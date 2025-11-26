Substack did something unusual recently.

They pulled back the curtain on how Notes actually works.

Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning (the guy who literally built the algorithm) sat down and explained everything. How it’s designed. What it optimizes for. Why it works the way it does.

And Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, explained why they built it in the first place.

Reading both of their explanations made everything click for me.

For months, I’ve been telling people that Notes has driven my newsletter growth. That it took me from painfully slow progress to gaining 10 to 50 subscribers every single day. That it’s the reason I went from stuck to 14,000+ subscribers in a year.

Now I finally understand WHY it works so differently from every other platform.

And why other social feeds feel like shouting into the void while Notes actually helps you get discovered.

Most Platforms Want You Trapped. Substack Built Something Different.

Let me start with Hamish’s explanation, because it sets up everything else.

Note from NYC Notes Night

At their NYC event, he stood in front of over 100 bestselling writers and said this:

“Most platforms don’t really care about writers and creators. They keep you trapped in a big, closed garden where you don’t own your audience, your relationships, or even your content.”

We’ve all felt this, right? You spend years building a following on Twitter or Instagram, and then one algorithm change tanks your reach. One policy shift and suddenly you’re invisible.

Hamish continued:

“Social networks have gone in a strange direction. They’re designed to keep you trapped in an endless scroll because that’s what their business model requires. They need you to never leave the app. They don’t want you to go find a long-form story or build trust with a writer. They just want you to keep scrolling.”

This is the key difference. Other platforms want you addicted. They want you trapped. They want you scrolling forever because that’s how they sell ads.

They actively work against what you’re trying to do as a writer. You want people to leave the app and read your newsletter. They want people to stay and see more ads.

The incentives are completely misaligned.

But here’s what Hamish said next:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. And we’ve built our business model around that—we only make money when you make money.”

This is fundamentally different from every other platform.

Substack succeeds when you succeed. They make money when you make money. They built Notes specifically to help you get discovered, build an audience, and grow your newsletter.

The incentives are finally aligned.

And the numbers prove it’s working. In the last three months, the Substack app has driven 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions. The app is now the top source of subscriber and revenue growth for publishers—even higher than recommendations.

Notes isn’t some experimental side project. It’s becoming the primary engine of discovery on the platform.

How the Algorithm Actually Works (And Why It’s the Opposite of Every Other Feed)

Now here’s where things get interesting.

Mike Cohen, the head of machine learning, explained exactly how Notes is designed. And the contrast with other platforms is stark.

Here’s how most social algorithms work:

“Other social feeds are largely based around time spent. You scroll the feed, and the more time you spend, the more ads you see. Their objective is to decide what ads you’ll click and show them at the right time so you do.”

Think about that. The algorithm doesn’t care if you find good content. It cares if you keep scrolling. If you stay trapped. If you see more ads.

This is why X/Twitter feels exhausting. Why Instagram keeps you scrolling but never satisfied. Why LinkedIn shows you engagement bait instead of substance.

The algorithm is working perfectly...for them. Not for you.

But here’s what Mike said about how Notes works:

“For us, it’s basically the opposite. We don’t care if you are someone who only wants to do longform. If you’re interested in reading, that’s fantastic. If you like short-form text, that’s great too. We’ll keep showing you things you want to see and engage with, and if not, we’ll try something else. Ultimately, there’s no prior belief about what’s good. It’s about what’s best for you, as long as you’re finding things you engage with and eventually subscribe and pay for.”

Read that again.

The Notes algorithm is optimized for one thing: helping readers discover work they’ll actually subscribe to.

Not time spent. Not endless scrolling. Not ad clicks.

Subscriptions. Paid conversions. Real connections between readers and writers.

This changes everything.

“It ultimately boils down to what the objective function of our feed is. The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed and how we continue to iterate to make sure that we’re driving subscriptions up.”

When you understand this, you understand why Notes feels so different.

How Notes Finds Your Audience (this is the cool part)

Here’s where Mike got into the specifics of how the algorithm works.

“We take a look at who you are as an individual opening the Substack app, where you are in the world, what language you speak, what things you’re subscribed to, who you follow, and what interests you’ve specified, among other things. We try to turn that into a numerical representation so that we can compare it to things that you might want to load in your feed.”

