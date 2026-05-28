Most writers come to Substack with the same assumption: This is a writing platform.

Write good content, build an audience over time, eventually get paid for it. That’s the plan, right?

So they focus on the writing. They spend hours crafting posts they’re genuinely proud of, hit publish, and wait for the subscribers to arrive.

Then they check the dashboard. Nothing’s moving…

So they write another post. Wait another week. Check again. Still nothing. Three months later they’re frustrated and starting to wonder if the platform even works or if they’re just not cut out for this.

The writing isn’t the problem. The assumption is.

Most writers treat Substack like a blog. Here’s why that’s costing you subscribers.

I came to Substack 18 months ago as a burnt out career coach with no real plan and no particular reason to think it would work.

What I figured out early is that this platform was never designed to work the way most writers are using it.

Substack is a community and discovery engine. The writing is the vehicle but the community is what actually grows your newsletter.

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, has talked openly about how the platform was deliberately built differently from every other social platform.

Most platforms are designed to keep you scrolling because that’s what their ad model requires. Substack only makes money when writers make money — so the algorithm is designed to help you grow rather than work against you at every turn.

Remember : Your posts only go to people who have already subscribed.

But, Notes go into a feed where anyone on Substack can discover you.

That one distinction should change where you spend your time on Substack.

This week I crossed 18,000 subscribers. Last month Notes alone brought me 916 new subscribers from a 20-minute daily routine.

Not because I out-wrote anyone. Because I understood what the platform actually rewards and showed up accordingly.

You have two options to make 2026 your best year yet

Now that you have the knowledge, there’re basically two ways this plays out.

Option A: Keep treating Substack like a writing-only platform.

Keep publishing regular posts and wait for them to get traction. Piece together advice from everywhere, trying different things, spending months going in circles wondering what you’re missing.

Option B: Understand what the platform actually is and start using it the right way.

Start focusing 80% of your time on writing Notes, where new subscribers find you. Tap into a system simple enough to maintain consistently without burning out by month three.

Once I simplified everything and focused on doing a few things well, my Substack grew.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack (in a simple, sustainable way)

Everything I described above comes down to two things — understanding what this platform actually rewards and having a simple enough system to show up consistently every single day.

📌 I’ve built both of those into two separate products. You can jump into one or both of them to get started:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

Most writers skip this step entirely and spend months wondering why nothing is gaining traction.

This is what makes everything else work — the specific angle that makes your newsletter worth following, the voice that builds genuine trust, and the Notes routine that brings the right subscribers in every single day.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is the daily system behind the growth.

In the Workshop, you learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes and the 20-minute daily routine that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

Notes consistently brings me 500 to 700+ new subscribers every single month. If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Most writers who go through both put them together as a complete system — and that’s exactly how they were designed to be used.

The Substack Masterclass builds the foundation and the Notes Workshop runs the daily growth engine.

Together they’re the same simple system behind 18,000 subscribers without burning out.

Question: When you first joined Substack were you treating it like a writing platform or a community platform?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious how most writers think about it when they first arrive.