Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Second Chances after 50's avatar
Second Chances after 50
5h

This became my pet project. Applying all my years of project management experiences & taking golden nuggets from Pro like you daily to refine. I love to see by august where I stand in the substack universe. It feels good driving my own car without backseat drivers 😜😜😜

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