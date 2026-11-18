I put together a system that’s helped me grow to 20,000+ subscribers and $5K+ a month, consistently (for the last two years).

I’ve broken it down into three steps, and each one is its own training.

I’d recommend joining all three, in order. But if you can only join one, I’d start with Step 1, the Substack Growth Masterclass.

I get this question a lot, “I’ve been reading all your posts. Where do I start?” Here’s what each step does and who it’s for:

Step 1: If You Can’t Say Who Your Substack Is For, Start Here

You post, and a reader lands on your page, but they can’t tell in a few seconds whether it’s meant for them.

Your posts are helpful, but they sound like everyone else’s. That’s how my early posts were.

I jumped straight into writing without asking why anyone would pick my voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there.

My Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the foundation. It covers who you write for, how to grow, and how to earn. One writer sent me this right after he joined:

“This was the best, most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” Jake G.

It also comes this week with my Notes Growth Playbook, 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates, through Sunday at midnight Eastern.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2: If Nobody’s Finding You, Write Notes

You’ve published good posts, checked your numbers the next morning, and seen about the same number.

Or you’ve opened Notes, scrolled for a while, and closed it with nothing posted.

Remember: a post goes by email to the people who already subscribe, so when you’re new, almost nobody sees it.

Notes is the short-post feed inside the Substack app, and it’s where new readers find writers they don’t follow yet.

When I first got serious about Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers a day.

Now? Last month, Notes brought me over 500, and it takes me about 20 minutes a day.

A writer sent me this after working through the Workshop:

“Hey Wes, just wanted to let you know I crossed my first 100 subscribers. I was at around 15 last month before your Workshop, Notes really has been working for me.” Kyle

My Notes Growth Workshop is the system behind that. Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in new subscribers, and which ones only collect likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide with templates, so you always know what to post

A private community of writers working on the same thing

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3: If People Are Reading but You’re Not Earning, Start Smaller Than You Think

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to earn from your writing.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500, from a simple guide I put together over a weekend.

Writers email me things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.”

My Digital Product Masterclass walks you through finding the question your readers keep asking, making a simple product, and offering it.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Honestly, I think this is my most valuable training and can literally pay itself back 10X but his weekend.

Everything Works Together, and Substack is the Best Place to Do It Right Now

These three steps work together, and each one feeds the next.

When you know who you’re writing for, your Notes bring in the right readers…

When those readers show up, they tell you what they need…

And what they tell you becomes your first product…

I’ve built everything on Substack, and I wouldn’t do it anywhere else right now.

Your posts, your Notes, your readers, and anything you sell all live in one place.

The new subscribers who find you here are already on the platform where your writing is, and they’re looking for writers to follow.

You don’t have to do all three this week. Start where you are, and let each step build on the last. A year from now, you’ll be glad you started when you did.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which step are you on right now?