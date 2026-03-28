Something cool happened last weekend.

I launched my Notes Writing Playbook for the first time, 30 of my highest converting hooks and 10 Note templates built from writing 900+ Notes over the last year.

Over 50 writers grabbed it in the first weekend alone.

And all week I’ve been getting messages from writers who are already using it. Notes that are getting real engagement…New subscribers showing up daily…

Writers who used to wonder what to write on Notes every morning now opening the Playbook, picking a hook, and posting in under ten minutes.

The demand has been so strong I decided to bring it back one more time — this weekend only.

But before I get into how to get it…here’s the framework behind it. The three things I found in every single Note that consistently converted scrollers into subscribers across 900+ Notes over the last year.

(1.) They All Lead With a Specific Moment — Not a Tip

Look at these two openings:

“Here are three ways to grow your Substack faster.” vs. “The morning I almost deleted my entire Substack.”

One is generic advice. The other is a scene, like a moment. Something you can picture immediately.

The first one gets scrolled past. The second one catches attention.

Specificity is what stops the scroll. And most writers are still opening their Notes with generic advice when they should be opening with a real moment…

Something honest and specific that drops the reader directly into a scene they can feel.

(2.) They Make the Reader Feel Something Before They Teach Them Anything

This is the thing most writers get backwards.

Most Notes lead with the lesson (the tip, piece of advice, etc.).

But every Note that consistently converted subscribers for me did something different. It created an emotional response first…recognition, relief, permission, or that quiet feeling of “someone finally said what I’ve been thinking.”

Connection before education.

People don’t subscribe to writers who inform them. They subscribe to writers who make them feel understood.

Tips inform. Stories connect.

And connection is what the Substack algorithm was literally built to reward…because connection leads to subscriptions and that’s exactly what Substack optimizes for.

(3.) They End With a Line That’s About the Reader, Not the Writer

This is your most underrated tool as a Notes writer.

Most Notes end with the writer’s conclusion. (the takeaway or lesson learned)

The Notes that convert subscribers end differently. The last line takes your specific story and hands it back to the reader as their own situation. It stops being about you and starts being about them.

“Your Substack isn’t a side project. It’s insurance against someone else controlling your life.”

That’s not about the writer anymore. That’s about the reader sitting there right now wondering if any of this is ever going to work out.

That final line, the one that makes someone think “that’s exactly where I am right now,” is what makes them subscribe.

I Turned This Into a System (well actually it’s a “Playbook”)

Once I understood the patterns, I stopped guessing and started building.

I turned everything I’d figured out into a set of templates — specific Note structures I could plug into every single day without staring at a blank screen wondering what to write.

This system (or playbook) is now responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. Most months bring in anywhere from 500 to 800 new subscribers, just from Notes alone.

I’ve been refining these templates across 900+ Notes over the last year. And I’ve put the best of them into one place — my Notes Writing Playbook.

This Playbook includes 30 of my highest converting hooks, plus the exact Note structures behind my best performing content. Everything you need to open it and start writing Notes that bring in subscribers today.

This is a brand new resource and tool, I’ve just created in the last week and never offered before.

The Playbook is going to help you break through any writing plateaus and have more fun writing daily Notes.

This Weekend Only — Here’s How to Get the Notes Playbook

The Notes Writing Playbook is included this weekend when you join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation — your story, your voice, your positioning. The same steps behind how I grew to 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in yearly revenue. Over 500 writers have built their Substack foundation here in the last year.

Here’s what Sumu Sathi said after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

This weekend you get the complete foundation AND the daily Notes writing tools to start growing immediately.

You have two options moving forward.

Option one — you keep showing up on Notes every day wondering why some work and others don’t. Guessing at hooks. Starting from scratch every morning.

Option two — you have 30 proven hooks and 10 Note templates in your hands today. You open the Playbook, pick a hook, write the Note, and post it. No guessing. Just writing Notes that actually bring in subscribers.

The choice is yours. But if you’ve been thinking about joining, this is genuinely the best time. You can join below:

Join the Masterclass + Playbook

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which of these three things is missing most from your current Notes? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know.

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