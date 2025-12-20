Most writers stay broke.

Not because they’re bad writers. Not because they don’t have valuable knowledge.

Because they’re stuck in the “starving writer mentality.”

They’re afraid to promote their work. Terrified of “selling” something. Worried that monetization ruins the craft.

“Real writers don’t sell things. Real writers just... write.”

I get it. I felt the same way.

But while you’re protecting the purity of your craft, your audience is out there paying someone else to solve their problems.

When writers finally decide to monetize, they do one of two things:

They build a massive course. Spend 3-6 months planning every module. Record hours of video content. Perfect every lesson. Launch to crickets or disappointing sales that don’t justify the months of work.

They slap up a paywall. Turn on paid subscriptions. Lock content behind $5/month. Watch growth slow to a crawl. Grind out “premium” content every week. Wonder why they can’t get past 50 paid subscribers.

Both feel legitimate. Both seem like what “real” creators do.

Both are backwards.

And both keep you broke.

Six months of work nobody finishes

You spend 6 months building it because if you’re finally going to sell something, it needs to be GOOD. Comprehensive. Worth the money.

Then you launch and discover nobody has time for a 10-module course.

They buy it with good intentions and never finish it. Stats show 90% of people never complete courses they purchase.

I’m in that same boat. I actually love courses, but I never finish them. I’ve spent $1000+ on courses I never really made it through. It’s just human nature.

You spent half a year building something most buyers won’t even use.

And while you were building? You made $0.

Why nobody wants to subscribe to locked content

People don’t need more information behind a paywall.

We have Google. We have AI. We have infinite free content everywhere.

What they need is a solution to their problem. As quickly as possible.

A paywall gives them access to more content they don’t have time to consume. Not a solution they can implement today.

So, they don’t subscribe. Or they subscribe for one month, get overwhelmed, and cancel.

Your growth stops because nobody shares paywalled content. You’re stuck on a treadmill creating “premium” posts every week.

Now listen, I realize we’re on Substack and isn’t paid subscriptions the whole point of Substack? Absolutely. And the paywall has its place.

However, starting with a paywall isn’t best approach for most people. Both timewise and financially.

What your audience WILL actually pay for

Your audience doesn’t want 10 hours of video lessons.

They don’t want exclusive access to more content.

They want something they can consume in an afternoon that actually makes an impact and solves their problem.

They’re busy. Overwhelmed. Drowning in information already.

They’ll pay you to make the solution SIMPLE.

Not comprehensive. Not “everything they need to know.”

Simple. Focused. Actionable. Fast.

A template they can copy today. A checklist they can follow this afternoon. A guide that walks them through one specific process.

That’s what sells. That’s what people actually use. That’s what changes their situation TODAY.

Build it this weekend, sell it next week

Instead of spending 6 months building a course or setting up a paywall:

Ask your audience what they want. What’s their biggest frustration right now? What specific problem keeps coming up? Listen to the actual words they use. Create one simple thing to solve that one problem. A template. A checklist. A guide. A swipe file. NOT a course. ONE focused solution. Make it consumable in an afternoon. They should go from purchase to implementation in 2-3 hours. No modules. No waiting. Download it, use it, see results today. Build it this weekend. Saturday: outline and create. Sunday: polish and set up for sale. Monday: launch. By Friday: you’ve made sales.

If you start today, you could have your product launched and make your first $1,000 by New Year.

Not 6 months from now. This month.

The simple products that changed my own life

I was a burnt-out career coach doing 5-7 calls daily. Exhausted from trading time for money.

I decided to create something scalable. My first thought: “I need to build a comprehensive course.”

I spent weeks planning. Overwhelmed myself before I even started.

But since I was a busy creating, I felt like I was getting stuff done, right? It felt productive.

Then I stopped. Asked myself: what’s ONE problem I can solve?

I created something simple instead of a bit course. Something I could finish in a weekend. Launched it even though it felt “too simple.”

It sold immediately.

People loved it BECAUSE it was simple. They could use it right away. They saw results fast. They bought my next product.

That simple thing gave me confidence and cash flow. Led to my workshops, my masterclass, everything else.

You don’t need to build the biggest thing first. You need to solve ONE problem simply.

Last month, Stan Store sent me a plaque. “Wes Pearce - the $100K Club.”

My newsletter made over $100,000 in the last year. Not from a comprehensive course I spent 6 months building. Not from paid subscriptions.

From simple digital products that solve specific problems. Things people can use in an afternoon that make an actual impact.

Simple beats comprehensive. Focused beats exhaustive. Fast beats thorough.

Every single time.

The professional writer vs. the starving artist

Stop thinking “I can’t charge for something this simple.”

Stop thinking “It needs to be comprehensive to be valuable.”

Stop thinking “Selling something makes me less of a real writer.”

— — —

Start thinking “Simple solutions are MORE valuable than complex ones.”

Start thinking “Serving my audience with solutions IS the craft.”

You’re not selling out. You’re solving real problems for real people and getting paid fairly for it.

That’s not a starving writer. That’s a professional.

Let me help you make your first $1,000 by New Year’s

This is exactly what I teach in my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

How to grow your audience. How to identify the problems they’ll pay you to solve. How to create simple offers that actually sell.

Not 6-month course plans. Not complex funnels. Just: find the problem, create the simple solution, make sales.

Plus, this week only, you get my $1K Digital Product Roadmap as a bonus.

This roadmap shows you how to identify your audience’s most urgent pain points, come up with your first product idea this weekend, validate it before you waste time building, and sell it to make your first $1,000.

If you start today, you could have your first product up and making sales by New Year.

Not eventually. Not after you build the perfect course.

Now.

You can join hundreds of writers inside the class & roadmap below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question : What’s the simplest problem you could solve for your audience with a product? How quickly can you create it?

