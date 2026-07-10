Every week or so, someone DMs me and says Notes just doesn’t work for them.

They tried it. They posted for a while. Nothing happened.

So I go scroll through their feed. And almost every time I see the same thing:

…a random thought here, a quote there. An observation about something completely different the next day. No coherent message connecting any of it.

No wonder they’re not growing. The algorithm has nothing to work with.

Remember, the founders of Substack built Notes specifically to help you get new subscribers. Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, has said it plainly: the goal of the feed is to help people discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.

But it can only do that if it knows who you are.

When your Notes are scattered and random, the algorithm can’t figure out who your people are. So it shows you to almost no one, and you sit there thinking Notes doesn’t work, when really it just never got the chance to learn you.

This is exactly why 7 straight days on Notes matters

The algorithm learns you through consistency.

Every day you show up with Notes that have a clear voice and a coherent message, you’re teaching it who you are, what you write about, and which readers engage with you.

Post randomly and it learns nothing. Post every day for a week with the right types of Notes, and it starts sending you the people who should be finding you.

That’s the entire reason the Challenge is seven consecutive days instead of seven templates handed to you all at once.

Introducing the 7-Day Summer Notes Challenge. Here’s how it works.

Every morning for seven days, a Notes template lands in your inbox.

Not a generic prompt but specific framework built around the exact types that consistently bring subscribers, based on over a year and 1,000+ Notes of real data.

My Substack just crossed 19,000 subscribers and most of that came from Notes. So, I know the Notes templates I’ve created work.

By day seven you’ve written every type that works, and you have a template for each one saved going forward.

And new for this Challenge: you won’t be doing it alone.

You’ll be writing alongside other writers working from the same template on the same day, with support from writers just like you.

If you’ve been to my free Tuesday Notes Boost, you know what this feels like. Over 300 writers show up every week now. This is that but running every day of the Challenge.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes

The Summer Notes Challenge is included when you join the Notes Growth Workshop this weekend.

The Workshop teaches my complete Notes system. The Challenge puts it all into practice immediately, starting Monday.

Here’s everything included when you join this weekend:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine that has helped me grow to 19,000+ subscribers with consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

The 7-Day Summer Notes Challenge — starting Wednesday, July 15th. One proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it.

The Challenge begins Monday. After that you won’t be able to join. If you’re in, now’s the time to jump in:

Join the Workshop & Challenge

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now, I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. A month from now, you could be telling a story just like Charlotte Stephens, a Substack bestseller who was skeptical of my system and then gained 10+ new subscribers every single day after trying it.