For the first few months of writing Substack Notes I had no idea what I was doing.

I’d sit down, write something, post it, and hope for the best.

Some Notes brought in subscribers. Most brought in nothing.

A handful got hundreds of likes and zero new subscribers. I couldn’t figure out the difference because there wasn’t a pattern…I was guessing every single day.

The frustrating part wasn’t the slow growth. It was not knowing why.

Then I started paying close attention to the Notes that actually converted.

Not the ones with the most likes. The ones that made people click through to my profile and subscribe.

The Notes that consistently brought in new subscribers weren’t the most clever or the most polished.

They were the ones that followed a specific emotional arc — personal, honest, specific, and universal in a way that made the reader feel like the Note was written directly for them.

That realization changed everything for my growth moving forward.

What Changed When I Finally Stopped Winging It

Once I understood the pattern, I built a system around it.

Twenty minutes a day + Two Notes. I use specific templates for each one so I never sit down wondering what to write. Just open the template, make it mine, and post it.

Notes became responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. Over the last month, Notes has brought in over 900+ subscribers to my newsletter.

Not because I got lucky. Because I stopped guessing and started following a framework I could trust.

The backbone of that system is a set of templates — each one designed to do something specific for your growth. One of them consistently outperforms everything else when it comes to turning scrollers into subscribers.

It’s five sentences. And here’s exactly how it works.

Here’s the Exact Structure Behind My Highest Converting Notes

Out of every template in my system, this one gets me more subscribers per post than anything else I write.

It’s called the Transformation Note. And, it’s only five sentences sentences long.

Each sentence does a specific job. And when they work together the way they’re designed to the reader doesn’t just engage with your content, they feel understood by it. And feeling understood is what makes someone subscribe.

Before I break down how it works let me show you what it looks like first.

Here’s a real example sent to participants in this week’s Notes Growth Challenge:

“The day I got laid off, I learned nobody owes you security. So I built something nobody could take away. My newsletter. My audience. My future. Two years later: Making more than that job paid, working 2-3 hours a day, owning my time. Your Substack isn’t a side project. It’s insurance against someone else controlling your life.”

Notice how it moves.

It opens with a moment you can feel. It delivers a truth that hits differently because it came from real pain.

It shows what action followed. It gives you proof in specific numbers and a real timeframe. And then it does something most Notes never do — it takes the writer’s personal story and hands it back to the reader as their own.

That last line isn’t about the writer anymore. It’s about you.

Here’s the structure behind it:

Sentence 1 — The pivotal moment hook.

One specific real moment dropped into a single sentence. Not a general observation — a scene the reader can picture immediately. “The day I got laid off” puts you right there.

Sentence 2 — The hard truth learned.

The insight that came directly from that moment. Not generic wisdom — something that only makes sense because of what just happened in sentence one. “Nobody owes you security” lands hard because it came from losing a job, not from a book.

Sentence 3 — The decision or action taken.

What you did because of that truth. This is where the story moves forward and gives the reader a model for what’s possible when they face that same hard truth.

Sentence 4 — The specific result.

Real numbers and outcome. “Making more than that job paid, working 2-3 hours a day” is infinitely more powerful than “things got better.” Specificity is what makes people believe you.

Sentence 5 — The universal lesson.

This is the most important sentence in the whole Note. It takes everything that just happened in your story and makes it about the reader. “Your Substack isn’t a side project. It’s insurance against someone else controlling your life.”

That’s not the writer’s story anymore. That’s the reader’s situation reflected back at them.

When someone reads that fifth sentence and thinks “that’s exactly where I am right now” — they subscribe. Not because they liked your content. Because they felt understood by it. And that’s a completely different thing.

That’s the difference between a Note that collects likes and one that actually grows your newsletter.

You Can’t Build Consistent Growth on Inspiration. Here’s What Works Instead.

After writing over 1000+ Notes myself, here’s what I know for certain:

You can’t rely on inspiration to show up every day.

Some mornings the ideas come easily. Most mornings they don’t.

The writers growing consistently on Substack aren’t the ones who feel inspired every morning, they’re the ones who have a framework they can trust even when writing feels hard.

This template is one part of that framework. Fill in your specific moment. Make the result real and honest. Write the universal lesson for your reader. Post it.

That’s all it takes.

If You Want to Put This Into Practice — Here’s Everything You Need

Think about where your Substack could be by the end of this year if you gained 10+ or more new subscribers every single day.

That’s 300+ new readers every month. 3,600+ by December. Built entirely from 20 minutes of daily Notes writing using proven templates that do the heavy lifting for you.

That’s not a fantasy. That’s what a real system actually builds when you follow it consistently.

Here’s something worth sitting with before you keep scrolling.

You can be the best writer in the world. But if nobody can find you nobody can read your writing. Notes solves that problem. It’s the front door to your newsletter — the place where new readers discover you before they ever subscribe to anything.

That’s exactly what the Notes Growth Workshop teaches you.

When you join the Workshop, you get my complete 20-minute daily Notes writing system — the same routine behind 16,000 subscribers and over a year of zero zero-subscriber days.

You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes convert scrollers into subscribers, how to rotate through them strategically, and how to build a daily habit that takes less time than your morning coffee.

This isn’t about going viral. It’s about showing up with the right type of Note every single day until the algorithm knows your voice and new readers start finding you on their own.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Notes Workshop. If you’re ready to grow your newsletter this year, you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Whether you join the Workshop or not, try this template out. Tag me in it (in the comments) and I'd love to check it out.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s your version of sentence one — what’s the pivotal moment that changed your direction? Drop it in the comments. I’d love to read it.

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