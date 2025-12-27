It’s officially the end of 2025 and you’re probably thinking about 2026.

Maybe this is finally the year you monetize your newsletter…Maybe you’ll finally create that product you’ve been thinking about…

But then the questions start.

What would you even create? How long will it take? Do you need fancy software? What if nobody buys it?

So, you put it off. You research. You plan. You wait for the “right time.”

And another month goes by. Then another. Before you know it, it’s March and you still haven’t launched anything.

Here’s what I learned this year after making $100K from digital products:

The faster you go from idea to launch, the better.

When you start overthinking or planning too much, you lose momentum. Sometimes you never get to the launch phase at all.

What if instead of spending months planning the perfect product, you created and launched something this weekend?

Let me show you exactly how.

Friday evening: Find your product idea in 2 hours (or less)

You don’t need to brainstorm for weeks to find your product idea.

Your audience is already telling you what they need.

Friday evening, send one email to your list. Or post one Note. Ask them: “What’s your biggest struggle with [your topic]?”

Then wait.

Check your replies Saturday morning. If 5 or more people mention the same problem, that’s your product.

You just validated your idea before you created anything.

This is the step most people skip. They spend months building something nobody asked for, then wonder why it doesn’t sell.

I used to do this too. I’d create what I thought people needed instead of listening to what they were actually asking for.

Now? I let them tell me what to build.

Your product idea is sitting in your DMs right now. In your comment section. In the questions people keep asking you.

You just have to pay attention.

Saturday: Create your entire product in 4-6 hours

Saturday morning, you’re going to create your product.

Not plan it. Not outline the perfect comprehensive course. Actually create it.

Here’s your Saturday schedule:

Morning (2-3 hours): Outline your workshop (or ebook, planner, bundle of templates, etc.)

Let’s say you’re creating a 45-to-60-minute workshop that solves the one problem people told you about yesterday. (this is a really good product idea, by the way)

Not a 6-week course. Not a comprehensive program. A workshop.

Write out the main points you need to cover. What do they need to know to solve this problem? What are the steps they need to take?

Keep it focused. One problem. One solution.

Afternoon (2 hours): Record it

Hit record on your phone or computer and teach the workshop.

Don’t worry about perfect lighting. Don’t script every word. Just teach like you’re explaining it to a friend.

Talk through the problem. Share your solution. Walk them through the steps.

You’ll mess up. You’ll say “um” too much. That’s fine. People trust imperfect more than they trust polished.

True story: I’ve had a stuttering problem since I was a kid. It’s much better as an adult, but it can sometimes get it the way. If I can record a video workshop as a serial stutterer, you can, too.

Evening (1-2 hours): Create your templates

Create 2-3 templates, guides, or resources that help them implement what you just taught.

If you taught them how to write better emails, give them email templates.

If you taught them how to plan content, give them a content calendar template.

If you taught them how to grow on Notes, give them Note examples and prompts.

These don’t need to be fancy. Google Docs work perfectly.

By Saturday night, you have a complete product. A recorded workshop plus implementation resources.

Total time: 4-6 hours.

Sunday: Set up your Stan Store and launch (2-3 hours)

Sunday morning, you’re going to set up your Stan Store and go live.

Hour 1: Set up Stan Store

Create your account. Add your product. Write a simple sales page.

(Stan Store even has an AI tool to help you write your sales page, which is just one reason why I love using Stan…)

You don’t need fancy copywriting. Just explain what the workshop covers, what problem it solves, and what they’ll get.

Hour 2: Price it and prepare your launch

Price your workshop between $47-$67.

Low enough that it’s an easy yes. High enough that people take it seriously and actually use it.

Write a short launch email. Tell them what you created, why you created it, and how it helps them.

Hour 3: Launch

Send the email. Post about it on Notes. Share it with your audience.

This part is so important. You do need to tell your audience very plainly that you have a new offer and mention it several times. Don’t be shy.

People usually need to hear about your offer 5 to 7 times before they feel comfortable enough to buy.

Then step away from your computer and go enjoy your Sunday.

Monday morning: Your first sales (and why you’ll be hooked on digital products)

Monday morning, check your Stan Store.

You’ll see sales that came in overnight. While you were sleeping…

Little Stan Store notifications on my phone have become my favorite sound this year.

Maybe it’s one sale. Maybe it’s five. Maybe it’s ten.

That first $47 that hits your account? It changes how you think about your newsletter. About making income as a writer.

You’re not just a writer anymore. You’re someone who creates things people pay for.

And here’s the beautiful part: you created this in a weekend.

Not months. Not after you had 10,000 subscribers. Not after you figured out the “perfect” strategy.

You went from idea to launch in 48 hours.

The math: How this becomes $1,000/month

Let’s do the math on a $47 product.

If you sell one per day, that’s $1,410 per month.

If you sell two per week, that’s $376 per month. Still solid.

You don’t need massive numbers to hit $1,000/month. You just need consistent small sales.

And here’s the best part: once you have one product selling, creating the second one is easier. The third one is even easier.

Because you’re not scared anymore. You know people will buy. You’ve proven it to yourself. You get a system going.

That’s how I got to $100K this year. Not from one massive launch. From simple products that sold consistently.

The secret: Speed beats perfection every single time

One of the best skills I learned in 2025 was going from “idea to launch” as fast as possible.

No more months of planning. No more waiting for everything to be perfect. No more “I’ll launch when I have more subscribers.”

Idea. Create. Launch. Done.

Speed keeps you from overthinking. It keeps you from talking yourself out of it. It forces you to ship something instead of endlessly planning.

Your first product doesn’t need to be perfect. It just needs to exist.

You can improve it later…create a better version next time. But you can’t make money from something that doesn’t exist yet.

This weekend, stop planning and start creating.

Here’s your complete Digital Product Roadmap to launching this weekend

I put everything I learned about creating and launching digital products into my $1K Digital Product Roadmap.

The exact validation process, the launch system that works, how to price it. Where to sell it. The launch process from start to finish.

And this week only, you get it as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside the masterclass, you’ll get my overall strategy for growing and monetizing your newsletter. But the Digital Product Roadmap is what helps you go from idea to launch in one weekend.

Over 500 writers joined the masterclass this year. Join them this week and use the roadmap to launch your first product this weekend:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

This time next week, you could have a product live and making sales.

Or you could still be planning, researching, and waiting for the perfect moment.

Let’s do this, Wes

💡 Question: What’s stopping you from launching a product this weekend? Let me know in the comments.

