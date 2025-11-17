You know that feeling when you see another newsletter writer launching products and making consistent revenue?

You want to do the same. You know products are the key to scaling. But every time you sit down to create something, you freeze.

What should I even make?…How do I know if people will buy it?…How do I price it without leaving money on the table?

So, you close your laptop and tell yourself you’ll figure it out tomorrow. Except tomorrow becomes next week, which becomes next month, and your product revenue stays at exactly zero.

Meanwhile, you’re watching other writers & creators somehow crack the product code. They’re launching guides, templates, workshops, building real revenue, creating sustainable income that doesn’t require more Zoom calls…

And you’re left wondering what secret they figured out that you’re missing.

I lived this exact frustration for months.

When I started my newsletter last year, I thought I needed to keep grinding on client work forever. Every “expert” told me I needed a huge audience first or that I should build some big course before products would work.

But I didn’t have time to wait. And the math was rough. I was spending 50 hours a week on client calls, completely burnt out, making decent money but having zero life.

That felt unsustainable when I was trying to build something that actually gave me freedom…

Then I discovered something pretty important…I didn’t need a huge audience or some perfect comprehensive course. I just needed to create simple products under a hundred bucks that solved one specific problem.

Simple products became my path to real revenue.

But not immediately. My first attempts weren’t all that great…

Then I got obsessed with figuring out the patterns.

What made some products consistently sell while others didn’t?

What were successful newsletter writers doing differently?

How could I validate ideas before wasting time creating them?

After months of testing and launching products with my own audience and coaching dozens of writers through the same process, I developed a system. Not just for what products to create, but for the entire process…from validation to creation to launching without feeling sleazy.

The results speak for themselves.

I went from burnt-out career coach doing 10-15 client calls a week to making over five thousand per month from simple products. I cut my client work from 50 hours to maybe 10 hours a week. I built predictable revenue I could actually count on.

And I’ve helped dozens of writers do the same:

Writers with a few hundred subscribers making more from products than they ever did from paid tiers…

Writers launching template packs in a weekend that become their best sellers…

Writers finally having breathing room in their business…

Here’s one key insight that changed everything for me:

Most people overcomplicate products. They think they need big courses, perfect sales pages, months of creation time before products will work.

But what actually sells? Simple products under a hundred bucks that solve one specific problem. A guide. A template pack. A recorded workshop.

The single most effective approach I’ve discovered is what I call the “Weekend Product Method.” Instead of spending months building, you validate your idea in 48 hours, create it in a weekend, and launch it fast to get feedback.

Here’s the framework:

Validate first: Know people will buy before you create anything

Create fast: Weekend sprints, not month-long projects

Price right: Under a hundred bucks for easy impulse buys

Launch authentically: Sell without feeling gross about it

Build a ladder: Multiple products that work together

This single framework has helped me go from zero product revenue to consistent four and even five-figure months, all from products I can create in weekends instead of months.

But knowing one framework isn’t enough to build sustainable revenue.

You need a complete a system. That’s exactly what I’m teaching in the Digital Product Bootcamp.

The Bootcamp is being updated and the newly updated version goes live tomorrow (Tuesday Nov 18th), and this is your last chance to get access by joining the Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass before midnight tonight.

When you join before midnight tonight, you get immediate access to:

→ The complete Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass

The exact validation process that tells you if people will buy before you create anything

How to create products in weekends instead of months

Which product types actually convert on Substack

How to price for maximum sales without leaving money on the table

How to launch authentically without feeling sleazy

→ The newly updated Digital Product Bootcamp (goes live tomorrow, normally sold separately)

A sprint to your first thousand in product revenue

Daily action steps to keep you moving forward

Real examples and templates you can use immediately

Everything I wish someone had told me before my first launch

→ The $1K Digital Product Roadmap (included)

Step-by-step path from idea to validation to your first thousand in revenue

Exactly what to do day-by-day to launch your first product

How to identify winning ideas your audience will actually buy

The complete launch sequence that converts without feeling pushy

This is your final chance to join and get the Bootcamp included.

The cart for this closes tonight at midnight (Pacific Time) and the updated Bootcamp goes live tomorrow. After tonight, you’ll have to get the Bootcamp separately if you want access.

If you’re tired of watching other writers build product businesses while you’re stuck wondering what to create, this is it.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to start making product revenue. You don’t need to be THE expert. You don’t need months to create something that sells.

You just need a proven system. And you need to stop overthinking and start launching.

Join the Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass (and get the Bootcamp included) below:

Join the Masterclass + Bootcamp

Remember: you don’t need a huge audience to start making product revenue. You don’t need to spend months building. You don’t need to be more expert than you already are.

You just need proven templates and a system to follow. And you need to validate before you create.

Here’s proof people actually are building real revenue from products:

Rachel said: “I was stuck trying to justify my paid tier every week. After going through the Masterclass, I launched three simple products and now make nearly three times what I was before. I finally have breathing room.”

David went from analysis paralysis to launching a template pack in one weekend: “Having the validation framework completely removed the fear. I knew people wanted it before I created anything. Now it’s my best seller.”

And Lauren was convinced she wasn’t expert enough: “Wes showed me I was already answering the same questions over and over. I just needed to package it. The response to my first guide was incredible. I don’t need to be THE expert, I just need to know more than my readers.”

I can’t wait to see what you build.

—Wes

Questions? Just drop them in the comments, or you can shoot me a DM on Substack or LinkedIn.