In other words, the algorithm is constantly trying to understand what each reader actually wants to see. What they engage with. What they subscribe to.

And when people engage with your Notes, the algorithm learns something important: other people like this reader might also enjoy this writer.

“If we see overlaps between audiences of different publications, that becomes a virtuous cycle that feeds back into what other people who are similar might enjoy.”

This is why restacking matters. Why replying to other writers’ Notes matters. Why engaging authentically matters.

It’s not just being nice (though that’s important too). It’s how the algorithm understands connections between audiences.

When you restack someone’s work, you’re telling the algorithm: “My audience might like this writer too.” And when they engage, it creates a connection that helps both of you reach new readers.

Randa Sakallah, Substack’s editorial lead, described Notes perfectly at the NYC event: “Think of Notes as the town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

She listed the different types of people you’ll find there: conversation starters, satirical commentators, techno-optimists, and “the wholesome crowd, who are just... nice.”

I love that last part. It’s the first time I’ve heard a tech company admit that being genuinely nice and supportive is still on the menu. That you don’t have to be outrageous or controversial to succeed.

The algorithm rewards real connection, not just engagement bait.

When I Stopped Fighting Algorithms and Started Working With One

Now that I understand how Notes works, my whole growth journey makes sense.

When I first opened the Substack app and saw Notes, my reaction was probably the same as yours: “What’s Notes?”

I clicked around, started scrolling, and within about ten minutes I was hooked. It felt like Twitter before Twitter turned into a rage-filled dumpster fire. Like what social media felt like in the early days when it was actually about connecting with people.

I started writing on Notes daily. Consistently. Not randomly, not just when I felt inspired, but every single day.

And that’s when everything changed.

I went from stuck at slow growth (maybe 2-3 subscribers a day) to gaining 10+ subscribers every single day. Some days 20. Some days 40+.

Now I finally understand why.

When I was sharing my newsletter posts on LinkedIn, I was fighting an algorithm that didn’t care about my newsletter. LinkedIn wants you to stay on LinkedIn. They don’t want you leaving to read a long-form post somewhere else.

But when I started writing on Notes, I was finally working with an algorithm designed to help me.

Mike’s insight about consistency really resonates with my experience:

“We want to understand where you are in your flow. We’re trying to make the feed more dynamic and more alive.”

Showing up regularly isn’t just about staying visible. It’s about helping the algorithm understand your voice, your value, and who to show your work to.

Jason Chatfield, the cartoonist who attended the NYC event, captured the feeling perfectly. After years of being “emotionally gaslit by algorithms,” he wrote: “I spent years renting space on someone else’s property, only to wake up one day and find the landlord had changed the locks.”

That’s exactly it.

On other platforms, you’re always at the mercy of someone else’s business model. But Notes feels like owning your own creative land.

Why This Actually Matters for Your Growth Right Now

Now that I understand how Notes works and why they built it, I’m even more convinced about where to focus.

Notes isn’t just “working for me” right now. It’s literally designed to help writers like me grow.

This is where I’m putting 100% of my social media energy in 2026.

Not because it’s trendy. Not because some guru told me to. But because the system is actually built for my success.

Hamish said something at the event that perfectly captures what’s different about Notes:

“You might remember when social media actually felt fun. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram…those early days were exciting, even wholesome. But as the business models evolved, they prioritised engagement over humanity. The game became: maximise addiction, not connection.”

God, I miss those early days. When Twitter felt like a conversation, not a political boxing ring.

“Substack’s version of a social network is an experiment in reversing that—in giving power back to writers and readers.”

That’s what hooked me about Notes. It feels like what social media should have been all along.

That’s where I’m betting my time in 2026.

Let Me Show You How to Make Notes Work for You

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes it surfaces and rewards is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

📌 Special bonus: When you join through this Sunday, you’ll get the brand new Substack Notes Secrets Guide. I compiled 30 “secrets,” tips, and mini hacks I’ve learned over the past year…little things that help you write Notes that get engagement and bring subscribers. This guide doesn’t exist anywhere else.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

— Wes

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

