one thing. Actually finding it, articulating it clearly, and building a Substack around it in a way that consistently attracts the right readers…that's something else entirely.

Most writers know they should be more authentic. But they don't know how to translate that into a clear voice, a clear positioning, and a newsletter that grows because of who they genuinely are.

That’s exactly what the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is built around.

This is Step 1 of everything. Before Notes strategy. Before digital products. Before any growth tactic.

Get clear on your story. Find your voice. Build the repeatable foundation that makes everything else work.

The Masterclass is the complete roadmap for writers ready to stop performing and start building something real. The exact system behind 16,000 subscribers and $100,000+ in yearly revenue…packaged so you can learn it and plug straight into it starting today.

Over 500+ writers have already gone through it in the last year alone. Writers who felt completely unqualified, who now show up every day with a clear voice and a newsletter that’s growing because it’s genuinely theirs.

You can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Guru Era Is Over. Your Era Is Just Getting Started.

The writers winning right now aren’t the most educated or the most polished or the ones who’ve been doing this the longest.

They’re the ones showing up honestly.

You don’t need permission to play this game.

You just need your story.

Keep writing, Wes

