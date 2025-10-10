You’ve basically got two choices when it comes to growing your Substack:

Option 1: Figure it out on your own through trial and error. Post randomly, hope for the best, and maybe grow slowly over the next year or two.

Option 2: Get a proven strategy that’s already worked for 400+ other writers and start seeing results in the next 30 days.

Last night, I got an email from a subscriber:

A subscriber wrote: “Wes, I’ve been reading your posts and I’m really intrigued, but honestly? There’s a lot of confusing information out there and it’s just too much to read. Point blank in like 3 steps... How do you actually grow and make money from a newsletter?”

Very fair question.

So, here’s my answer—the same 3 steps that 400+ writers have used to actually build income from their Substack:

Step 1: Pick your niche and commit to solving problems in that niche. Not just writing about topics you find interesting. Solving actual problems your readers face every day.

Step 2: Write consistently. I recommend a few Substack Notes per day and 2-3 posts per week. You can add one external platform if you want (I use LinkedIn), but it’s not essential.

Step 3: Monetize with simple digital products first. E-books, planners, templates, workshops. Things you can create in a weekend that solve specific problems for your readers.

That’s it. Three steps.

Not 20+ growth tactics. Not complex funnels. Not hoping the algorithm saves you.

Can you do more stuff? Sure. Do you need to? Nah, I really don’t think so.

This simple system is what’s helped me grow to 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ per month consistent revenue.

Why Going Solo Keeps You Stuck in Slow Motion

I watch this happen all the time with writers in my community.

They start out excited, publishing their first few posts, getting their friends to subscribe. But after a couple months, reality hits. Growth slows to a crawl. They’re putting in the same effort but seeing diminishing returns.

So, they start second-guessing everything. Maybe their writing isn’t good enough. Maybe their niche is too crowded. Maybe they should pivot to something else entirely.

They’ll spend hours researching “how to grow on Substack” and find 30+ different strategies from 30+ different experts. Try one for a week, don’t see immediate results, then jump to the next shiny tactic.

Meanwhile, they’re missing the fundamentals that actually drive growth.

They’re writing solo instead of building relationships…

They’re creating content without understanding what their audience actually wants…

They’re focused on writing more instead of getting their existing content in front of more people…

Six months later, they’re either burned out and ready to quit, or they’re still stuck at the same subscriber count, wondering what they’re doing wrong.

The worst part? They usually blame themselves instead of realizing they just never had a real system to begin with.

What 400+ Writers Have Already Figured Out

Here’s what my masterclass members discover that completely shifts their trajectory:

Most growth doesn’t come from better writing. I know, that sounds backwards. But the writers growing fastest aren’t necessarily the most talented. They’re the ones who understand that 80% of growth comes from visibility and relationship building, not perfecting their prose.

Notes can be your biggest growth driver if you know the formula. Random thoughts don’t work. But there’s a specific approach to Notes that consistently brings in new subscribers. Most writers are doing it completely wrong.

You can start making money way earlier than you think. Everyone says you need 1,000 subscribers before you can monetize. I’ve helped writers make their first $1,000 with just 200 subscribers. It’s about what you offer, not how many people you have.

Building relationships beats going viral every time. One genuine connection with another writer can bring you more subscribers than any viral post. But most people don’t know how to build these relationships authentically.

One piece of content can work in multiple ways. Instead of constantly creating new content, successful writers multiply their best ideas across formats and platforms. Less stress, more results.

People Are Getting Real Results with This Stuff

Karen said, “I purchased your course and devoured it all weekend…it’s the most value for the $ that I’ve received from anything I’ve purchased lately to grow my newsletter online.”

Carrie started with 50 subscribers and hit 1,200+ in four months. More importantly, she made her first $500 from a digital product. She told me, “I finally stopped guessing and just started following an actual plan.”

And, Mike was stuck at 200 subscribers for months. After implementing just the Notes strategy, he gained 300 new subscribers in three weeks. His exact words: “I wish I’d found this training months ago instead of wasting time figuring it out myself.”

These aren’t special cases. This is what happens when you follow a system that actually works instead of making it up as you go.

Your Last Chance Before the Cost Doubles

Honestly, I’ve kept the Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass ridiculously affordable for almost an entire year now.

Over 400+ writers have taken it (which is honestly crazy to say out loud).

I’ve had multiple people tell me it’s the best value for any course or training they’ve gotten at this price, ever.

Starting next week, the price doubles 2X.

If you join through this weekend, here’s what you get:

✅ The complete Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass (the exact 3-step system that took me from 0 to 12K+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue)

✅ My Personal Substack Swipe File (examples of my best-performing Substack Notes and post titles)

✅ The 1K Digital Product Roadmap (shows you exactly how to make your first $1,000 from a digital product)

✅ Digital Product Bootcamp (the complete system for creating and selling simple products your readers will actually buy)

After this weekend, the price doubles AND these bonuses disappear forever.

Here’s What Waiting Actually Costs You

Time you can’t get back—another six months of slow growth while you piece things together yourself...

Money you’re leaving on the table because you don’t have a clear monetization strategy...

The confidence hit from watching other writers grow faster while you wonder what you’re missing...

Missing the opportunity while Substack is still growing and discovery is easier than it’ll be when everyone figures this out.

The writers who join this weekend will be months ahead of where you are when you finally decide to get serious about this.

Stop Guessing, Start Growing

Look, you can keep trying to figure this out on your own. Keep posting whenever you remember to, wondering why some weeks you get new subscribers and other weeks you don’t, watching other writers seem to have cracked some secret code.

Or you can get the proven system that’s already worked for 400+ writers and start implementing it this week.

The writers who’ve taken this masterclass aren’t more talented than you. They just decided to learn from someone who’d already done the work instead of starting from scratch.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Your Substack growth doesn’t have to feel like throwing spaghetti at the wall.

But you have to decide: keep hoping things will magically improve, or start using a system that actually works.

Can’t wait to see grow!

—Wes