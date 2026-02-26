Substack just dropped a stat that every writer on this platform needs to see.

40% of all new subscriptions now come from inside the Substack network.

Not Google. Not LinkedIn. Not Instagram or TikTok or some viral tweet sending a flood of traffic to your newsletter.

From readers already inside the Substack app discovering writers they’ve never heard of.

And if that doesn’t make you rethink your entire growth strategy right now I don’t know what will.

Because for years the advice was the same:

Build your audience somewhere else first.

Grow on LinkedIn. Get YouTube subscribers. Build an Instagram following.

Then funnel all of those people over to your newsletter.

That model isn’t dead. But it’s no longer the primary way writers are growing here.

The primary growth channel on Substack is now Substack itself.

I Had No Idea How I Was Going to Grow When I Started

When I launched my Substack I was genuinely excited.

But I was also nervous.

Because I had no real plan for how I was going to grow.

My best guess was LinkedIn. I had 145,000 followers there. Surely I could point some of them toward my newsletter and get some momentum going.

And it worked…a little.

Some people followed me over. But it was painfully slow.

I’d write a post, share it on LinkedIn, and watch a handful of subscribers trickle in over a few days. For someone with 145,000 followers that felt embarrassing honestly.

I realized pretty quickly that if LinkedIn was my only growth strategy I was going to be waiting a very long time. Or I was going to have to find something else entirely.

So I started paying attention to what was actually happening inside Substack…

Then I Started Writing Notes and Everything Changed

I started writing Notes.

Not perfectly. I just started showing up in the Notes feed every single day and seeing what happened.

I started engaging with other writers genuinely.

Leaving real comments. Building actual relationships. Swapping recommendations with people writing for similar audiences.

And slowly things started growing...

Notes started bringing in subscribers. Then more subscribers. Then a steady daily stream of new readers I’d never met who had no idea who I was the week before.

Within a few months Notes was responsible for over 70% of my new subscriber growth.

The best part is realizing I don’t need to hustle so hard anymore…

I don’t have to bust my butt on LinkedIn...

I don’t have to dance on TikTok…

I don’t have to spend hours editing YouTube videos hoping the algorithm picks them up…

I don’t have to be everywhere at once just to grow my newsletter.

I can just write here. And so can you.

What Substack’s Own Data Is Actually Telling Us (the story behind the 40%)

Let me put some more numbers behind this because they’re worth sitting with.

40% of all new subscriptions come from inside the Substack network.

15% of paid subscriptions originate the same way.

The Substack app is driving 32 million new subscriptions every single quarter.

That’s tens of millions of readers already inside this platform actively looking for writers to subscribe to.

They’re not waiting for you to show up on LinkedIn or post a YouTube video.

They’re in the app right now scrolling Notes, browsing recommendations, and discovering writers they’ve never heard of.

The question isn’t whether the opportunity is there.

The question is whether you’re showing up where the opportunity actually lives.

Three Things You Can do This Week to Tap into the 40%

Before I get into the system that tied all of this together for me, here are three things you can start doing this week.

The first is to show up on Notes every single day.

Notes are your visibility signal to the algorithm.

When you post consistently you’re telling the discovery engine you’re active and worth surfacing to new readers.

When you disappear for a week you become invisible to millions of people browsing inside the app. One Note daily. That’s all it takes to stay visible.

The second is to engage before you publish.

Spend 15-20 minutes leaving genuine comments on other writers’ Notes in your niche before you post anything of your own. The algorithm tracks this.

When you show up consistently in other writers’ communities their readers start seeing your name. And those readers are often exactly who you’re trying to reach.

The third is to treat your Substack homepage like a landing page.

When the algorithm surfaces your content and someone clicks through to your profile your homepage is the first thing they see. Most writers set it up once and never touch it again.

Go back and pin your best post. Rewrite your About section to speak directly to someone discovering you for the very first time.

Make a strong first impression because millions of potential subscribers are one click away from seeing it.

I Built a System Around All of This. Here’s How to Plug Into It.

Tips are helpful. But tips alone won’t grow your Substack.

What actually moves the needle is having everything connected into one cohesive system. Your growth strategy. Your Notes routine. Your monetization plan.

All working together and pointed in the same direction…

That’s what I spent the last year building. And it took me from having no idea how I was going to grow — to 16,000 subscribers and over $100,000 in revenue right here inside Substack.

I’ve broken it down into three simple steps. Here’s exactly where to start:

Step 1: Build the Foundation Every Growing Substack Needs (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is where everything begins.

You’re probably showing up but growth feels random. You’re not sure what to write about, who you’re writing for, or why some weeks work and others don’t. You don’t have a clear system yet.

The Masterclass is the complete roadmap. How to find your voice, clarify your story, and build a Substack people actually want to read and pay for. This is the foundation everything else is built on.

Over 500 writers have already gone through it. Writers who were stuck, frustrated, and ready to quit…who now wake up to new subscribers every single day.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2: Write Daily Notes as Your Substack Growth Engine (Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation this is how you pour fuel on it.

You’ve been posting Notes but nothing is really moving.

This workshop fixes that. I share the exact types of Notes that consistently convert scrollers into subscribers. The daily routine that takes 20-30 minutes. The system that eliminated zero subscriber days from my life completely…for over a year straight.

It’s become my most popular training by far:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3: Turn Your Newsletter Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing and you’re ready to make real money from it.

You know you should have a digital product but you’re not sure what to create, how to price it, or how to sell it without feeling pushy. This is your roadmap.

This Masterclass teaches the same system I’ve used to generate over $100K+ from simple digital products:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

The App Is Already Working for You. The Question Is Whether You’re Working With It.

40% of new subscribers are coming from inside Substack.

Millions of readers are already in the app right now looking for writers to follow.

You don’t need LinkedIn or TikTok. You don’t need to be everywhere at once just to grow your newsletter.

You just need to show up here…consistently, authentically, with a real system behind you.

Keep writing, Wes

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