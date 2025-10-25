This week, Hamish McKenzie—co-founder of Substack—stood in front of over 100 of Substack’s bestselling writers in their NYC office.

Hamish KcKenzie’s Note on Notes

He was there to explain something that confuses a lot of people: why is Substack building the very thing it was designed to challenge? Why are they creating social media when the whole point was to escape it?

I read both his speech and Jason Chatfield’s beautiful recap of the event, and it simply reinforced the confidence I already had in Substack.

This is exactly why Notes has been my gamechanger over the last year. This is why I went from stuck at slow growth to gaining 10+ subscribers every single day. And this is why I’m doubling down on Notes in 2026.

Forget all the noise about being everywhere, posting on seven platforms, and trying to keep up with every trend. Here’s why Notes is the only social platform you actually need to master.

The Co-Founder Just Explained Why Notes Exists (And It’s Not What You Think)

Let me share some of what Hamish told that room of writers, because it’s important.

“Most platforms don’t really care about writers and creators. They keep you trapped in a big, closed garden where you don’t own your audience, your relationships, or even your content.”

He’s not wrong. We’ve all felt this, right?

You spend years building an audience on Twitter or Instagram, and then one algorithm change tanks your reach.

Hamish continued:

“Social networks have gone in a strange direction. They’re designed to keep you trapped in an endless scroll because that’s what their business model requires. They need you to never leave the app. They don’t want you to go find a long-form story or build trust with a writer. They just want you to keep scrolling.”

This hit hard for me. Because I’ve wasted hours scrolling on platforms that don’t actually want me to read anything substantial. They just want my eyeballs. My attention. My addiction to the dopamine hits.

Then he said this:

“That’s a terrible direction for culture and media. Many of these platforms have even replaced real writers with AI bots. They deserve to be challenged—and our way of doing that is to build a system that connects real people with each other, not just with ‘content.’”

Here’s where it gets really different from every other platform:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. And we’ve built our business model around that—we only make money when you make money.”

Read that again.

They only make money when you make money.

The incentives are actually aligned for once. Substack succeeds when you succeed. They’re not trying to trap you in their app forever—they’re trying to help you build a business.

Hamish wrapped up with this observation:

“You might remember when social media actually felt fun. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram—those early days were exciting, even wholesome. But as the business models evolved, they prioritised engagement over humanity. The game became: maximise addiction, not connection.”

God, I miss those early days. When Twitter felt like a conversation, not a political battle arena. When Instagram was about sharing moments, not performing for an algorithm.

“Substack’s version of a social network is an experiment in reversing that—in giving power back to writers and readers. We’ve designed a system that rewards deep relationships rather than fleeting attention.”

And here’s what’s encouraging…it’s actually working.

In the last three months alone, the Substack app has driven 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions.

Subscribers using the app are seven times more likely to engage with your work—sharing, liking, commenting, restacking.

And, Notes drove over 100+ new subscribers for my newsletter in the last month alone:

The app is now the top source of subscriber and revenue growth for Substack publishers. Higher than recommendations. Higher than everything else.

Over a million posts are discovered every day through the app.

When I First Discovered Notes (And Got a Little Obsessed)

When I first opened the Substack app and saw Notes, my reaction was probably the same as yours: “What’s Notes?”

I clicked around, started scrolling, and within about ten minutes I was hooked.

It felt like a smarter, cleaner version of Twitter. Like what Twitter felt like in the early 2010s before it turned into a dumpster fire of rage bait and political screaming matches.

Except here’s the key difference: Notes actually helped people find my Substack.

Other social platforms feel like a constant doom scroll filled with cat videos, political arguments, and people trying to sell you crypto. You post your newsletter link and it gets buried under an avalanche of noise.

Notes felt completely different. It felt like being in a community of writers who actually want to discover each other.

Randa Sakallah, Substack’s editorial lead, described it perfectly at the event: “Think of Notes as the town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

She listed the different types of people you’ll find there:

Conversation starters who spark thoughtful debates. Techno-optimists posting about wild ideas and robots they’ve met. Satirical commentators (formerly known as “shitposters”) who keep things funny. And the wholesome crowd—people who are genuinely supportive and kind.

I love that last part. It’s the first time I’ve heard a tech company admit that “nice” is still on the menu. That you don’t have to be outrageous or controversial to get attention.

You can just be yourself. Share your thoughts. Connect with people who resonate with what you’re saying.

That’s what hooked me.

I Was Stuck at Slow Growth Until I Started Writing on Notes Daily

When I first started writing my Substack last year, I kept asking myself: “How in the world am I going to grow this thing?”

I did what most people do. I started sharing my posts on social media, mostly LinkedIn. And that did work some. It still does.

But it was painfully slow growth.

I was stuck in that frustrating phase where you’re putting in the work…writing quality content, showing up consistently…but barely moving forward. Gaining 2-3 subscribers one day, losing one the next.

It felt like pushing a boulder uphill.

Then I started writing on Notes. Not randomly, not just whenever I felt inspired. Daily. Consistently.

Once I figured out which types of Notes actually convert browsers into subscribers, everything changed.

My Substack gained real, sustained momentum.

Not just a little growth, but consistent, predictable growth. 10+ subscribers a day became my baseline. Some days 20. Some days 30 or 40+.

All from maybe 20 minutes of writing and engaging on Notes.

Here’s why it worked, and it connects directly back to what Hamish said:

Notes is native to where your readers already are. They’re on the Substack app browsing, looking for new writers to follow. They’re in discovery mode.

And that makes all the difference.

Why I’m Doubling Down on Notes in 2026

I’m making a commitment right now: Notes will be my primary growth engine in 2026.

I’m not chasing every new platform or trend. I’m not starting a YouTube channel just because everyone else is. I’m not trying to be everywhere at once.

I’m going deeper on what’s already working.

Here’s my simple logic:

Substack wants me to succeed. They only make money when I make money. They built Notes specifically to help writers get discovered and grow their audiences.

The numbers prove it’s working. 32 million subscriptions in three months. Seven times more engagement from app users. The app is now the top source of growth for publishers.

So why would I focus anywhere else?

I own my audience. I own my content. I have the freedom to leave whenever I want. But more importantly, I’m building on a platform that actually wants to see me succeed.

As Jason Chatfield put it, you’re “owning a small patch of creative land” instead of renting space from a landlord who keeps changing the locks.

“It’s still small compared to the big networks, but it has one huge advantage: the others are shrinking—and, frankly, shit—while this is growing, and it’s good.”

If You Want to Grow with Notes, Here’s How I Can Help

If Notes has been this powerful for my growth, I want to help you crack the code too.

I’ve spent the last year testing, tracking, and figuring out what actually works. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes someone click on your profile and hit subscribe.

That’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I put together how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

