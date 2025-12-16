Just when you think you’ve figured out what works on Substack, it changes.

The strategies that worked in 2024 don’t work the same way in 2025. And what’s working now will evolve again in 2026.

The platform is moving faster than ever. Features are being added. The algorithm is being refined. The way people discover and subscribe to newsletters is shifting.

And if you’re still following advice from two years ago, you’re already behind.

I grew to 10,000 subscribers in a year and generated over $100K in revenue by staying ahead of these shifts. Not by working harder than everyone else. By paying attention to what’s actually changing and adjusting my strategy accordingly.

Here’s what’s different now and what you need to do in 2026 to actually build a profitable newsletter.

Growth Is Now Internal, Not External

Two years ago, everyone said the same thing: “Build your audience on another platform first, then bring them to Substack.”

That’s not how it works anymore.

Substack shared recently that 32 million new subscribers came from within the platform itself in just the last quarter.

Not from external traffic. From readers discovering writers right inside Substack through Notes, Recommendations, and the discovery algorithm.

Your audience is already here. They’re on Substack reading newsletters. The platform is designed to connect them with you.

Stop spreading yourself thin across LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and everywhere else trying to drag people over. Focus on growing where your readers already are.

I gained 70% of my subscribers this year from Substack Notes alone. Not from social media marathons. From 20 minutes a day on the platform itself.

The opportunity is right here. Use it.

Paid Subscriptions Aren’t the Only Path Anymore

When most people start on Substack, they default to the same model: $5-10 monthly paid subscriptions.

That’s what the platform makes easy. That’s what everyone talks about. So that’s what you do.

But here’s what I’ve learned after a year of building this: paid subscriptions put you on a content treadmill.

Your subscribers expect fresh content every week to justify staying subscribed. Miss a week and they cancel. You’re always producing just to keep the revenue flowing.

The writers making serious money on Substack aren’t relying on paid subscriptions as their primary revenue source. They’re using digital products.

I made over $100K this year from simple digital products.

Not $997 courses. Just guides, workshops, and templates priced under $100. Create once, sell repeatedly. No content treadmill. No pressure to produce weekly just to keep subscribers happy.

That’s scalable revenue. That’s how you build a real business, not just a newsletter.

The Algorithm Actually Helps You (if you understand it)

Most social media algorithms fight your growth because they need to keep you trapped on the platform to show ads. Substack’s algorithm is fundamentally different.

At their NYC Notes Night event earlier this year, Substack’s head of machine learning Mike Cohen and co-founder Hamish McKenzie explained how it works. Their goal isn’t engagement metrics or time spent. It’s subscriptions.

The algorithm looks for audience overlap and shows your content to people who actually care about your topic.

People who read newsletters like yours. People who would genuinely subscribe.

Understanding this changes everything. You’re not fighting an algorithm designed to trap people. You’re working with one built to help writers grow.

That’s why Notes works so well. That’s why 70% of my growth came from there. The platform wants you to succeed.

Build a community you actually like (and they like you)

Substack used to be about one-way content delivery. You write, they read, that’s it.

Now? The writers building sustainable newsletters are the ones building real community.

I host a weekly Notes Boost in my Substack Chat. Started with 20 writers showing up. Now it’s over 200 every week. We share each other’s Notes, engage authentically, support each other’s growth.

That community has become one of my favorite parts of Substack. And it’s driven real growth. People follow each other. They genuinely connect. They build relationships that lead to subscribers and revenue.

Use Chat. Use Notes. Build actual community. Not just an audience that passively consumes your content.

The engaged readers are the ones who buy your products. The ones who share your work. The ones who stick around.

The 2026 Newsletter Playbook That Actually Works

Here’s what you should be focusing on to build a profitable newsletter in 2026.

Master Substack Notes. This is your number one growth source. Twenty minutes a day writing 1-2 Notes and engaging with other writers. That’s it. It brought me 70% of my subscribers. It works.

Create one simple digital product. Not a massive course with 50 modules. Just one guide, template, or workshop that solves one specific problem for your audience. Price it under $100. Launch it. Then create a second one. Build from there.

Build community in your Chat. Host Notes Boosts. Run Q&As. Actually talk with your readers. The relationships you build there turn into revenue and retention.

Write a few hero posts for SEO. Substack’s domain authority means your posts can actually rank on Google. Write 2-3 deep dives per quarter on topics in your niche. Let those bring passive subscribers while you focus on Notes.

Make offers daily without apology. The vibe has shifted. Readers expect you to have something to sell. You’re providing value, solving problems. Of course you have offers. Share them every day. That’s not pushy, that’s service.

What to Stop Doing (so you can save your time and sanity)

Now that you know what to do, here’s a list of what NOT to do anymore…

Stop chasing followers on five different platforms. Your audience is on Substack. Focus there.

Stop building massive courses thinking bigger is better. Simple products under $100 sell consistently and don’t overwhelm your buyers.

Stop hiding your offers or feeling weird about selling. Your readers want solutions. If you don’t tell them what you have, they’ll buy from someone else.

Stop treating your newsletter like a blog with one-way content. Build community. Engage. Create relationships.

And stop following advice from 2024. The platform evolved. Your strategy needs to evolve too…

This Is How I Built to 10,000 Subscribers and $100K Revenue

I’m not sharing theory. This is what actually worked for me in the last year.

Focused on Notes as my primary growth source. Twenty to thirty minutes daily brought 70% of my subscribers. Really.

Created simple digital products instead of only relying on paid subscriptions. Made over $100K from products priced under $100.

Built real community through my Chat and Notes Boosts. Over 200 writers show up every week. That community drives growth and engagement.

Wrote a few hero posts that rank on Google each quarter. They bring passive subscribers without me doing anything.

Made offers daily without feeling gross about it. Daily promotion isn’t spam when you’re genuinely helping people.

That’s the system. That’s what works in 2025 going into 2026. It’s sustainable and allows you to have a life.

Let Me Show You How to Build a Profitable Newsletter in 2026

Understanding that Substack is shifting is one thing.

Knowing exactly how to implement the new strategies is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking...

And that’s why I created my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, I break down how to:

Define your niche and voice - learn how to get really clear on what you write about, so you can create a sustainable writing habit

Create digital products that sell - learn how to validate your idea, build it in a weekend, price it correctly, and launch it to your small audience without feeling pushy

Build sustainable community - host Notes Boosts in your Chat, turn engagement into subscribers, and create relationships that drive revenue

Clarify your story - learn how to write and share a really clear story that connects with your audience

Make daily offers without being gross - the framework for promoting your products naturally so your audience sees them as solutions, not spam

Stop guessing and start implementing - the complete 2026 playbook for growing your newsletter, not just collecting vanity metrics

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get my Personal Substack Swipe File this week, my actual collection of best-performing Notes and viral post ideas to help you write.

I’ve proven it works. 10,000+ subscribers and $100K+ revenue in just one year.

You can join 100’s of writers in the Masterclass below and get the complete system:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: How are you seeing newsletters changing? How are you evolving with the changes?

