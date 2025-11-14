I got three emails this week from writers asking the same question: “How do I know what kind of product my readers actually want? and how do I know it won’t flop?”

Turns out, there’s really only two paths forward from here.

Option 1: Keep trying to figure it out on your own. Create products randomly, hope they sell, and maybe make a few hundred dollars here and there over the next year.

Option 2: Get the proven system that’s already helped dozens of writers launch profitable products and start seeing revenue in the next 30 days.

Yesterday, I got this message from a subscriber:

“Wes, I love your posts about digital products, but honestly? Every time I sit down to create something, I freeze up. I don’t know what to make. I don’t know how to price it. Can you just show me exactly what to do?”

Very fair question.

So, here’s my answer, and it’s exactly why I’m reopening the Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass today.

This is everything I know about building a newsletter with simple digital products.

And if you join this weekend, you’re getting my brand-new Digital Product Bootcamp that goes live next Tuesday.

Why Going Solo with Products Keeps You Stuck Making Nothing

I watch this happen all the time with newsletter writers.

They get excited about creating a product. They spend weeks brainstorming the “perfect” idea, outlining everything they want to include, planning how comprehensive it’ll be…

But after a month or two, reality hits. They’re either still stuck in planning mode or they finally launched something that nobody bought.

So, they start second-guessing everything.

They’ll look at other writers’ products trying to figure out what works. They change their idea three or four times and then end up never actually creating anything.

Meanwhile, they’re missing the fundamentals that actually make products sell.

They’re creating products without validating if anyone wants them...

They’re spending months building instead of launching fast and getting feedback...

They’re focused on making it “perfect” instead of making it valuable...

Three months later, they’re either burned out from overthinking with nothing to show for it, or they’ve given up on products entirely, convinced it “just doesn’t work for their audience.”

The worst part? They usually blame themselves or their niche instead of realizing they just never had a proven system to follow.

What Hundreds of Writers Have Already Figured Out

Here’s what writers in my Masterclass discover that shifts their results:

Not all product ideas are created equal. Understanding which types actually convert on Substack is half the battle.

The blank Google Doc is the real enemy. It’s not that you can’t create, it’s that you don’t know WHAT to create. Once you have a framework, the product builds itself.

Your audience is already telling you what to make. You just don’t know how to listen yet.

People Are Getting Real Results with This System

Maria had 2,500 subscribers and a struggling paid tier making her a few hundred dollars per month. After going through the Masterclass, she killed her paid tier and launched three simple products. She’s now consistently over four thousand per month. Same audience, totally different business.

Marcus made a template pack in three hours using my framework. He sold 50+ copies in a single month and added a new income stream to his newsletter.

And Jessica was paralyzed by not knowing what product to create. After watching the validation module, she identified her product idea in 48 hours and made eleven hundred dollars in her first week of sales.

These aren’t special people. They just followed a proven system instead of making it up as they went.

Your Chance to Join Before Everything Goes Up

Today, I’m reopening the Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

This is the complete system for building a newsletter around simple digital products. The same system that helped me go from a burnt-out career coach & resume writer to cutting my client load 50% and creating a profitable newsletter.

Here’s what you get when you join:

The Complete Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass with modules on ideation, validation, creation, pricing, launching, and building your product ladder

The Brand-New Digital Product Bootcamp (goes live Tuesday) - a sprint to your first thousand in revenue with daily action steps

Real product examples and breakdowns so you can see exactly what works and why

Templates for pricing and validating your products (stop starting from scratch)

And here’s the best part: When you join the Masterclass this weekend, you get the new Bootcamp included at no extra cost.

The price for everything goes up this Sunday. This is the early action price.

You can join the Masterclass (and get the Bootcamp included) below:

Join the Masterclass + Bootcamp

Look, you can keep trying to figure out products on your own.

Or you can get the proven system that’s already working for hundreds of writers and start implementing it next week.

The writers who’ve used this system aren’t more talented than you. They aren’t more “expert” than you. They just decided to learn from someone who’d already done the work instead of starting from scratch.

Can’t wait to see what you build.

—Wes

📌 P.S. Drop your product idea in the comments. I ’m reviewing every single one this weekend. I’d love to give you some feedback.

Leave a comment