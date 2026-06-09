Most writers come to Substack with the same belief operating quietly in the background.

“If I write well enough and consistently enough, the right readers will eventually find me.”

I get it because I’ve told myself that, too. Thinking “I just need to keep showing up and writing the best content I can.”

It’s a comforting belief. It’s also almost completely wrong.

And it’s costing writers months — sometimes years — of slow frustrated growth while they keep doing the same thing and wondering why nothing is ever changing.

But don’t worry because this post is hopeful and helpful. We’re going to turn that belief into action.

I was baffled by how to grow when I first started. Here’s what I figured out.

I loved the Substack platform immediately. I could see the potential.

But I kept asking myself the same question, “how do I actually grow this thing?” Nobody seemed to be talking about it honestly.

So I started paying close attention to which writers were actually growing. And what I found genuinely surprised me.

They weren’t necessarily the best writers on the platform.

I want to be clear — there is some incredible writing on Substack. Some of the most talented writers I’ve ever read live here.

But the ones growing consistently weren’t always the most polished or the most credentialed. They were good at promoting their work.

They were good at building real connections and relationships with other writers.

And they weren’t shy about sharing their own writing consistently and unapologetically.

That observation changed everything about how I thought about this platform.

Your posts only reach people who already follow you. Here’s what reaches everyone else.

Your posts go to people who already subscribed. That’s it. Nobody else sees them.

A writer with a beautifully crafted Substack could publish every single week for a year and still have a tiny audience…if they never figured out how discovery actually works here.

Substack is not a search engine. It’s not a platform that surfaces the best content to the most people through some merit based system.

Hamish McKenzie (Substack co-founder) has talked openly about how the platform was deliberately designed differently from every other social platform.

The algorithm is built to connect writers with readers who will actually subscribe — but it needs consistent community signals to do that.

It’s not scanning your posts for quality. It’s watching how you show up in the community.

Most writers never fully absorb what that means for how they should be spending their time here.

The growth levers most writers don’t know exist. Here’s all of them.

There are some real growth levers on this platform that most writers either don’t know about or aren’t using consistently. Here’s what actually works:

Notes is the most powerful discovery tool on the platform.

Writing the right types of Notes every single day gives the algorithm consistent signals about who you are and who your readers are.

Notes goes into a feed where anyone on Substack can find you. Your posts don’t. That distinction alone changes everything about where your time should go.

Recommendations happen when other writers recommend your newsletter directly to their readers.

This builds slowly through genuine relationships but compounds significantly over time.

In May recommendations brought me over 200 new subscribers — the second biggest source of growth behind Notes.

Restacking is one of the most underused growth levers on the entire platform.

When you restack other writers in your niche, the algorithm notices the overlap between your audiences and starts connecting you with similar readers automatically.

Most writers skip this because it doesn’t feel like real content creation. It absolutely is.

Collaborations with other writers is a great way to grow steadily.

Think cross promotions, appearing in each other’s newsletters, genuinely supporting each other’s work — is one of the fastest ways to reach new audiences who already trust someone they follow.

And every Tuesday I run a free Notes Boost in Substack Chat where 300+ writers show up to share their latest Note and support each other.

The engagement feeds directly back into the algorithm and builds the kind of genuine community Substack was actually designed around.

Anyone can join — just search EscapeTheCubicle in Substack Chat.

None of these require better writing. They require showing up differently.

Let me show you how to really grow your Substack simply and sustainably.

Understanding what the platform actually rewards is step one. Getting the system to act on it consistently is step two. Here’s where both of those live.

📌 I’ve put together three core trainings to help writers grow and monetize their newsletters. Over 500 writers have gone through them in the last year.

There are three ways I can help depending on where you are right now:

The first is through the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — the complete foundation.

You’ll learn how to clarify your story, your positioning, and your voice. The daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently. And the community strategy that makes the platform actually work for you instead of against you.

It’s the strategy behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The second is the Notes Growth Workshop — for the writer who wants to grow right now.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers not just likes, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The third is the Digital Product Masterclass — for the writer who is ready to turn their audience into income.

This is about creating simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

The exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a free newsletter — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers who go through all three end up using them together as a complete system — the Substack Class builds the foundation, the Notes Workshop runs the daily growth engine, and the Digital Product Class turns the audience into consistent income.

That’s the whole picture.

Whether you decide to join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the best time to grow your newsletter and build something real online. It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way, reach out.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: When you first joined Substack were you operating from the belief that good writing would eventually get you discovered?

Drop it in the comments — I think most writers will be honest about this one.