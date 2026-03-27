Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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MHAI's avatar
MHAI
2h

This hits a core tension most people never admit out loud — you can have a job without having a life, but most never pause long enough to actually decide what freedom means for them.

What you’ve outlined here isn’t just an escape route… it’s a shift in identity.

Curious — when someone starts questioning the cubicle, what’s the first mindset change you see that actually separates the people who make it happen from the ones who stay stuck? 👀

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