I think a lot of writers accidentally stop too early.

They start a Substack. They commit to publishing every week. They learn Notes, celebrate subscriber milestones, and slowly build an audience around their work.

That’s all worth celebrating.

But somewhere along the way, I think many writers begin treating the newsletter itself as the goal.

I don’t think it is.

I think it’s the beginning.

Growing a newsletter isn’t the same as building a writing career.

Whenever someone tells me they want to grow their Substack, I usually ask them one question.

“What happens after that?”

The answer is often some version of, “I haven’t really thought about it.”

And I get it.

It’s easy to believe that if you can just get to 5,000 subscribers, or 10,000 subscribers, everything else will somehow work itself out. More readers will eventually turn into more income, more opportunities, and more freedom.

Sometimes that happens.

Most of the time, it doesn’t.

A newsletter is a great asset because it gives you something every writer wants: a direct relationship with readers.

You own that relationship. You build trust every time you publish. That’s incredibly valuable.

But trust isn’t the destination.

It’s what gives you permission to build something bigger.

Two writers can have the same audience and completely different outcomes.

Imagine two writers who both grow their newsletters to 5,000 subscribers.

On paper, they’ve achieved exactly the same thing.

The first writer keeps publishing every week and hopes a larger audience eventually solves the income problem.

The second writer starts paying attention to what readers actually need.

They package their knowledge into a simple ebook. They run a workshop. They write the book they’ve been talking about for years.

And my favorite, they create digital products that help readers go deeper instead of asking every article to do all the work.

A year later, both writers still have 5,000 subscribers.

Only one has built something sustainable.

That’s the difference I wish more writers talked about.

Your newsletter should open doors.

When I first started writing online, I thought success meant growing an audience.

Eventually I realized that wasn’t the real goal.

The real goal was creating a life where I could keep writing.

That changed how I approached my own newsletter.

Instead of asking, “How do I get more subscribers?” I started asking, “What can I build for the subscribers I already have?”

That question led me to create workshops, masterclasses, and digital products that solved problems my readers were already asking me about.

Today, that business generates more than $5,000 every month, and most days I spend an hour or two doing what I enjoy most: writing.

Not because I became a bestselling author or cracked the magic algorithm.

Because I stopped treating my newsletter like the finish line.

I started treating it like the foundation.

I think we’re living through one of the few moments in history where an ordinary person can build an extraordinary writing career without waiting for anyone’s permission.

Don’t stop at the newsletter.

Build the life that the newsletter makes possible.

Ready to Turn Your Newsletter Into a Business?

If you’ve already started your newsletter, you’re closer than you think.

Now it’s time to build something around it.

Inside my Substack Growth Masterclass, I’ll show you the exact system I’ve used to grow my publication to more than 19,000 subscribers and turn it into a writing business.

We’ll cover audience growth, Notes, monetization, and how all of those pieces fit together. All the details to join are below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

📌 Quick Note: This is the LAST weekend to get my Notes Writing Playbook included as a bonus with the Substack Masterclass.

It’s 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates to help you grow your Substack with Notes. That bonuses ends after Sunday night.