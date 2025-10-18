I was on a call with another writer this week when she asked me the question I get fairly often:

“How do you manage to grow so fast and still have time for life?”

She’d just spent 20 minutes telling me about her routine: waking up at 5 AM to write, three hours on content daily, posting across five platforms, batch-creating weeks of material in advance.

I felt exhausted just hearing about it.

“I spend about 30 minutes a day on my newsletter,” I told her. “That’s it for the daily stuff.”

She looked at me like I was lying.

“Okay, but what’s the real answer?”

That was the real answer. And it’s not a hack—it’s about focusing on what actually matters.

Why Most Writers Overcomplicate Everything

Here’s what I see constantly: writers trying to do everything at once.

Writing three posts per week. Posting daily on Twitter. Creating Instagram Reels. Building content calendars. Running email sequences. Analyzing every metric.

They burn out in three months.

I did the same thing when I restarted my Substack a year ago. I was a burned-out career coach looking to diversify my income. I thought I needed to go all-in on everything.

I lasted six weeks before I was right back where I started: exhausted and ready to quit.

Then I asked myself: “What if I just focused on one or two things that actually move the needle, and did those consistently?”

Everything changed.

What My 30 Minutes Actually Looks Like

Let me be clear upfront: this 30 minutes doesn’t include writing my newsletter posts or creating digital products. Those take longer.

But those aren’t daily tasks. I write a post two or three times per week. I create a product every few months.

What I’m talking about is the daily habit that drives consistent growth without burning me out.

Morning: I scroll through Substack Notes.

I look at what’s resonating. What questions people are asking. What’s getting traction, on both my content and others.

Then I come up with my Notes ideas for the day. Usually three.

I’ll be honest: I use AI to help me draft them quickly. Not to write them for me—but to get the framework down fast. Then I tweak them for my voice. This part is crucial. I add my perspective, my examples, my personality.

I post them throughout the day.

But here’s what actually matters most.

The rest of that 30 minutes? I’m building community.

I reply to comments on my posts and Notes. Real responses, not just “thanks!”

I help writers in my DMs and email when they reach out with questions.

I engage with other writers’ content. Leave thoughtful comments. Build real relationships.

This is where I learn what my audience actually needs. Their questions become my next post. Their problems become my next product.

Once or twice a week, I host a Notes Boost or Collab thread.

Just a space where writers support each other. This started with 5-10 writers contributing. Now we regularly get 200+.

It’s not about gaming the algorithm. It’s about building community. And yes, more people recognize my name when I publish because I’m consistently showing up.

That’s the daily habit. Thirty minutes. Every day.

The Real Secret: I’m Actually Listening

Most writers treat their newsletter like a broadcast station. Create content, hit publish, move on.

I do something different.

By engaging with my audience every day, I know exactly what they need. I’m not guessing.

When someone asks how to price their first product, that becomes a post.

When three people DM me about Notes strategy, that becomes a guide I can sell.

My entire content strategy comes from daily conversations. They’re telling me what to create.

This is why my products sell. I’m solving real problems that real people told me they have.

What Did 30 Minutes a Day Actually Build?

My newsletter has generated over $100,000 in the last 12 months.

Full transparency: that includes LinkedIn and email too. But the Substack community has been a massive contributor.

All from simple digital products under $50. No elaborate courses. Just straightforward solutions to specific problems.

This gave me breathing room. I scaled back client work significantly. I’m not drowning in back-to-back coaching calls anymore. I have time to write what I enjoy.

The newsletter didn’t just make money. It gave me my life back.

It’s About Connections, Not Content

Writers obsess over the perfect post. SEO. Headlines. Metrics.

Meanwhile, they ignore the actual humans who subscribed.

They don’t reply to comments. Don’t engage in DMs. Don’t build real relationships.

You can write like a prize-winning author. But if nobody knows who you are as a person, growth will be hard.

The 30-minute habit isn’t about content production. It’s about showing up as a real human who genuinely cares.

People connect with people, not content machines.

That daily engagement transforms you from “another newsletter” into “someone I know who’s helping me.”

You Have to Actually Make the Offer (Everyday)

Here’s something else that’s part of my daily routine: I share my offer every single day.

Not in a pushy way. Just naturally reminding people that if they want more help, here’s how.

This is where writers get stuck. They build an audience. Create content. Have products to sell. But they’re too afraid to actually offer them.

You can’t monetize if you don’t make offers.

Your offer might be a paid subscription. A digital product (guide, ebook, workshop, etc). A coaching call. Whatever it is, share it daily.

Here’s why: some people genuinely want more than free content. They need the next step. They’re ready to invest.

If you never tell them how they can work with you, you’re doing them a disservice.

I mention my products in posts. Include them in post P.S. sections. Bring them up when people ask questions.

I’m not apologetic because I know they genuinely help people.

If you want to monetize, get comfortable sharing your offers daily. It’s essential.

Why Day 90 Looks Nothing Like Day 1

The beauty of this approach: it gets easier over time.

Each conversation builds on the last. Each relationship strengthens your community. Each product gets easier because you understand your audience better.

Month 1: A few conversations, learning what people need.

Month 6: Dozens of engaged subscribers, clear product ideas.

Month 12: Thriving community, products that sell themselves.

You’re building on yesterday’s connections. The 30 minutes compounds into something much bigger.

The Only Rule: Make It Sustainable

My 30-minute routine might not be yours. And that’s fine.

The point is to find one or two things that move the needle, things you can do every day without burning out.

Maybe it’s 20 minutes on Notes and engagement. Maybe 15 minutes building deeper relationships. Maybe something else.

Don’t try to do 10 different tactics every day. You’ll burn out fast.

Pick one or two sustainable habits. Do them consistently. Ignore everything else.

That’s how you build something that lasts.

📌 Want to Build Something That Actually Lasts? (You need a system)

The 30-minute habit is the foundation. But there’s a system underneath it.

I’ve spent the last year building systems for exactly this—creating products fast, selling without being pushy, and monetizing from day one.

(This is the same approach I’ve generated over $100K+ with over the last year (mostly through my newsletter) and grown to 14,000+ subscribers.)

Everything I’ve learned is inside my Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

And this week, I’m including two bonuses that’ll help you create your first product and monetize:

Digital Product Starter Kit - Everything you need to build and launch products your audience will buy

$1K Digital Product Roadmap - The exact steps to create and sell your first $1,000 product

I’m going to leave these bonuses up in the sign-up page for only a few more days, to keep it fair for everyone.

Join 100’s of writers who’ve already stopped waiting and started earning:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

PS - These bonuses disappear after this week. The 30-minute habit works, but only with the right system behind it. Stop trying to do everything. Start building something you can sustain.

Question : Which part of this 30-day habit stuck out to you? Do you have your own daily growth habits?

