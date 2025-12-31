Happy New Year 🎉

I’m looking back at this year and there’s one mistake that stands out more than anything else.

A mistake that cost me 6 weeks of time, a lot of frustration, and barely any sales.

But it also taught me the most important lesson about digital products I learned all year.

And I’m fixing it for you before 2026 starts.

The product I spent 6 weeks building that nobody wanted

In February, I decided to create a comprehensive course.

I thought: “People need everything. They need the complete system. I’ll give them modules on audience growth, content strategy, monetization, email marketing, everything.”

I spent 6 weeks recording videos. Editing. Writing scripts. Creating workbooks. Building out the entire platform.

I was so proud of it.

Launched it in March and it made... $800.

That’s it. $800 for 6 weeks of work. Yikes.

Meanwhile, I had created a simple workshop in one afternoon back in January. Just 45 minutes of me teaching one thing: how to grow using Substack Notes.

That workshop? Over 500 writers joined it. Made me over $85K this year.

The thing that took me 6 weeks barely sold. The thing that took me one afternoon became my main income source.

I kept asking myself: what did I do wrong?

The mistake almost every creator makes (I definitely did)

Here’s what I figured out after watching that course flop:

I created what I thought people needed instead of listening to what they actually wanted.

Nobody asked me for a comprehensive course. Nobody said “I need everything about newsletter growth in one place.”

What they kept asking was: “How do you get subscribers from Notes every single day?”

One question. One specific problem.

But I ignored that and built what I thought was “better.” More comprehensive. More value.

Turns out comprehensive doesn’t sell. Clear does.

People don’t want everything. They want the exact solution to the problem keeping them stuck right now.

What actually works (and why I spent today updating everything)

After that course flopped, I started paying attention to what people were actually buying.

The simple workshop. The template pack. The one-page guide.

Not the comprehensive course. Not the “everything you need” bundle.

Simple. Focused. Solves one problem.

So today, I went through my entire $1K Digital Product Formula and updated it based on what I learned from that failure.

I re-recorded the training. Stripped out anything complicated. Made it even simpler.

Because here’s what I want you to avoid:

Don’t spend 6 weeks building something nobody asked for.

Don’t create a comprehensive course when people just want one answer.

Don’t make it complicated because you think that’s what makes it valuable.

Your first product should solve one problem. That’s it.

One problem. One solution. One clear outcome.

That’s what sells. That’s what people actually finish and use.

And that’s what I’m showing you how to create.

Let me show you how to create your first product without wasting 6 weeks like I did

Here’s what happens on January 1st:

Everyone sets goals. Everyone says “this is the year I finally launch a product.” Everyone starts fresh.

And by February? Most of them are still planning. Still building. Still overthinking.

Or worse, they’re 6 weeks into creating something nobody wants.

If you join this week and get the Formula, you’re starting 2026 with a system that keeps you from making my mistakes.

Not just motivation. A proven process that shows you what to create, how to validate it, and how to launch it fast.

You get the $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass through this week only.

The Formula shows you:

How to validate your product idea this weekend (don’t build what nobody wants)

The exact workshop format that sells (simple beats comprehensive every time)

How to price it so people actually buy

Where to launch without expensive platforms

The complete process to your first $1,000

Over 500 writers joined the masterclass this year. Nearly all of them tell me I should raise the price. I wanted to keep it accessible as long as I could.

But pricing is going up January 1st, 2026. The Digital Product Formula disappears as a bonus after this week.

If you’re ready to create your first product without wasting time on the wrong thing, you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

What happens when you skip the mistakes and do it right the first time

“I almost built a huge course with 20 modules. Then I watched Wes’s Formula training and realized I was making it way too complicated. I created a simple workshop instead. Made my first $300 in week one.” - Jessica R.

“The validation process saved me. I was going to spend months on a product idea. Asked my audience first and only 2 people wanted it. Pivoted to what they actually asked for and sold 18 in the first week.” - David K.

This is the last week to get it.

This time next year, you’ll either still be planning that big complicated course that never launches, or you’ll have created something simple that actually sells.

The only difference is what you decide this week.

Let’s do this.

-Wes