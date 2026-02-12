Every time I post a Note about promoting your newsletter, it gets tons of engagement.

Comments flood in. People restacking it. Writers messaging me privately.

And they all ask the same question: “Ok Wes, this sounds great, but HOW do I actually promote?”

I get it. This is a great question.

Here’s what I’ve learned from helping hundreds of writers grow: most of us love to write. That’s why we started on Substack in the first place.

But we also want a space to share our work. We want community, people to actually read what we’re creating.

This is why my weekly Notes Boosts in Substack Chat are so popular. Over 200 writers show up every single week to share their work and support each other.

Because deep down? Everyone knows they need to promote to grow.

But nobody teaches you the actual methods that work without feeling like pusher…

This Note got over 200 likes and dozens of comments from writers who needed to hear it.

Because here’s the truth: writers know they should promote. But they have no idea how to do it without feeling gross.

Most promotion advice is either too complicated or feels fake.

So I figured out three simple methods that actually work. And they brought me 1,000+ subscribers last month alone.

The best part? You can do all of this without leaving Substack.

Here’s exactly what I do:

Method #1: Write Notes Every Single Day

Notes is the best way to grow on Substack right now. I write 2-3 Notes daily, takes about 20 minutes.

This is my primary growth engine. In fact, Notes brought me over 900+ subscribers last month, all from a couple Notes a day.

Method #2: Strategically Restack Other Writers’ Content

I only restack Notes and posts from writers who have similar audiences to mine.

(I also started restacking my OWN content. I’ll be writing more on that soon.)

Substack’s algorithm values overlapping audiences, so when you restack someone’s content, the algorithm starts showing YOUR content to THEIR audience.

Method #3: Swap Recommendations With Other Writers

You recommend newsletters your audience would genuinely like, they recommend you back.

One recommendation swap can bring dozens of new subscribers, and you’re building real relationships with other writers. Substack’s recommendation feature is one of the best and most unique ways to grow.

I write Notes for 20 minutes a day and it brings me 100’s of subscribers every month.

These three methods brought me 1,000+ new subscribers last month.

I didn’t use Twitter. I didn’t go on podcasts. I didn’t drop links in Facebook groups.

I just promoted directly on Substack, where my audience already is.

You can grow entirely within Substack’s ecosystem.

You don’t need to be everywhere. You don’t need complicated cross-platform strategies.

The platform wants you to succeed. These features exist to help you grow.

But most writers ignore them or use them randomly instead of strategically.

You’re Probably Thinking: “Won’t People Get Annoyed?”

Nope. Here’s why:

You’re not spamming. You’re providing value through Notes.

You’re supporting other writers through restacks.

You’re recommending newsletters people actually want to read.

This is helpful promotion, not pushy sales.

When I started promoting this way, people thanked me. They said “This is exactly what I needed.”

The writers who promote consistently like this? They’re the ones growing.

Let me show you my 20-minute Notes system that brings subscribers every single day

Understanding these three methods is one thing.

Actually writing Notes that convert browsers into subscribers? That’s different.

Knowing which writers to restack strategically? Knowing how to build relationships that lead to recommendation swaps? That’s what most writers never figure out.

That’s exactly what I teach in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, you’ll learn:

The 3 types of Notes that consistently bring subscribers (not just vanity metrics)

How to write Notes in 5 minutes or less so this doesn’t exhaust you

My strategic approach to restacks that amplifies your reach to new audiences

The formatting tricks that stop the scroll and make people actually read

How to build genuine relationships with writers for recommendation swaps

The daily system that brought me 1,000+ subscribers last month

Special bonus: When you join this week, you get my complete Notes Growth Templates from the last Challenge, proven Note templates you can use immediately to start growing this week.

I’ve proven it works. 15,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue. All from these Substack-native promotion methods.

You can join the workshop below and start promoting your newsletter without feeling gross:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing,

Wes

P.S. - The best part? These three methods get easier the longer you do them. The algorithm learns your voice and momentum builds.

Here’s some words from members inside the Notes Workshop:

"I was stuck at 800 subscribers for months. After learning Wes's Notes system, I gained 50+ new subscribers in two weeks. The strategic restack approach alone changed everything, I'm finally getting seen by audiences I'd never reached before."

– Mike R.

"I implemented Wes's Notes system and gained about 100 subscribers in three weeks. My Notes are finally reaching audiences I never could before. This actually works.”

– Rachel M.