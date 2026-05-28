Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Halina Mykhailovych's avatar
Halina Mykhailovych
9hEdited

Definitely as a community platform. Thank you for such a helpful post 🙂

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Kathie Chiu's avatar
Kathie Chiu
6h

Definitely as a writing platform. However, I’ve found a community of other writers who I follow. My subscriber list is growing faster now. Last year it took a year to go from 500-600. But this year the list is growing 2-3 times faster. Mind you many of them are nice looking single men with no bio 😂

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