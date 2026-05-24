In the US Memorial Day is unofficially the kickoff of summer. Wherever you are in the world tomorrow feels like a turning point — the long days are here, the calendar shifts, and there’s this window of energy that only comes around once a year.

A subscriber messaged me this morning with a question I get more than almost any other.

“Do you think it’s possible my Substack could make $1,000 a month?”

My honest answer is yes. Not because it’s easy or because it happens fast. But because I’ve done it — and I’m genuinely nobody special.

I didn’t have a big platform when I started. I wasn’t the best writer in my niche.

I just made a decision one summer to put my head down, show up every single day, and figure it out.

That decision was the catalyst for everything that followed.

I just crossed 18,000 subscribers. Here’s the honest version of how that happened.

I started this Substack in the middle of summer about 18 months ago with no real strategy and no particular reason to think it would work.

But that summer was everything. The momentum that built over those three months is what all the compounding came from.

This week I crossed 18,000 subscribers, with over $100K in digital product revenue in the last year. I work on this Substack an hour or two a day and have generated the freedom to write from wherever I want.

None of that came from being special or lucky. It came from building three things consistently in the right order and showing up every single day.

One summer. That’s genuinely how long it took to go from zero to something real.

Most writers look at their Substack today and think progress is measured in years. It’s not.

Three months of consistent work with the right system in place looks completely different than three months of guessing and hoping.

A writer who starts now with the right foundation could have a growing audience, a Notes routine that brings new subscribers every single day, and their first digital product generating real income by the time September rolls around.

This is the last window before summer starts and pricing goes back up Tuesday.

To help writers set up for their best summer, I dropped pricing across all three products for Memorial Day weekend. Tuesday morning everything goes back up.

There are basically two options moving forward.

Option A: Keep going the way you’ve been going.

Figuring it out alone, piecing together advice from everywhere, posting and hoping something eventually clicks.

Option B: Get the complete system at the most accessible price it will ever be at before Tuesday morning.

The foundation, the growth engine, the monetization. All three work together or you can start with the one that fits where you are right now.

Most writers try to figure out growth, Notes, and monetization all at once with no clear order. That randomness is exactly what kept me stuck in the beginning.

The moment I stopped winging it and followed a clear sequence everything started compounding.

Here’s how the three products work together as a system.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

The Substack Masterclass helps you clarify your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

Most writers skip this step and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation everything else is built on.

Plus when you join this weekend you get my Notes Writing Playbook included — 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates so you always know what to write every single morning.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is how you grow once the foundation is right.

Notes drives the majority of my subscriber growth every single month — 500 to 700 new subscribers consistently from a 20-minute daily routine.

The Notes Workshop teaches exactly which types of Notes bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and the system that makes it sustainable long term.

Join the. Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you get paid for all of it.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

You don’t need a massive following. You just need one focused product and the right process to bring it to market.

This is what generates the weekly Stan Store payouts that now feel like a normal part of my week:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start with any one of these depending on where you are right now.

But if you want the complete picture — the foundation, the growth engine, and the monetization — all three work together and Tuesday morning is when this pricing goes away.

One last thing before the weekend ends.

Either way — whether you grab one of these or not — I’m here to help you grow.

Every post I’ve written is sitting right here on Substack. Pick any one of them and jump in.

But if you’ve been thinking about having a big summer, this is your window. The writers who look back in September and barely recognize what they built didn’t wait until August to start.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: If your Substack looked completely different by September what would that actually look like for you? Drop it in the comments — I’d genuinely love to know.